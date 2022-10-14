At a special meeting of the Scarsdale School Board of Education’s Audit Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the board heard a presentation from an outside independent auditor examining internal controls for payroll withholdings in the wake of the three clerical errors that led to $1.7 million in fines and penalties that were later mostly abated and returned to the district after a long appeals process.
The 16-page report presented by Nawrocki Smith’s Dimitris Bantileskas followed a monthlong analysis of district procedures based on observations, interviews and studying documents and systems from the period of Jan. 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. Nawrocki Smith partner Darin Iacobelli, who oversees the internal audit group at his firm, called the audit “pretty intensive.”
“Overall I want to say it was a good analysis, a good audit,” Bantileskas said. “There’s a lot of interesting findings in this and we believe that the draft report and the narratives will be very valuable to the district to implement and improvement on the internal controls and overall the environment surrounding the payroll.”
The report reiterates the two clerical errors where the wrong payroll quarter was selected and one where the amount of withholding was entered incorrectly (search “IRS Scarsdale Schools” on scarsdalenews.com) and makes recommendations on how to proceed going forward, including increasing oversight — multiple sets of eyes — on business office functions.
“Overall we believe that these three clerical errors were contained,” Bantileskas said. “We didn’t note any other exceptions, but we do believe there’s room for improvement in the internal controls.”
Bantileskas said the error with the dropdown box to choose the quarter is an “easy mistake to do” as the IRS system doesn’t have a “preventive control selection” to make sure the selector is making the correct choice.
The only additional finding was $334.18 that was overreported and overpaid to the IRS.
Bantileskas said the district uses too many Excel spreadsheets and that it should look into seeing if the district’s current software, SMARTS, can handle more functions to cut down on the amount of manually input figures. Bantileskas said SMARTS isn’t widely used in New York and that Scarsdale is the only district to use it while making adjustments to make it work for them. He said 95% of districts in the state use either Envision or WinCap.
Assistant Superintendent for Business and Facilities Stuart Mattey, who will retire at the end of the school year, said changing software from SMARTS, which the district has used for more than 25 years, is a “big operation” that is costly, but noted, “We definitely need to move in that direction.”
Among the key findings was the district has no procedural manual for payroll reporting. It is recommended the district create such a document, with each employee’s duties in the process listed, which can serve as a training guide for new employees.
Bantileskas said another major finding was that the payroll clerk and the accounts payable clerk both had access to then-district treasurer Jeff Martin’s electronic signature, which was built in the system with no encryption or password protection, giving them the ability to sign checks. Bantileskas said only the district treasurer should have that ability.
Bantileskas said signature access is “typically” part of the audit and when he followed the payroll account clerk he saw it on her screen and was “surprised.” He said normally a district treasurer would have to enter a password in order to print signed checks.
Bantileskas said the district should appoint a deputy treasurer to be able to review and sign checks in the district treasurer’s absence. He said it could be the board of education president or someone in the business office “with the skills to review and sign checks.”
The auditors also found two outstanding checks from 2016 payroll withholdings amounting to less than $1,000, which are being looked into by the business office.
Bantileskas said his firm would appreciate the opportunity to follow up with Scarsdale to check on the corrective actions and/or for other audits. He said he appreciated the full cooperation of district employees and noted they were already working to make corrective actions.
“We’re happy to see that acceptance and [willingness] to be receptive of this audit,” he said. “It makes us feel good that our work is valuable and we can provide good support for the district.”
Cullen & Danowski audit
The board also discussed two internal audit corrective action plans based on the recommendations of Cullen & Danowski LLP, one for “internal controls and operational efficiencies related to the IT function,” according to a memo by Mattey. The “responsible party” listed in the two-page document is new Director of Technology and Innovation Jeannie Crowley.
1. Strengthen procedures related to the user accounts by investigating the results of the reconciliations of the user accounts, particularly the accounts that are unassigned to a specific employee, for all of the programs, which includes District Network, SMARTS, Infinite Campus and Frontline systems. (Completion date June 30, 2023.)
2. Establish procedures to ensure compliance with reviewing the district’s system user account lists at least annually to validate that the status of the user accounts are appropriate is completed timely. As noted above, the IT Department reviewed the Frontline Professional Growth user accounts during the fieldwork and inactivated some accounts for employees who were retired and the HR Department found that there were user accounts related to the District Network that should have been inactivated. (Completion date June 1, 2023.)
3. Improve controls and conditions related to the IT Storage Closets as follows:
· Perform a cost/benefit analysis of installing back-up power supply generators, flood monitoring systems (e.g., “leak” rope), improved temperature control system that is properly designed for regulating temperatures and a heat detecting fire suppression system within the areas. (Completion date March 1, 2023.)
· Restrict the use of these areas to IT equipment and not allow the storage of non-IT supplies and cleaning apparatus to prevent the risk of potential damage to the IT equipment in these closets. (Completion date Dec. 16, 2022.)
· Conduct formal periodic inspections of these areas to ascertain potential physical security weaknesses or issues that may exist. (Completion date Feb. 2, 2023.)
4. Establish procedures to ensure that the IT assets and inventory items are recorded accurately and all fields are populated for each item entered into the One to One Plus asset/inventory database. (Completion date Dec. 16, 2022.)
5. Develop procedures to ensure that all IT assets and inventory items that are required to be tagged and tracked are properly added to the One to One Plus asset/inventory database. (Completion date Dec. 16, 2022.)
The second six-page corrective action plan was from the required Commissioner of Education regulations “in response to recommendations made by internal auditors as part of their review of updated risk assessments.” The report touched on main topics of payroll, human resources and employee benefits; purchasing and related expenditures; credit cards; facilities; and extraclassroom activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.