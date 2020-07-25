Police responded July 13 to a credit union on N. Central Avenue in Hartsdale on a call from a customer who said she was there to make a loan payment and an employee told her she had an attitude. The customer said the employee began yelling at her, confronted her, threw money at her, and that she was given back too much money, receiving $120 instead of $8. The credit union employee told police it was the customer who had an attitude, who cursed at her, and it was the customer who threw the money. The employee denied walking toward the customer and said she would never conduct herself in such a manner. She said the second transaction, the one involving the $120, was not completed because of the conflict.
The credit union’s director of finance reported he was working in a back office when he heard yelling and immediately came to the front. He said he saw the employee sitting in her chair behind the Plexiglass partition and advised her to go to a back office. He told the customer that another employee would handle her transaction. A report was made to document the incident. The credit union employee said she would notify her manager of the incident.
Shoplifter nabbed
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue in Scarsdale July 13 on a report of a shoplifter in custody. On arrival, the loss prevention officer had Jeffrey Medero in an office. Medero was accused of stealing shrimp, protein drinks and soap valued at $310.01. The loss prevention officer opted to complete a ShopRite apprehension form in lieu of pressing criminal charges. Medero’s photo was taken and he was told not to return to the store. He left without further incident.
Scammed
A Tallwood Drive resident told police July 13 she was the victim of a scam. She said she received an email from what she believed was Amazon Customer Service about an HP laptop computer she purchased and an attached receipt. She disputed the purchase and spoke with a person on the phone who identified himself as “Harry Wilson from the Amazon Fraud Department.” He said her personal information was compromised in China, Russia and Mexico, and the only way to resolve the problem was to purchase gift cards and send him the serial numbers. The woman said she purchased $6,000 in gift cards on July 10 using her Wells Fargo checking account. She grew suspicious when “Harry Wilson” asked for more money. She told police she contacted her bank to cancel her debit card and put a fraud alert on her accounts.
A Tudor Place resident reported July 13 that she was contacted a few days before by a person claiming to be Apple customer support. The man identified himself as “Nicol” and said the woman’s identity was compromised and her iCloud stolen. As the woman was experiencing trouble with her Apple computer, she didn’t hesitate to give “Nicol” access to log into her computer. She told police he directed her to stay off her computer for 24 hours. He called her the next day and said he was wrapping up her issues and soon she could have access. Later that day she was notified by Experian her bank account and her credit and debit cards were compromised; $4,870 was stolen as well as personal security information. The victim told police “Nicol” was still attempting to contact her. She was advised to cancel all her cards and notify Social Security of the identity theft.
A Highpoint Drive resident on July 14 contacted police to report a phone call he received from a person who identified herself as “Wendy” of Con Edison and told him his bill payments were late and service would be shut off unless payment were made. He told police he was directed to buy a “Money Pak” card and load $500 on it and give “Wendy” the card number. He purchased a Green Dot Money Pak card at the CVS on Tarrytown Road and loaded it with $500 cash. He then gave the card number to “Wendy.” When police called the number, they found it actually connected with Con Edison. It’s believed “Wendy” may have utilized a phone number clone app to make it appear as if she really was calling from Con Edison. Police assisted the victim by contacting Green Dot Money Pak who said they would process a fraud claim for the victim and attempt to retrieve the funds if they hadn’t been deposited.
Another Highpoint Drive resident reported July 14 receiving phone calls from Apple saying her accounts had an issue. One of the calls was from a man who said he could fix her account. She was given instruction on how to allow him access to her computer. About 30 minutes into the call, the woman became suspicious and hung up. Shortly after, her bank notified her of a fraudulent purchase attempted at a shop in California for $300 on her credit card. The purchase was denied. The woman was advised to turn off her computer and disconnect it from the internet until a security professional could check on it.
Sick critters
A skunk foaming at the mouth and twitching was reported July 15 near a garage at a residence on Yale Road in Hartsdale. The caller told police the animal had been acting weirdly all morning. A police officer humanely dispatched the skunk, bagged it and placed it in a garbage container. Headquarters attempted to reach the sanitation department but got no response. The skunk was not in contact with the homeowner or the officer.
