Criminal mischief was reported July 5 at a home on Meadow Road. The homeowner/victim thought it was someone trying to break into his home. He showed police an item valued at $56 that was damaged in the process. The attempt was unsuccessful and the house was not burglarized. Depositions were taken and police are investigating.
Another Meadow Road resident July 6 reported damage he discovered to a rear door to his house. He said he first noticed it two days earlier but was unsure when it happened. Police say it might have been a burglary attempt.
A Sheldrake Road resident July 7 reported criminal mischief at their home; the crime was discovered by a Greenwich, Connecticut, resident who came to check on the house. The reporting party told police an item valued at $750 was damaged or destroyed and several items of low value were stolen. Police described it as a past burglary scene. The incident is under investigation.
Burgled
Burglary was reported July 7 by a Sheldrake Road caller who returned to her house to find it was burgled while she was gone. Police went to the house to make a report. The incident is under investigation.
Unsecured bike stolen
A man complained to police July 9 he briefly left his bike unsecured at a bike rack on East Parkway and Spencer Place; when he returned to it five minutes later after running into Starbucks, the bike was gone. The bike was described as a gray specialized hybrid. He asked that a report be made for documentation.
Where’s my package?
A Drake Road resident July 3 said a package she knew had been delivered wasn’t at her residence when she looked for it. She only requested a report and didn’t want police to respond in person.
Where’s my license?
A woman went to police headquarters July 5 to report that her new New York driver’s license was supposed to arrive in the mail but when the envelope arrived it was empty and no ID was inside. A report was made for documentation.
Suspicious broken window
A landscaper working July 7 at a residence on Sheldrake Road reported to police they saw a broken window at the rear of the house. They declined to say more. Police arrived and saw a hole, which they thought might have been caused by a rock. An attempt to contact the homeowner was unsuccessful and a note was left for them to call the police department.
More mailbox fishing
A caller July 8 reported finding a sticky substance on a U.S. postal service mail drop box located on Woodland Place and Chase Road. Police arrived, saw it and notified a Scarsdale postal employee.
Identity theft and fraud
A Shawnee Road resident went to police headquarters July 3 to report identity theft and fraud related to a letter he’d received in the mail. His visit was to follow up on a report of the incident he made in late June. He said his money has not been refunded. The incident is under investigation.
Fireworks frenzies
A caller July 4 reported fireworks going off on Valley Road. Police went to the location and saw fireworks being set off in White Plains, but none on Valley Road.
Fireworks were reported July 4 set off in a field on Roosevelt Place across from the playground. Teens were seen setting off fireworks. They were intercepted by police who advised them to stop and they left the area without incident.
Fireworks were reported at the Greenacres field on July 4 by a Huntington Road caller. On arrival, police saw three teens leaving; they were advised of the complaint. The teens denied setting off any fireworks and no further action was taken.
Angry older guy
An irate elderly man was reported July 3 by a Scarsdale recreation department employee on Roosevelt Place who said the man was noncompliant with camp rules. Police advised him of the rules and he followed the proscribed directives without further incident.
Bad driving
A New Rochelle man, 21, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after he was pulled over July 3 by an officer on patrol who saw the man driving with his cellphone in his hand near Drake and Hamilton roads. The driver was issued multiple tickets.
A Jersey City man, 33, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and ticketed for malfunctioning brake lights. Police saw him July 5 traveling south on East Parkway at Christie Place; neither brake light was functional and the Toyota Camry was pulled over on Crane Road near Fox Meadow Road. Multiple summonses were issued.
A driver who failed to stop at a steady red signal at the intersection of Mamaroneck Road and Palmer Avenue July 5 hit another car that had a green light. Both cars were towed from the scene. One driver was 73 years old; the other was 19. It was the 73 year old who ignored the red light. Both drivers were taken to the hospital and both cars were removed by tow trucks.
A Mount Vernon man, 33, was pulled over July 7 at Fenimore Road and Oak Lane when police on patrol responded to a report of a multicar collision. No one at the scene required immediate medical attention. Police described the scene as a pile-up involving four cars that got rear-ended while stopped in traffic. One driver’s registration was reported as suspended. A summons was issued to that person at the scene.
Got lost
A woman traveling on foot July 4 on Mamaroneck Road near Cushman Road flagged down police to say she got lost while out on a walk. Police offered her a courtesy ride to her daughter’s house. The daughter told police her mother is fine and, as a visitor, is unfamiliar with the area.
