Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

On April 25, an employee at a bank on Popham Road reported a woman tried to impersonate one of the bank’s regular customers. The suspect’s attempt to make a fraudulent transaction led to her arrest. The Eastchester woman, 56, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, false impersonation, felony grand larceny, two counts of identity theft and felony forgery. Police said she was impersonating a woman from Greenwich, Connecticut.

Found on the defendant's person at the time of her arrest was a crack pipe, a forged passport, a counterfeit bank withdrawal slip with a withdrawal form filled out in the amount of $7,200, as well as a fraudulent credit card, a copy of the victim’s signature and various tools designed for cleaning drug paraphernalia. She was released with a summons to return to court the next day. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.