A sick skunk was reported July 17 on property on Cornell Drive in Hartsdale. The skunk was seen walking in circles. Police destroyed it with one round of ammunition. An Animal Control officer on scene bagged the skunk to be picked up by sanitation.
A Harvard Drive resident in Hartsdale reported a skunk walking in circles and acting abnormally on July 16. Police were able to move the skunk far enough away from the house to dispatch it.
A sick raccoon was reported in a parking lot on S. Central Avenue on July 18. A snare pole was used to move the animal to a safe location so it could be dispatched. The carcass was placed in a garbage bag and the superintendent for the property was informed about it.
Another sick raccoon was reported a few blocks away on S. Central Avenue in Hartsdale July 18. This one was at the rear of the Petco parking lot. Police used a snare pole to move the animal to a safe location for dispatch. Police placed it in a garbage bag and disposed of it in a nearby dumpster.
Stop screaming!
Police responded to Benjamin Steakhouse on W. Hartsdale Avenue on July 15 after the manager reported an ongoing issue involving the outdoor seating area. The manager said that on at least three occasions a car pulled up along the outside seating area and people in the car started screaming, which startled the patrons. Multiple cars have been involved in separate incidents. Police units were posted to the area to watch for a recurrence. Sure enough, at 7:30 p.m., a green Honda Accord with New York license plates pulled up and the screaming started. A traffic stop was conducted. A man inside the car admitted he had been the instigator of the incidents. He and two other men were advised to stop the behavior.
Chinese or McDonald’s?
On July 15 a man became belligerent and argued with an employee when he was told the O’Mandarin Restaurant on N. Central Avenue was closed. The employee told police the man ordered him outside and reached into his sweatshirt pocket in a menacing manner. The employee said the man left and headed toward McDonald’s after saying he would be back in 30 minutes. The employee said no weapon was brandished but decided to report the incident to be on the safe side.
Stolen license plate
A man told police he rode his motorcycle to his job at Danny’s Cycles on S. Central Avenue July 15 and, when he came out of work, saw the license plate was stolen. He said he is certain it was attached when he parked the cycle at the store.
Would-be beer thief
An employee of ShopRite on S. Central Avenue told police July 17 a man loaded up a shopping cart with beer and then tried to leave without paying. At the store’s exit, he was asked to show a receipt and when he couldn’t show one, he abandoned the cart, crossed the parking lot and got into a U-Haul with Arizona license plates. A store asset protection agent advised police of a similar incident that same day at a ShopRite in Tuckahoe involving the same U-Haul with Arizona plates. The suspect was described as between 30 and 45 years old, 6 feet, 150 pounds with a light beard. He was wearing sneakers, shorts and a light blue T-shirt with a towel slung over his left shoulder.
Unknown man appears at door
A Colony Drive resident on July 17 told police she was watching TV at home and, as she got up to use the bathroom, she heard her doorbell chime. She saw a man in his 20s wearing a mask open her screen door and look into her apartment. He then closed the screen door and began walking north through the complex. The incident was captured on her Ring doorbell security camera. Police searched for the man without success. Later that day, the woman told police the man returned and she asked him why he attempted to enter her apartment. He said it was a mistake and he thought it was somebody else’s.
Very loud alarm
While on routine patrol July 18 police heard a loud alarm coming from behind TJMaxx on N. Central Avenue. No activity was noticed that could have set the alarm off. The alarm company was notified and police spoke with a supervisor who said he would resolve the matter.
Shoplifter arrested
The loss prevention officer at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue reported a man putting items in reusable shopping bags July 18 and then passing all points of sale without attempting to pay. When stopped outside the exit doors, he fled on foot through the parking lot. Police were given a description of the man; they caught up with him in the same parking lot by CVS. Tremain Kelson was placed under arrest and taken to police headquarters for processing. He was given a summons to return to court Sept. 18. The total value of merchandise stolen was $591.39.
This report was made from official reports provided by the Greenburgh Police Department covering the period of July 13 through July 20.
