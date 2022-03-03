Pairs of light blue and yellow balloons matching the colors of the flag of Ukraine adorned downtown Scarsdale this week. They are a reminder of what is happening halfway across the world.
Scarsdale resident Max Grudin doesn’t need that reminder. The native Ukrainian has been living it for the past several weeks as he worried about family, friends and his country as a whole in the lead-up to Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering an invasion of his homeland on Feb. 24.
“It’s heartbreaking in a way because they are facing not a country, but they are facing an ambition, which is much stronger than the weapons that they have,” Grudin said. “It’s very, very hard for them to keep their spirits up, to keep standing up to that. On their own they may continue fighting, but the country will be destroyed and it is being destroyed.”
Even Grudin, like the rest of the world, has been surprised and in awe of the videos and images showing the resolve of citizens of all ages in Ukraine fighting back against the global powerhouse. The unity within the country has Grudin hopeful that once the destruction is over, his people can “build the society they desire and believe in.”
“I think that the whole world was led to underestimate the seriousness of the situation despite the Biden Administration and some other countries alerting them to it,” Grudin said. “People thought this may happen, but they didn’t believe it will happen. I think a lot of people experienced a sense of shock and that’s a very human reaction to something like this. This defies belief, what is happening.”
Grudin has been getting calls and emails with people checking in on him and asking for his insight into the situation. He is honored that his opinion matters to so many, and said he is “happy to explain my view of the situation trying to be as dispassionate in trying to describe multiple points of view to describe the gist of what’s happening.”
In addition to the lives lost and the damage done, one of Grudin’s immediate fears is that the internet capabilities will be destroyed and contact will be lost for “a long, long time.”
“Communication is what I think helps to keep their spirits up because they know we’re together,” he said.
He’s been in touch with friends and family and following the situation closely, with a long interest in politics and international affairs.
To Grudin, it’s important to separate the Russian people from their president as he also has many Russian friends. “I think it would be unfair to blame the Russian people for what is done in their name,” he wrote in a letter to the Scarsdale community that has reached others throughout the country.
“I have friends from both Russia and Ukraine and it’s very interesting that my Russia friends, up to a week before Putin came in, they said they could not believe and they would say this could never happen,” Grudin said. “There was no talk about that, that it’s impossible, whereas Ukrainian people were on the edge.”
The shock that Russian troops didn’t reach Kyiv “within four hours of the attack” was a shock to Grudin and to “most ordinary people and international leaders.”
“However, to everyone’s surprise Ukrainian citizens decided to fight back,” he wrote. “I spoke to many residents in Ukraine with very different political views and I must say that they are fully united in their opposition to this invasion. Many people have signed up to ‘territorial defense’ units. Many people form crowds to block the advance of the Russian military, and even in conquered towns crowds of demonstrators express their protest to the invading force.
“It is that fierce defense of their country that has spurred many countries to set up crippling economic sanctions.”
What the country needs, Grudin said, are food and medical supplies. He and his wife researched a short list of nonprofits in the U.S. where people can donate in order to have the greatest impact quickly.
● Razom for Ukraine (https://bit.ly/3MvpT7s): According to its website, “Razom was born out of the Revolution of Dignity in 2014 when millions of people worked together and risked their lives to build a pathway to a better future for Ukraine. Those who were unable to be in Ukraine during this time wanted to do their part to help the movement as best they could from abroad. Many sent funds and supplies to sustain the community built on the Maidan [the main square in Kyiv] through the winter, but they also took to the streets in their own cities to raise awareness and amplify voices from Ukraine in the West. In New York, a handful of the organizers and participants of those activities decided to form an organization that could help sustain momentum and propel forward the important work started on the Maidan. They named it Razom, which means ‘together’ in Ukrainian and serves as a constant reminder of the community that it takes to create, build and do, to stay the path towards a more prosperous and democratic Ukraine.”
