After hearing an hourlong presentation on the past, present and potential future for the Scarsdale High School auditorium that came with an estimated $4.7 million renovation price tag to address the numerous decades-old shortcomings, board of education member Bob Klein put his background in strategic planning and architecture to good use by questioning the approach of the project.
“I guess I first want to say that I really am very pleased and impressed by the quality and the analysis of the report and I also want to say that I am 100% supportive of doing this, doing an improvement to the auditorium,” Klein said. “But I’m going to preface it by saying I have some serious concerns.”
The solutions Klein was hearing at the board’s Nov. 14 meeting weren’t the ideal solutions. Instead they were solutions within the framework of the existing facility and weren’t necessarily going to transform the auditorium into what people envision it can become.
“As an architect, when I talk to a client, one of the things I say when you’re looking at a house or a building is, ‘Do the bones and the DNA allow you to do what you want to do?’” Klein said. “And what I kept hearing, and maybe I heard it differently than others, was we’re trying to take a gymnatorium and trying to turn it into a state-of-the-art auditorium. And that’s a challenge. Everyone has acknowledged that.”
Aside from the aging and inadequate conditions for students to put on a show, the shape, the size, the rake of the floor and seating capacity were among the reasons for the acoustic and sight issues for audiences. Klein felt it was a lot of compromises for a high price tag.
“I think you’ve done an incredibly professional good job of solving the problem you were asked to solve, but the question is, is that the right problem to solve? meaning, have we stepped back and said, looking at our campus and looking at our future, because this is not a short-term commitment, this is a 20-, 30-year commitment or more, 40 years, is this really what we want to do today?” Klein said. “And I totally accept that it might be what we want to do because realistically that’s our only option. But it really does concern me that we are taking the bones of a space and we are trying to manipulate it to do what we want to do and you’ve done a great job within the parameters, but I’m not convinced. I’m not convinced that even if we spent frankly a little more but got a lot more. I mean we’re renovating an existing space that doesn’t necessarily check all the boxes in the big picture or $4.7 million.”
Klein said he knew his comments were “incredibly disruptive,” and apologized for that, but couldn’t sit there and not say what he was thinking.
Assistant superintendent for business and facilities Stuart Mattey, who has been trying to get work done in the theater since he came to the district after it was approved in the budget in 2014 but had the $1 million project canned for other priorities, was quick to agree with Klein’s assessment. Mattey said building a new space or relocating the theater would be the other alternative to consider.
Theater-lover Klein said the arts are “so important” and he wants to maximize the potential for any project at the right price tag.
“Until I see a master plan that says, ‘Bob, there’s no way to do this,’ I would hesitate,” Klein said.
Ken Schupner of BBS Architect acknowledged the “physical limitations” based on the current footprint, noting it can’t be made wider or taller. Scarsdale is fighting against history from when the space was a gymnatorium almost a hundred years ago.
“What you have doesn’t work because it wasn’t designed well the first time,” Schupner said. “Whether it was a gym or whether it was an auditorium, I don’t know that history, but recognizing there are design flaws in what there is constructed now creates some of these acoustic deficiencies. So I think it’s an appropriate response to a renovation. We did not look at an alternative of building something new. It’s something we can certainly continue to evaluate.”
Board member Suzie Hahn Pascutti said the plan that was presented was “well thought” and that the work is “way overdue.” What she finds stunning are the safety issues and water leaking into the facility that have been allowed to persist for so long.
“It’s kind of ridiculous in Scarsdale that we have these conditions, honestly,” she said. “Our students deserve better and our community deserves better.”
The capacity of the theater isn’t an issue, according to interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick and high school principal Ken Bonamo. Bonamo said that half the school needs to fit there for assemblies. A theater of 1,500 would be great for that purpose, but would be too large for just about any other use.
While BOE member Colleen Brown appreciated Klein’s thinking, the project has been passed up so many times and needs to be addressed without much delay.
“I think in my opinion what kind of trumps that is what their experience is right now,” she said. “The ceiling is falling down. They’re crawling and hurting themselves on the catwalk. The chairs don’t work. I don’t think it’s $4 million vs. $6 million, I think it’s $4 million vs. $20 million.” She added, “It deserves the care and attention sooner rather than later.”
Later in the meeting it was discovered a brand new facility could cost more in the realm of $40 million or more.
Board president Amber Yusuf called the project “long overdue.”
Schupner said the piecemeal approach will no longer work for the types of renovations that need to happen. It would have to be done all at once, which would leave the district without a theater at some point, so there would be some major sacrifice or using other facilities in order to move forward.
The board and administration talked about the many other projects around the district that could be coming up soon, with Patrick rattling a long list from each of the seven buildings in the district. There will be a lot of competition for tax dollars and bonds, but everyone at the table agreed the theater had been put on the back burner long enough.
Patrick said all decisions would require a “robust process.”
The presentation
In the earlier part of the meeting, the presentation was full of important information for the board and community to consider with input from the Scarsdale High School Auditorium Committee, Acoustic Distinctions, district leaders and BBS Architects. There was even a video featuring students and faculty discussing the issues that face them on a daily basis and theater director Dr. David Graybill showed off all of the failing spaces associated with the theater.
The three main factors that were under consideration in creating the recommendations were:
• An enhanced, modern student learning experience;
• An audience experience well matched to the use of the space;
• Attention to safety and access.
