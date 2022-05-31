BACK-TO-BACK!

Underdogs no more.
With a second straight Section 1 Class A finals win over top seed Mamaroneck, the Scarsdale boys lacrosse team proved with a 12-7 victory — unlike last year’s 8-7 double overtime win — that they are not a one-and-done program.
“From the beginning we knew we had it in us,” senior Julian Glantz said. “I think from the second we won last year we saw, ‘Upset, upset at Mamaroneck, Scarsdale wins,’ and then what we heard this year was, ‘Can they repeat in another upset?’ Every time it was seen as an upset.
“We lost to them earlier in the season in overtime and people said it was a fluke we were able to keep them to one. We thought that was one of our worst games of the season. We knew we’re the better team and to prove that tonight fully just feels satisfying.”
Unlike the 2021 final, when the Raiders went down 3-0, and after having two straight playoff games with slow starts, Scarsdale responded to a 1-0 Mamaroneck lead by scoring four straight goals to go up 4-1. (Last year they trailed 4-1.)
Though the Raiders had been slow starters and hot finishers of late, early in the season they started hot and fizzled out, going up by three against Rye and Bronxville — and later in overtime vs. Mamaroneck — and crumbled late. Though they did bend when up 6-3 in the finals to lead by only one, this time they didn’t break.
“Earlier in the season I don’t know if we could have done this because we collapsed in those situations,” Glantz said. “Here, after a lot of thinking, a lot of talking as a team, deciding the team we wanted to be, we were able to hold onto it, not be satisfied with a lead, not be down when they came back and scored a goal. That was the story of the night. They would get one goal and we would come back and score two.”
The Tigers battled back to get to within 6-5 with 2:34 left in the first half, but Scarsdale dominated the rest of the way to outscore Mamo 6-2 as the offense and defense continued to take its cues from faceoff master Colby Baldwin, a junior, by controlling the ball.
Last year Badlwin and then-senior Paul Lamonaca, who came to the finals this year to warm Baldwin up, split faceoffs, but Lamonaca was the go-to guy in the finals, winning 12 of 14, while Baldwin won 3 of 5. Baldwin helped the Raiders win 18 of 22 this year to set the tone.
“We just knew with Colby we can get almost every possession,” senior Graydon Diamond said. “If we got the first one we knew we’d keep going and we rolled through the first half, rolled through the second half and came out on top.”
The Raiders rebounded from a 2-6 start and are now 11-1 since then — the only loss being to Mamo in OT — refusing to back down after the coaches put together an elite schedule.
“Coach [James] Syno[wiez] has believed in us from Day 1,” Glantz said. “We went 2-6 to start the season. This is a team with one kid going to play college lacrosse, maybe two, and they have like several. All along it’s they got this kid, this kid, this kid. Today was about hunger, it was about pride, it was about proving we’re the better team no matter what the labels are, no matter what the names are. We have the talent, too. It’s not an upset anymore.”
Senior Matt Reyman also credited the coaching staff of James Synowiez and John Felix, a 2009 Scarsdale graduate, who also coach ice hockey together in the winter, for the team’s success.
“We went back to back for a reason and I’ve got to give it all to Syno and Felix,” Reyman said. “They are the best two coaches out there. They put in so many hours of relentless work and game planning for this exact game and all the other games throughout the season. We got here for a reason and just being here with all my teammates is a dream come true. I’m happy to keep going.”
Synowiez challenged his team with a championship regular season schedule because he knew they’d be capable of contending again this spring.
“We saw it at Stepinac, we saw it at John Jay and we just needed to play the smartest and play the hardest and that’s what it all came down to,” he said. “It was holding the ball and looking for our guys, not forcing the crease and everything we talked about after every quarter and at halftime these kids were dialed in. It took us two hours to get here with three accidents on 684 and then an hour in the gym [during the Class D thunder delay]. We were playing trivia, offense vs. defense, just to stay together in there. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”
Remarkably, the final score of the game matched the team’s win-loss record after the game.
“These boys care more about each other than who is putting it in the back of the net and I couldn’t ask for more from a group of teenagers than that,” Synowiez said. “They do whatever I ask of them. That says a lot about a group of kids who started out the season losing to Briarcliff 15-4 and starting the season 2-6 and now being 12-7. That says a lot turning it around like that.”
How they did it
With seven minutes left in the first quarter, Diamond came from behind the net to score the team’s first goal — like he did last year, then they trailed — to tie the game and pick up his team’s energy after going down early. “Graydon played the smartest game that we needed him to play with smart possessions,” Synowiez said.
Junior Ryan Ornstein scored to give the Raiders their first lead, one they would never relinquish, with 4:39 left in the first. Junior Nate Seslowe found a wide open net with 3:29 left and scored again less than a minute later for a 4-1 Scarsdale lead, forcing Mamaroneck to call timeout.