● Global Giving — Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund (https://globalgiving.org): “GlobalGiving is a nonprofit that supports other nonprofits by connecting them to donors and companies. Since 2002, we've helped trusted, community-led organizations from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe (and hundreds of places in between) access the tools, training and support they need to make our world a better place.”
● International Rescue Committee (https://rescue.org): “The International Rescue Committee (IRC) helps people affected by humanitarian crises — including the climate crisis — to survive, recover and rebuild their lives. Founded at the call of Albert Einstein in 1933, the IRC is now at work in over 40 crisis-affected countries as well as communities throughout Europe and the Americas. We deliver lasting impact by providing health care, helping children learn, and empowering individuals and communities to become self-reliant, always seeking to address the inequalities facing women and girls.”
“A lot of people were asking me how to help,” he said. “That was the motivation for me to do my own research and narrow it down to this list.”
Among the issues, Grudin noted, is that “energy policy is a key issue in this crisis.”
“The transition to clean energy may take decades, and in the meantime cutting our production gives leverage to countries like Russia and Venezuela, who use energy for political means,” he wrote. “Perhaps we should not only be talking about having an abundant supply of clean energy, but also about controlling demand. Our daily habits impact the world.”
Grudin’s letter has made its way throughout the country. “It’s not that I expected that kind of reaction, but I find that I’m glad that people found it useful,” he said. “I think it’s actually very helpful for [Ukrainians] to be aware that their plight is heard.”
A brief history
Grudin, 50, grew up in Ukraine in the early 1970s and into early adulthood in the early 1990s.
“It was much more integrated with the rest of the Soviet Union at the time,” he said. “Children typically studied both languages, Russian and Ukrainian, in school. We lived through an economic collapse and it was a difficult economic situation in the early 1980s. Then there was a time of openness to the West and where everybody was happy about the political situation, but it deteriorated in the late ’80s, and in 1991 the Soviet Union collapsed. It was different for different people whether they were for it or against. People had different perspectives. The times were not easy in terms of the economic situation in the late ’80s and early ’90s.”
Grudin moved to England in 1994 to attend graduate school and came to the United States four years later, initially based in Boston. In 2006, he and his family moved to Scarsdale. He works in investments as a portfolio manager.
“Scarsdale is a very nice, peaceful place very close to New York City where you are exposed to all kinds of culture and you can also retreat here and spend quiet time with family,” he said.
Grudin has great love for his homeland and has gone back every couple of years to visit.
On July 16, 1990, Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and again on Aug. 24, 1991, and by a 92% vote that December made it official, with the Soviet Union soon after dissolving Dec. 26. Three years later, Ukraine got rid of its nuclear stockpile as part of a treaty with assurances that the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia would respect the country’s “independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.”
Ukraine moved forward as a capitalist country in the years that followed, but has had scandals involving its presidents and elections since.
In 2014, there was much unrest as Crimea voted to secede from Ukraine and become part of Russia under Putin and there was violence throughout the region that continues into the latter part of the decade. In 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected president of Ukraine with a promise to end the conflict. That effort met a roadblock in then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who blocked military aid for a short time and then later asked Zelenskyy for something that would lead to Trump being impeached for the first time late that year.
In April 2021, 100,000 Russian troops were sent to Ukrainian borders, and while many were soon removed, many remained. Now dealing with President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy was told the country’s inability to join NATO presents an issue. In November, more troops were sent to the border and the next month, despite a directive from Biden not to attack, Putin continues to loom.
In January into February of this year it became clear Ukraine was not safe and would likely become a battleground. On Feb. 24, the assault took place as Russian troops and missile attacks began to devastate the country.
“I’m still very hopeful they can reach a grand bargain because the alternative right now is really desperate,” Grudin said. “I’m really hoping right now for diplomacy, that the politicians will really listen to each other and are looking to build something that will stand for decades to come rather than try to have their egos save face at the expense of people’s lives.”
