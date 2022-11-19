p1-proposed-auditorium-rendering.jpg

A look at the proposed renovation for the auditorium at Scarsdale High School.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Schools

After hearing an hourlong presentation on the past, present and potential future for the Scarsdale High School auditorium that came with an estimated $4.7 million renovation price tag to address the numerous decades-old shortcomings, board of education member Bob Klein put his background in strategic planning and architecture to good use by questioning the approach of the project.

“I guess I first want to say that I really am very pleased and impressed by the quality and the analysis of the report and I also want to say that I am 100% supportive of doing this, doing an improvement to the auditorium,” Klein said. “But I’m going to preface it by saying I have some serious concerns.”

p1-existing-auditorium-photo.jpg

The existing auditorium at Scarsdale High School.
