Criminal mischief was reported July 5 at a home on Meadow Road. The homeowner/victim thought it was someone trying to break into his home. He showed police an item valued at $56 that was damaged in the process. The attempt was unsuccessful and the house was not burglarized. Depositions were taken and police are investigating. 

Another Meadow Road resident July 6 reported damage he discovered to a rear door to his house. He said he first noticed it two days earlier but was unsure when it happened. Police say it might have been a burglary attempt. 

