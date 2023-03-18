Elise Broach image

Keynote speaker and author Elise Broach shared her journey with students at the Scarsdale Young Writers’ Workshop.

 Todd Sliss Photo

When Elise Broach looked out into the sea of more than 180 budding young Scarsdale writers, she saw herself. The well-established children’s and young adult author shared her journey, which started as an elementary school reader and writer, as the keynote speaker kicking off the annual Scarsdale Young Writers’ Workshop on Saturday, March 11.

The first book Broach ever made as a first grader was about a dog and featured the dog on the cover. Her mother would type out the words for her and she would draw the pictures.

