With Queen Elizabeth’s passing and Charles’s ascendance, our attention is currently fixed on England. But earlier this year, many of us were focused on a different royal title: “The Magnolia Palace,” a novel by Fiona Davis that debuted in January and rocketed to the bestseller list. Book groups across the country creased the spines of their copies, and continue to do so. It’s understandable: This 1920s tale, told through the eyes of a young woman who ends up working for the legendary Frick family, is too juicy not to devour.
With its deep dive into Frick family drama, the plot is full of unexpected twists. And here is another, pleasant surprise: On Thursday, Oct. 20, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Scarsdale Public Library will host an in-person evening with Davis. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to learn about the inspiration behind the book, and the hard work it took to create it.
Best of all, they’ll have the opportunity to meet Davis herself. She’s lovely to be around. Charming and friendly, she’s as excited to make an appearance in Scarsdale as Scarsdale is to host her. “It should be fun!” she said. “And the library went through a pretty big renovation, am I right?” (While the remark may make her sound like a native Scarsdalian, she lives in Manhattan and has a country home in northern Westchester.)
Clearly, Davis has read up on Scarsdale. This seems fitting, since she also did extensive homework on the Frick mansion in the course of penning “Magnolia Palace.” Her acclaimed earlier novels take place in famous settings as well, including the New York Public Library. Whenever she begins a new project, Davis said, “I start by talking to architectural historians, in particular one named Andrew Alpern, who is in his 80s. He knows the city like the back of his hand, and always has a great scoop for me on any building I’m considering writing about. He’s a New York City gem.”
From there, Davis continued, “I look through old newspapers and read books on the building and the time period, just forming a story around both what was happening in the building and in the city.” For “Magnolia Palace,” she also explored the art on display in the Fricks’ old mansion (now the renowned Frick Museum), as well as the family. “I found [them] just fascinating,” she said.
Part of what drew her to their history was their complexity. “I wouldn’t say they are likeable, and that’s an understatement,” she said. Henry Clay Frick, who was an industrialist, financier, and ardent art collector, “was a ruthless businessman,” she said. “In writing about him, I wanted to be able to show this three-dimensional person.”
Equally compelling to conjure was his daughter Helen, who was just as hardheaded. “She was known to have very strong opinions,” Davis said. “For example, in the time she lived in, the 1920s, the bob was a very popular haircut. I found a New Yorker profile of her that talked about how if any of her friends bobbed their hair, she dumped them. She wore a pompadour and a bun pretty much her entire life.”
Yet Helen had good qualities as well. “She created the Frick Art Reference Library, which is one of the top reference libraries in the world. I felt like she was something of an unsung hero,” Davis explained. “We know all about Mr. Frick, but very little about the accomplishments of his daughter, and so I wanted to see if I could bring them to the forefront.”
Excellent resources made the task easier. “There are some wonderful biographies on the Frick family that are very helpful. And the staff at the Frick were incredibly helpful in terms of introducing me to the digital archive,” Davis said. Although she wasn’t in contact with members of the Frick family while working on “The Magnolia Palace,” she got the chance to meet a grandniece of Helen after the book’s publication. “She was absolutely lovely, and she enjoyed the book, which was a big relief. She was able to share stories of Helen and what a remarkable aunt she was, and how much she loved children,” Davis said. “She lived on a farm in Bedford.”
Davis, who attended Columbia Journalism School, initially worked for an art program on Channel 13, and also as a freelance writer. The idea to write historical fiction came later, after she realized she’d always enjoyed reading it. “I really love a dual timeline — historical fiction that has an element of mystery, so you’re driving through the book to find out what really happened. And so, when I started thinking about writing a book, I thought, ‘Well, that’s my kind of book,’” she said. Her debut effort was the acclaimed novel “The Dollhouse,” set in the fabulous Barbizon Hotel for Women in 1950s New York City.
While she has shot to fame writing lively novels set in bygone times, the future looks bright for Davis as well. Her next book, “The Spectacular,” will be out on June 13, 2023. It’s set in Radio City Music Hall the 1950s, and told from the point of view of a Rockette. Her fans will almost certainly get a kick out of it.
