Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

Grand larceny and petty larceny were reported June 12 by a White Plains man who said the victim is a Fairview Road woman whose car was stolen overnight. Inside the car were sunglasses valued at $545, two children’s car seats valued at $750 and an identity card. The stolen car is a 2022 black Range Rover. The relationship between the reporting party and the victim wasn’t clear.

Identity theft, fraud 

