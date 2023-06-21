Grand larceny and petty larceny were reported June 12 by a White Plains man who said the victim is a Fairview Road woman whose car was stolen overnight. Inside the car were sunglasses valued at $545, two children’s car seats valued at $750 and an identity card. The stolen car is a 2022 black Range Rover. The relationship between the reporting party and the victim wasn’t clear.
Identity theft, fraud
A man went to headquarters June 12 to report two fraudulent bank accounts were opened using his identity. A check in the amount of $79,641.30 was issued to a bank account in his name, but his name was misspelled, which alerted the bank. He said he was not out any money and only wanted documentation for the fraud and identity theft.
Identity theft and petty larceny were reported June 13 by a Kent Road man who told police the thefts could have happened any time between June 8 and June 12. The alleged victims are the man and his mother who said personal information was stolen from them. He said there was a fraudulent debit to their bank account and his mother received mail indicating a fraudulent account was opened using her information. Police are investigating.
Where’d he go?
A Scarsdale sanitation worker June 12 reported he hadn’t seen the elderly man who lives in a residence on Hutchinson Avenue in a long time. Neighbors also told police they hadn’t seen him in weeks. Police responded to the address and gained entry to the house without damaging the door frame. The house was unoccupied, the grass long uncut. The exterior was checked and the door secured.
No parking anytime
A tan Ford was reported June 12 parked for a long time in front of a Greenacres Avenue residence. Police saw it was parked in a “No Parking Anytime” location and a citation was given.
Taxi driver vs. passenger
A dispute between a passenger and a taxi driver was reported June 12 on Mamaroneck Road. The passenger, a Mount Vernon man, said he got a ride from the taxi driver. The fare was $26. He said he gave the driver a $50 bill and the driver said he would get change and return with it, but never did. Police said the incident is open and they are looking for a bald man.
Ongoing parking dispute
An Edgewood Road resident June 13 called 911 to report her husband was in the midst of a verbal argument with someone parked in front of their residence. The other person gave her husband the finger, which set off the argument. Police spoke to both parties who said they’d had the same argument five years earlier. The person who was parked in front of the caller’s house told police they would no longer try to park there and the caller asked police to drive by the house more frequently in the future. No further action was requested.
Arrested on a warrant
A Yonkers man, 32, with an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of the city of Yonkers was pulled over June 13 by Scarsdale police after an officer on patrol noticed a gray Ford transit van traveling south on Palmer Avenue with an expired inspection sticker.
A traffic stop was conducted at the Gulf Station at Heathcote Road when police learned the driver’s license was suspended, three times on one date. That person was taken into custody, brought to police headquarters and placed in a holding cell until Yonkers police arrived to get him. He was issued five driving citations before being handed over to Yonkers police.
Porta-potty truck
A Murray Hill Road caller June 14 reported construction workers currently working in the area were starting before 8 a.m., in violation of local ordinance. Police arrived and said no laws were broken and the only person on scene at the construction site was a portable sanitation truck driver on standby.
Camper concern
A Sprague Road resident called police June 14 to report a camper vehicle was parked in the area for more than a week. The caller said it was causing a safety issue as it limited the sightline for turning vehicles. Police arrived and saw it was legally parked and was causing no hazard. Police located the camper owner’s daughter, who said she would move the camper onto her driveway and out of the street later in the day.
Jewelry missing?
On June 14, a Bradford Road woman reported sometime between March 16, 2020 and the current date a pair of diamond earrings valued at $30,000 was stolen from her house. She said she searched her house thoroughly and can’t locate the jewelry. She blamed her former housekeeper who she said was the only person with access to her jewelry and the opportunity to steal it. The complainant asked that a report be made and her deposition was taken.
Turtle assisted
A report of a turtle in the roadway brought police to Depot Place June 14. On arrival, police learned that someone had already returned the turtle to the water.
Rear window broken
Criminal mischief was reported on Innes Road June 14; the victim is an Elmsford woman whose 2018 Honda CRV was damaged by an unknown party. She said she parked on the street and when she returned to her car she saw the rear window was broken. Nothing was taken from the car.
Don’t upset neighbors
Noisy people were reported around midnight June 14 by a caller on Greenacres Avenue near Farley Road. Police responded and spoke with the homeowner who said she was hosting a birthday party but her guests were leaving soon.