Solicitor OK’d
A woman wearing a green top and blue shorts was reported soliciting July 4 on Cooper Road. She told responding officers she had spoken previously with a Scarsdale police lieutenant and had given the officer a list of her people who were canvassing the area. She showed the responding officer proper documentation to solicit and said she would be working in the area for another 20 minutes. No further action was taken.
Spilled milk(shake)
A driver traveling east on Fenimore Road July 4 was making a left-hand turn onto Walworth northbound when the car hit a street sign and a fire hydrant. The 18-year-old driver told police a milkshake tipped over and, while trying to grab it, he lost control of the wheel. No injuries were reported.
Where’s my gas main?
A Meadow Road resident July 3 requested assistance locating her gas main. The fire department was dispatched to her residence to lend assistance.
Police assistance required
Two people were reported fighting July 6 near Depot Plaza on the Metro-North station Track 2, heading southbound. Police separated the two people who were physically fighting. Neither person was injured. The MTA took over the scene and no further police assistance was required.
A person at Depot Plaza called police July 6 and said she’d gotten into a verbal argument with an unknown man over a parking situation. She said she had trouble getting into her car because of the way he parked. Upon arrival, police spoke to both parties who were able to drive away without incident.
Help a guy out
An older man possibly in need of assistance was reported July 6 at the bus stop at Post and Fenimore roads. On their way to the scene, police were flagged down by a passerby who said the man fell down. Police found him sitting on the ground with a laceration on his head. He said he didn’t want medical assistance and he was waiting for the bus to take him to White Plains. He refused to give his name or say where he lived. Police looked up the bus schedule so the man would know when the correct bus would be arriving, which was in 10 minutes. Police stayed with him to make sure he got on the right bus and no further action was taken.
No wildlife here
A caller July 6 on Walworth Avenue reported there might be a raccoon trapped in her garbage can. Police arrived and saw no raccoon. No further assistance was needed.
Conversing, not drinking
Someone called police about a couple standing outside their car reportedly drinking alcohol July 7 on Mamaroneck Road. Police arrived and spoke to a man who said he pulled into the nature center parking area to have a chat with his girlfriend. No signs of alcohol were observed.
Unhappy
A woman was reported crying hysterically July 7 at Chase Road and Christie Place. Police located the woman, who they described as elderly. She declined assistance, got up and walked away.
Live wires
Electric lines were reported on fire July 6 by a Sage Terrace resident. Police arrived and verified the complaint. Fire personnel blocked access to Sage Terrace from Brewster Road to Brite Avenue to address the condition.
Fire
Hazardous conditions were reported July 3 after a power line came down, resulting in burning wires on a driveway and front yard of a residence on Stratton Road. The reporting party said the fire was very close to underground gas service to his house. On firefighters’ arrival, they saw wires burning and a hazard to the gas line. Con Edison Gas and Electric were summoned and de-energized the wire, which was connected to the top of the utility pole, while Con Ed Gas checked for damage to the underground service. None was found.
A malfunctioning smoke detector July 3 at a dental suite on Overhill Road brought firefighters to the scene. All offices were checked for hazards. None were found.
Steamy bathwater activated a smoke alarm July 4 at a residence on Leatherstocking Lane. The alarm could not be reset. The homeowner said they would be in touch with the alarm company.
Weaver Street homeowners currently in Europe were alerted July 6 their home was experiencing an outdoor water condition. Firefighters discovered a leaking hose and remedied the situation. No serious damage was reported.
Another resident out of the country was contacted by firefighters July 7 after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated at their Heathcote Road residence. The homeowner coached firefighters through a process to gain entry to the house, which was thoroughly searched for hazards; none was found. Fire personnel tried to reset the alarm but were unsuccessful.
A stovetop left on for more than 48 hours while the resident was away brought firefighters to a home July 9 on Secor Road; negative CO readings were found and there was no damage to the structure.
Wires were down and reports of alarms sounding were widely reported July 8 on Old Lyme, Oxford, Myrtledale, Post, Olmsted, Mamaroneck, Stratton, Carman and Madison roads; Cornell and Weaver streets; Norma Place and Griffen Avenue, due to weather conditions.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from July 3 to July 9, was made from official reports.
