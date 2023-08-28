In the realm of captivating and enlightening historical fiction, a new star has risen: Adriana Erin Rivera, a New Jersey-raised author of Puerto Rican descent. Rivera’s literary prowess spans across genres, and her recent middle-grade historical fiction release, “Paloma’s Song for Puerto Rico: A Diary from 1898,” has garnered attention not only for its vivid storytelling but also for its collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum for the American Latino.
Rivera’s journey as a writer and storyteller began early in her life. “I’ve always been a writer. At 4 years old, I drew and wrote a picture book and brought it to my local library. The librarian was sweet enough to put it on the shelf. That was my first book,” Rivera shared. This early passion laid the foundation for her creative pursuits, which later extended to publications in the New York Metro, Latina Magazine and Footwear News, as well as theatrical compositions performed on New York City stages and fiction works that have been published in notable literary magazines such as Barzakh Magazine.
A magna cum laude graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, Rivera holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and marketing communications. Her strengths in communications and passion for connection propelled her career. Currently based in White Plains/Greenburgh, she works as the marketing manager for Mercy University in New York.
Her latest literary endeavor, “Paloma’s Song for Puerto Rico,” is a historical fiction middle-grade book that takes readers on a journey to Puerto Rico in 1898. Rivera says, “As a child, I visited my grandfather’s farm in Puerto Rico during summer vacations. It was a major inspiration.”
The story revolves around 12-year-old Paloma, a coffee farmer’s daughter, who delights in the rhythms of her daily life — the song of coqui frogs, the melodies of her father’s tiple guitar and the warmth of her family’s embrace. However, their peaceful existence is disrupted when U.S. soldiers invade Puerto Rico, a territory long under Spain’s control. As Paloma’s family navigates the tumultuous changes brought by the invasion, they hold onto each other and the hope of a brighter future.
Rivera’s tale isn’t just a captivating story; it’s an important window into a lesser-known chapter of history.
“I actually didn’t know a whole lot about the Spanish American War, which is when the story takes place. I had to do a lot of research as part of writing this book,” Rivera said. Through Paloma’s eyes, readers gain insights into the impact of the Spanish American War on Puerto Rico and its people — an aspect of history often absent from conventional curricula.
Paloma’s creative spirit is another hallmark of the story. Rivera’s own connection to Puerto Rico’s culture and music inspired Paloma’s passion for composing. “As part of the story, I composed a song called ‘Hear My Island Sing,’ that is the song that Paloma writes within the context of the story,” Rivera said.
This creative outlet not only adds depth to Paloma’s character but also underscores the significance of music in Puerto Rican culture.
“Paloma’s Song for Puerto Rico” is part of the Nuestras Voces series, a collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Latino. The series aims to spotlight inspiring Latino characters while honoring the diversity, joys, challenges and outcomes of Latino experiences. The diary format provides young readers with a unique opportunity to experience history through the eyes of relatable characters, fostering an understanding of the past’s impact on the present.
Rivera’s background, ranging from writing and music to theatrical pieces and academia, enriches the depth of her storytelling. Her commitment to shedding light on forgotten aspects of history and her dedication to empowering young readers make “Paloma’s Song for Puerto Rico: A Diary from 1898” a must-read for anyone seeking both entertainment and education within the pages of a book.
As the world embraces this poignant and enlightening piece of historical fiction, Rivera’s legacy as an author who combines creativity with education is firmly cemented.
“Paloma’s Song” debuted this month, and is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
