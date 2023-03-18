When Elise Broach looked out into the sea of more than 180 budding young Scarsdale writers, she saw herself. The well-established children’s and young adult author shared her journey, which started as an elementary school reader and writer, as the keynote speaker kicking off the annual Scarsdale Young Writers’ Workshop on Saturday, March 11.
The first book Broach ever made as a first grader was about a dog and featured the dog on the cover. Her mother would type out the words for her and she would draw the pictures.
The first book Broach ever published was also about a dog and featured the dog on the cover. “Wet Dog” wasn’t the same story she’d come up with as a youngster, instead it was based on an experience she witnessed where a dog came out of a lake and shook itself off near a bunch of moms with strollers who were scrambling to cover their little ones.
Broach put her own spin on it and the dog’s victims in “Wet Dog” are all getting ready for a wedding.
“I say to kids who want to grow up to be authors, whether it’s a children’s book author or some other author, hold on to your story ideas from this time in your life because you never know what you might go back to when you get older and turn into a finished, published book,” she said. “The things I loved writing about when I was in third, fourth, fifth grades, even second grade, are exactly the same kinds of things that I like writing about now.”
Among the topics are dogs and other animals, adventures and mysteries. She had and still has idea notebooks, journals and a folder full of stories, all of which “tells your imagination that you’re taking it seriously and your ideas are valuable.”
Broach, who initially planned to become a history professor, was coming up with picture books for her three children and used her idea notebook to keep track of her creations and some of the twists that she said “can make a story more exciting.”
“Wet Dog” being accepted, Broach said, was “just the beginning of the process.” In spite of her goal for her picture books, which typically amount to about three typed pages, of aiming for “a great beginning, satisfying ending, a lot of excitement and humor,” there is still a lot of work to be done with her editor, who sends the pages back “all marked up.”
“So many changes have to happen before a story is good enough to be published as a book,” Broach said.
For her debut, Broach’s publisher crossed things out, changed the beginning and made suggestions for new scenes and words in a “long letter.”
“A huge part of my writing process is learning how to revise,” Broach said.
That was a big challenge for Broach, and her least favorite part of being a writer, but something she acknowledges as “the most important” part of her job. She noted, “My first idea is never my best idea and the first version I write is never good enough to be published.”
She urged the students to “be open to changing your work.”
The other thing Broach had to become accustomed to both before and after she became a professional author was “rejection, rejection, rejection.”
Broach’s first novel, “Shakespeare’s Secret,” was rejected by 44 publishers. The rejections came in different forms, but there was one that stood out that even though the editor was turning down the work, he or she offered feedback, which Broach used to improve her work.
While talent, luck and hard work all came into play, so did perseverance and, most importantly, “willingness to change.”
“I think that is the key to getting published,” Broach said. “I know plenty of talented writers. I know a lot of hardworking writers. I know a lot of lucky writers. But I really think [willingness to change] is the thing that gets you published and keeps you in the business.”
She told the kids about a quote by Gordon Moore, the “computer science genius,” that she saw on the wall of the San Jose Museum of Science: “If everything you try works, you’re not trying hard enough.”
“If things are easy for you, it’s a wonderful feeling, but it’s not going to stretch you, it’s not going to push your brain, it’s not going to challenge you to become better,” she said. “So whenever you’re failing at something, you remember this quote. It’s what keeps you going and it means your brain’s being stretched and you’re going to get better at it.”
Broach took rejections as “a message to me I had to work harder.”
Broach scoured the audience to come up with answers for three lists: coming up with story ideas, strategies when you’re stuck writing and becoming a writer. The things the kids came up with were very similar to the lists she showed them afterwards (see box). Among the advice she gave was:
“Read all the time. Read as much as you can, because it teaches you about structure and it helps you learn how stories are built from the ground up. Try to write a bunch, as you’re going to do today in your workshops, and experiment with different kinds of writing …
“Share your work and get feedback from your family, friends and teachers. And here’s the most important piece of advice: find your voice. When I say, ‘voice,’ I mean the thing that makes your stories sound different from anybody else’s in the world. It’s like your fingerprint on the page.”
Following the keynote, there were 20 workshops that followed, with each student attending two of the workshops: Building Suspense (Broach), Adventures in History — Be a Sleuth (Jonathan Lewis), Beat Writer’s Block (Jacqueline Friedland), Calling All Entrepreneurs and Inventors: Turn Your Ideas Into A Business (Lisa Tretler), Creature Crafting 101 (Jason Edwards), Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Blogs (Sameer Ahuja), Fun With Feature Writing (Todd Sliss), How to Create the Perfect Daily Mindful Moment with Words and Art (Heedan Chung), How to Sell Your Amazing Idea! (Mira Hole), How to Tell a Great Sports Story (Chris Raymond), Let’s Go On A Library Scavenger Hunt (Elliott and Lucy Eisenberg), Making Modern Pop Art: Creating Cool Collages (Michael Albert), Playing With Words (Steven Schnur), Short, Short Stories (With a Twist!) (Malcolm Knowles), Songwriting (Jordan Copeland), What a Character! Creating Characters We Remember (Jennifer Wolf Kam), Write Your Heart Out (Brooke Lea Foster), It’s Time to Rhyme (Laura Bower), Bringing Your Whole Self Into Your Writing (Shana Frazin) and Friends, Foes & Frenemies (Eileen Moskowitz-Palma).
The event for third, fourth and fifth graders was sponsored by the Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council (PTC), the umbrella organization for the district’s PTAs. Second graders were invited to “attend” the keynote speech virtually for a smaller fee as an introduction to the SYWW.
