With Queen Elizabeth’s passing and Charles’s ascendance, our attention is currently fixed on England. But earlier this year, many of us were focused on a different royal title: “The Magnolia Palace,” a novel by Fiona Davis that debuted in January and rocketed to the bestseller list. Book groups across the country creased the spines of their copies, and continue to do so. It’s understandable: This 1920s tale, told through the eyes of a young woman who ends up working for the legendary Frick family, is too juicy not to devour.

With its deep dive into Frick family drama, the plot is full of unexpected twists. And here is another, pleasant surprise: On Thursday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Scarsdale Public Library will host an in-person evening with Davis. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to learn about the inspiration behind the book, and the hard work it took to create it.

