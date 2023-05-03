On April 25, an employee at a bank on Popham Road reported a woman tried to impersonate one of the bank’s regular customers. The suspect’s attempt to make a fraudulent transaction led to her arrest. The Eastchester woman, 56, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, false impersonation, felony grand larceny, two counts of identity theft and felony forgery. Police said she was impersonating a woman from Greenwich, Connecticut.
Found on the defendant's person at the time of her arrest was a crack pipe, a forged passport, a counterfeit bank withdrawal slip with a withdrawal form filled out in the amount of $7,200, as well as a fraudulent credit card, a copy of the victim’s signature and various tools designed for cleaning drug paraphernalia. She was released with a summons to return to court the next day.
Tuckahoe woman arrested
On April 26 a Tuckahoe woman, 42, surrendered herself at police headquarters after a bench warrant for her arrest was issued April 21 for her failure to appear in court April 19 for alleged offenses committed against a Scarsdale government office. Following her surrender, she was handcuffed, searched and transported to the courthouse where she was seen by a judge and released on her own recognizance. The specifics of her alleged crime are unknown at this time.
Doorbell ringing leads to arrest
A Mayflower Road resident April 24 reported an unknown young man rang her doorbell, asking to use her phone. She said she turned him down and he left the area. Later that day, police went to another house on Continental Road after receiving other reports from the area about a young man ringing doorbells. Scarsdale police found the young man, 18, from New Britain, Connecticut, who was the subject of a manhunt operation involving numerous law enforcement agencies after a car theft and crash. The subject was detained and handed over to Westchester County where he was subsequently arrested.
Felony identity theft reported
Felony-level identity theft was reported April 24 by a Bradford Road resident who noticed a problem with his bank account while checking his online account. He said he wrote a check in a different amount and put it in a mailbox. The post office was made aware of the incident. The reporting party notified his bank and no actual check was cashed.
House check
A Mamaroneck Road resident April 24 asked if police would come by and check her house as her housekeeper left a door open. Police checked the house, the garage and a guesthouse and saw nothing was out of order.
Hit and run
A Dobbs Ferry man reported April 25 he left his car parked on Garth Road for an hour and, when he returned, his front driver’s side bumper was freshly damaged. It looked like someone attempted backing into the parking space in front of his car but could not, and subsequently left without leaving a note about the incurred damage.
Watch how you back up
Two vehicles on April 25 were involved in a back-up incident on Heathcote Road near McDonald Place. One of the vehicles was a sanitation truck. Police facilitated an information exchange and tickets were issued.
Sideswipes on the rise
A hit and run incident involving a car was reported April 30 at Boulevard and Post Road, where a driver said his Lincoln was sideswiped while he was traveling southbound on Post Road. The other car, described as a Chevy Cruze, was found later on White Plains Road by Eastchester police. That driver, a White Plains man, 38, was issued summonses for aggravated unlicensed operation and driving with a suspended registration, as well as driving to the left of pavement markings and leaving the scene of a property damage collision. His car was towed to a family member’s residence.
An Acura SUV and a van towing a trailer traveling south on Post Road on April 25 collided at the intersection of Boulevard when the trailer sideswiped the SUV. Police retrieved the trailer driver’s information via the van’s license plate, registered to a Tuckahoe resident.
On April 26, a witness reported seeing a black car, possibly a Mercedes, speeding down her street and sideswiping her son’s car parked on Heathcote Road. A side mirror was damaged. In a later report, she said the parked car belonged to her husband, not her son.
A car traveling south April 30 on Post Road near Burgess Road tried to go around another car by crossing over the double yellow line. Instead, it sideswiped that car and drove into northbound traffic. That driver never stopped but police do have some information about the driver and are following up.
Turned herself in
A Port Chester woman, 30, went to police headquarters April 28 to say she was the person who left a hit and run collision reported earlier in the day. Police noted in their description that her clothing was soiled and she was extremely thin. A computer check showed her driver’s license was suspended. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of a property damage incident. She was arrested, processed and issued summonses before being released on her own recognizance.
Trash picker
An East Parkway caller April 25 reported a large man going through garbage. Police responded and spoke with a Starbucks employee who reported the man was going through the store’s trash and smoking on the store’s back patio. He was also asking people for money. After talking with the police, the man left the area.
Suspended license
While patrolling Mamaroneck Road April 26, police saw a Toyota coupe traveling west with an expired inspection sticker. A traffic stop was conducted on Mohican Trail. Records showed the driver’s license was suspended twice on one date. The operator, 31, from Yonkers, was issued three citations.
Didn’t call a plumber
An Orchard Lane resident reported April 26 a man rang his doorbell and said he was there to fix a plumbing issue. The resident told police he never called for a plumber. The man left the house in a minivan but not before the resident took his picture, which he showed to the police. They looked for him without result. No further action was taken.
Too hot to handle
A fire pit was reported burning out of control April 27 behind a residence on Butler Road. A 23-year-old resident extinguished the fire prior to police arrival and nobody was injured.
Bad driver
A stolen license plate from West Virginia and multiple driving infractions led to the arrest of a man, 28, from the Bronx on April 29. In addition to being charged with criminal possession of stolen property, he was also charged with driving without a license, driving without insurance, driving an uninspected vehicle, and driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street. Police encountered him while patrolling Montrose Road where they saw a black Subaru making an illegal U-Turn onto Sage Terrace. This led to a traffic stop. The car was towed to the police impound and the operator was issued multiple summonses, including one to appear in court May 17.
Couple argues over food
An Edgewood Road caller April 30 contacted police asking assistance with his wife who he claimed was intoxicated. On police arrival, both parties said they were arguing over food in the house. They agreed to leave each other alone for the night and no further action was taken.
Fire
Two people, one elderly and not fully able to walk, were removed from an elevator by firefighters on Christie Place April 29. Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps was on scene. The incident was dramatic, as there was a 3-foot gap between the elevator and a shaft. A chair was provided for the elderly person to sit. Power was shut down and hoistways were secured. One person said they were extremely tired, so the responders decided to remove both people from the elevator via an existing opening. Firefighters used a stair chair to carry the tired person to their condominium on the fourth floor.
On April 25 at 2:38 p.m., police went to the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound by the exit ramp near Mamaroneck Road on a report of a female with a head injury. County police were on scene, and the woman was transported.
On April 25, a Woods Lane elderly female fell out of her chair on a second floor bedroom. Her aide was unable to get her back into the chair. Responders helped her and made sure she was stable.
On Butler Road April 27, smoke was reported coming from a small smoldering fire at the back of the house. The pit was not compliant with the safe operation of an outdoor fire pit. Firefighters put out the smoldering fire and the resident was advised not to burn anything in the yard.
Water conditions, mostly in residential basements, were reported during heavy downpours on April 30 in houses on Overhill Road, Tyler Road, Elmdorf Drive, Coralyn Road, Carthage Lane and Greendale Road. Pumps were successfully utilized in a few houses, but unsuccessful in others. The Greendale Road house was vacant and under construction and water was coming into the yard and the house from a sewer line. The homeowner was told firefighters can’t pump water or sewage coming from a sewer line.
On the same date, flooding was reported on the street at Copper Beech Lane, Valley Road, Post Road, Griffen Avenue, Weaver Street and Crossway, Varian Lane, Paddington and Brookby roads, some possibly from a broken main. Police also speculated the water was caused by an overflow from the Sheldrake River due to heavy rain.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from April 24 to April 30, was made from official reports.