A loud party was reported June 15 around 2 a.m. near Graham and Tyler roads. Police went to the location, but didn’t hear any loud voices or loud music.
A Herkimer Road resident June 17 was advised by police to turn down the music after a neighbor complained of the noise. The condition was corrected.
Bad driving reported
In the early hours of the morning on June 15, an anonymous caller reported a car being driven erratically by a young male driver. The caller said it was a two-door black BMW and gave a partial description of the license plate. Police searched for the car without result.
Tree falls on house
A Lincoln Road resident called police June 16 to report a tree fell on her house. Police arrived and saw a large branch resting on the roof. Police also saw some primary and secondary power lines attached to the house were down. The resident said she still had power. Con Edison Electric was contacted. Police said the roof sustained only minor damage.
Keep your dog at home
A small white dog was reported loose June 15 in the area of Fenimore Road and the Bronx River Parkway. Officers took the dog to police headquarters, but were not able to contact the dog’s owner. Sometime later the owner went to police headquarters to collect the dog, which had been taken into custody by animal shelter employees by that time. The owner was issued numerous summonses and referred to the shelter where the dog was being held.
Hands off
A caller on Scarsdale Avenue June 15 reported an intoxicated person who touched him on his chest. He described a man wearing a light red shirt with a beard who walked away, heading south on Scarsdale Avenue. Police searched the area for the described man without result. About a half hour later they received a call about a man who met the description causing a ruckus in a 7-Eleven on Scarsdale Avenue. Police went to that location where an employee said the man asked people for money before walking off in an unknown direction.
Hit-and-run
A hit-and-run was reported in the vicinity of Mamaroneck and Carthage roads June 17 when two cars collided; one car was traveling westbound on Mamaroneck Road and another car made a right turn from Carthage onto Mamaroneck. The second car never stopped. The driver of the first car was unable to provide any information regarding the second car. A report was made for documentation. There were no injuries.
Mom took phone away
A man went to police headquarters June 18 to lodge a civil complaint. He said he gave his son a cellphone two months earlier, but the child’s mother took the phone away. He doesn’t know why and she didn’t tell him. A report was made for documentation.
No peeing or pooping here
A Heathcote Road resident June 18 complained about a neighbor who lets their dog relieve itself on the caller’s lawn. He said this previously occurred on April 23 and he wanted that information documented.
Stolen bike
Police went to Scarsdale High School June 18 after a Wayside Lane youth reported his mountain bicycle valued at $500 was stolen. He said he had locked the bicycle to a bike rack at the rear of the school property on Brewster Road the day before. His combination lock was also stolen, valued at $20. A deposition was completed. Police are investigating.
Child missing, not missing
A caller June 18 reported her 9-year-old daughter was attending a function at the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House on Wayside Lane and had been missing for 40 minutes. Police responded to the report, and the girl was located soon after at a friend’s house. Police stayed on scene until she was reunited with her parents.
Fire
Firefighters helped a Fox Meadow Road resident, who was accidentally locked out of the house June 13, to gain entry without damaging the house.
Firefighters went June 12 to a residence on Cushman Road for an activated smoke alarm. It was determined the alarm was set off in error by a pest control company spraying for insects in the attic. Fire personnel reported no smoke or fire.
A Quaker Center resident June 12 said she was cleaning her clothes iron when it emitted smoke and steam, activating an alarm inside her house. She reset the alarm prior to firefighters arrival.
Cooking smoke activated an alarm June 14 at a Hathaway Road house. No ventilation was required.
A man went to police headquarters June 16 looking for assistance removing a ring stuck on his finger, resulting in a swollen and painful hand. Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC) medics were summoned and the ring was cut off from his finger with no damage to his hand.
A motorcycle and a four-door sedan had a minor collision June 17 on Hutchinson River Parkway, northbound. Westchester County police and SVAC were on scene. On firefighter’s arrival, the bike was on the ground. Its driver refused medical attention. Both car and motorcycle drove away without further assistance.
An elderly woman was assisted June 18 from her Haverford Avenue house first into a stair chair and then a stretcher and finally an ambulance after falling in her house. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from June 12 to June 18, was compiled from official reports.
