Scarsdale Schools auditor image

Independent auditor Dimitris Bantileskas speaks at Scarsdale School Board meeting Oct. 11.

 Screenshot

At a special meeting of the Scarsdale School Board of Education’s Audit Committee on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the board heard a presentation from an outside independent auditor examining internal controls for payroll withholdings in the wake of the three clerical errors that led to $1.7 million in fines and penalties that were later mostly abated and returned to the district after a long appeals process.

The 16-page report presented by Nawrocki Smith’s Dimitris Bantileskas followed a monthlong analysis of district procedures based on observations, interviews and studying documents and systems from the period of Jan. 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. Nawrocki Smith partner Darin Iacobelli, who oversees the internal audit group at his firm, called the audit “pretty intensive.”

Download PDF Auditor Report 1
Download PDF Auditor report 2