The initial scope of bond work from 2014 was for water mitigation, new seats, house lights, aisle lights, soundboard, processor and wireless microphone, and in the end only water mitigation was taken care of at the time. Some improvements have been made since, with Mattey calling it a “piecemeal approach,” but the major work is yet to be done.
“Frankly the origins and history of this space have echoes of, dare I say, Frankenstein as it has been pieced together over decades in an attempt to transform it from its original purpose as a gymnasium essentially into a proper performance and listening space,” Patrick said. “Make no mistake there has been real progress over time and there have been real commitments to this transformation, however, I think an argument can be made that this is now the first time a fully comprehensive assessment has taken place that envisions a modern learning, performing and listening space that the entire community can enjoy and be proud of.”
The theater is used for performing arts classes, student meetings, Drama Club, presentations, concerts, student-led performances, theatrical productions, parent meetings, ceremonies, staff meetings and lectures. Areas of review included acoustics, house area, rigging, lighting, backstage areas, performances areas, audience sight lines and water mitigation.
Acoustic Distinctions was able to analyze the space for deficiencies and reported that the cloud design in the ceiling, which was supposed to be an acoustic fix from the 1980s, was not effective.
Mattey said there were issues with the ceiling, clouds, seating, flooring, wood paneling, carpet, access, catwalk, tormentor bars, lighting, dressing room, stage flowing, and water infiltration is still an issue.
In the video one facility member said the lighting is one of the major reasons students choose outside theater groups over the school productions, and another said there could be dance when a new stage floor is installed. Yet another faculty member called the theater the “heart and center of the whole school.”
Bonamo said, “There does come a time, and this is one of them, where investments in facilities have to match the ongoing investment we make in education to ensure that the effort of our students and staff members are housed in facilities that celebrate their hard work and are in keeping with the level of performance that they expect. We’ve been working on these plans for some time and I’m confident this renovation will be spectacular… and will provide the community with something to be proud of.
The recommended project was broken down this way:
• Acoustics: remove the clouds, acoustical wood treatment of interior perimeter walls, proscenium acoustical modifications, HVAC system modifications, new sound system speakers — $1,902,190
• House area: refurbish ceiling; demolish and reconstruct interior perimeter walls and entry corridor; replacement of seating; wood wainscot, horizontal acoustic shelf with crown and tormentor platforms; tuning curtain on sidewalls and rear wall venetian curtain repair and cleaning; interior painting; repair, skim and paint concrete floor; replace carpeting; installation of new stairs and ramp at front of house — $1,765,668
• Rigging: relocate the front-of-house truss power and fixtures to catwalk and modify existing catwalk for additional height and add ladder access for tormentors — $497,555
• Lighting: remove power and requisite cabling from the front-of-house lighting batten and move to catwalk — $390,389
• Backstage: remove wall between costume storage hallway and dressing room to expand usable space for dressing; divide dressing room into two equal sized rooms usable by any gender; and install ADA lift in the rear corridor — $107,166
• Performance area: replace stage surface behind the proscenium arch; sand, buff and refinish the surface of the stage in front of the proscenium but behind the orchestra pit — $71,614
• Total cost: $4,734,581.
As for the aesthetics and design solutions being used by BBS Architects, Tracy Hansen said, “We kind of used, we hope, all these opportunities in solving the acoustics to create an architectural language that holds in keeping with the aesthetics of the school. It was important to have a wood solution and a detailing that really speaks to the rest of the school as well and holds true.”
One comment that got Klein’s attention followed when Mattey spoke about sightlines, saying, “Unfortunately we’re sort of inhibited by the space that we have, so it would be wonderful to have a brand new building where you can build everything perfectly… We did take a look at some estimates to increase the rake of the flooring, increasing sort of the pitch is about a half a million dollars and you lost about 57 seats, so in reviewing that we did not feel comfortable in making that recommendation.”
Using the leftover bond money from 2018, approximately $2,825,152, remaining funds from other theater renovations totaling $574,389 and $135,000 in debt service reserve for projects that have been closed out — adding up to $3,534,281 — would leave $1.2 needed for the proposed project. That money could be put in a future budget or as a separate bond item. Or the board could decide to use that leftover money for other projects and find a different way to fund the full $4.7 million if they choose to go that way.
According to the report, if this plan were presented to voters in May 2023, if could potentially be completed by the late fall or early winter of 2024.
During the final public comment after the two hours of auditorium discussion, Laura Gelblum from Scarsdale Friends of Music and the Arts agreed there was “a lot to digest” and thanked the board for the “very healthy conversation.”
“Friends of Music and the Arts has been working with the district on developing scope of work as proposed tonight and I would like to thank Stuart, the entire administration and staff for their thoughtful efforts in support of our students and faculty,” Gelblum said. “I’m particularly grateful for the opportunity to engage in conversation about student needs in the arts and to explore ways to enhance students’ learning experience in the auditorium and to provide them with quality performance and related spaces that demonstrate the community’s value for community-building and performing arts education.”
She was especially appreciative of Graybill for his contributions helping move the theater program and facilities in the right direction.
“It’s wonderful we have been able to deliver incremental enhancements to the student experience and I look forward to continuing the conversation,” Gelblum said.
