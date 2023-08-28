LS Paloma's Song Book.jpg

Adriana Erin Rivera

 Courtesy of Capstone Publishing/Victor Nieves Photo

In the realm of captivating and enlightening historical fiction, a new star has risen: Adriana Erin Rivera, a New Jersey-raised author of Puerto Rican descent. Rivera’s literary prowess spans across genres, and her recent middle-grade historical fiction release, “Paloma’s Song for Puerto Rico: A Diary from 1898,” has garnered attention not only for its vivid storytelling but also for its collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum for the American Latino.

Rivera’s journey as a writer and storyteller began early in her life. “I’ve always been a writer. At 4 years old, I drew and wrote a picture book and brought it to my local library. The librarian was sweet enough to put it on the shelf. That was my first book,” Rivera shared. This early passion laid the foundation for her creative pursuits, which later extended to publications in the New York Metro, Latina Magazine and Footwear News, as well as theatrical compositions performed on New York City stages and fiction works that have been published in notable literary magazines such as Barzakh Magazine.