The Tigers got one back quickly, but Seslowe scored his third straight goal with 1:29 left. Mamo scored 32 seconds later to make it 5-3 heading into the second quarter.
Seslowe scored his fourth straight goal to put the team up 6-3 with 9:14 left in the half.
“He showed me he was ready to play in a championship game again,” Synowiez said. “It’s funny because every time I talk to Nate and say, ‘You’re going to have a good game tonight,’ I should say it to him more because, every time I’ve said it, he scores two goals or a goal and a couple of assists. Tonight was four goals.
“This team is so special because anybody can step up in any game. It can be anybody’s night and when you’re that dangerous good things happen.”
Mamo got the next two at 3:34 and 2:34 to get within one at 6-5, but Diamond scored another clutch goal with 1:02 left in the half for a narrow 7-5 lead.
Scarsdale opened up the third quarter on fire to jump to a 10-5 lead with 3:47 left with goals by Baldwin, Ornstein and junior Wade Massey.
Mamaroneck bounced one in with 1:45 left in the quarter to make it 10-6, but just as he had done in the previous two playoff games, Baldwin scored a clutch goal off the faceoff to reshift the momentum with 1:38 left.
“We talked at halftime about moving our attackmen down low and playing flat because he was drawing the top guy, so we put them all flat and said to Colby, ‘If they don’t slide to you, you know where to put it,’ and that’s exactly what he did,” Synowiez said. “It’s nice when things work out that way.”
The fourth quarter saw a goal from each team, with the Raiders getting on the board first as sophomore Rhett Needleman buried a shot with 8:34 left to play.
“Our motto all year was just to value the ball, so once we got into our sets we kept going,” Reyman said. “First quarter Nate Seslowe had a quick hat trick. You start out slow some quarters before you get back into it and it works out perfectly well and it did in the second. Each quarter is a new slate. It’s 0-0. Our motto all year is actually we’re down by three even if we’re up or down, so this was amazing.”
As a junior last year, Diamond not only got the Raiders on the board down 3-0, but scored the winning goal in double overtime. This year the heroics throughout the field were more understated as the Raiders spent most of the game in control.
“We knew we could come out and beat this team by a lot more than one in overtime and we showed it today,” said Diamond, who credited the team for its “resilience,” “not being complacent” and “playing together.”
The Raiders have boasted a balanced attack of six consistent scorers all season, and this time around it was Seslowe taking charge early en route to four goals.
“A lot of times we’ve come out pretty low energy, not a lot of intensity, and we knew in order to beat Mamo today we had to play a full 48 minutes,” Seslowe said. “Last game we were winning 6-3 and they were able to come back. We couldn’t let them get any momentum — we knew we had to play a full game to come out on top.”
Selsowe said the group is “very team-oriented” on and off the field with a motto of “Together.” He saw that throughout the field and noted that the defense and midfielders who came back to help out — Glantz, juniors Asher Krohn, Freddy Kushnick, Will Del Guercio and Noah Chappell, sophomore Trevor Knopp and freshman Anders Burrow held down the D in front of Lehrman — was “awesome” in the finals.
“In the beginning of the year that was the weakest part of our team and they’ve improved so much,” he said. “I’m proud of them. It starts with our goalie, Andrew Lehrman, who is one of the best goalies in the section, if not the best. He leads that group.”
Next steps
In team sports, Scarsdale has not won many back-to-back Section 1 championships, has had state finalists in field hockey and basketball and has one state title — 1996 field hockey — to their credit. The last team to win back-to-back section titles was ice hockey in 2014 and 2015, and before that it was field hockey in 1996 and 1997. The girls soccer team, back when it was a spring sport and had no state tournament to play in, won five Section 1 titles from 1979-1983 and also went back-to-back in 1989 and 1990.
The biggest difference between last year and this year is last year there was no state tournament. This year the Raiders play in the subregional game against Kingston on Wednesday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m. at Mamaroneck of all places.
“I was thinking about that the whole game in the back of my head that if I just give it my all, every ounce sweat and blood onto that field, I knew I would be playing again,” Reyman said. “The next game is at Mamaroneck. That’s going to be amazing playing on their turf not against them, so I’m excited for that one, very energized.”
Up 7-5, going to states was one of the topics during halftime.
“Do you want to etch your name in history? Do you want to go down as the first team in Scarsdale to play a regional game?” Synowiez said. “We knew we could do that if we won tonight.”
The Chinese proverb “Dig the well before you are thirsty” — or “Dig the well” for short — has been one of the team’s sayings this year, a reminder not to wait until it’s too late and an opportunity passes you by. So in addition to the coaching staff’s quirky mustaches and matching game day outfits, Synowiez brought a shovel to the finals.
“Today I was at my house before I came back to school and I was like, ‘I’m going to bring a shovel with us today,’” Synowiez said. “They didn’t see it until I brought it on the bus tonight. They were all jacked up about it. I thought why not make it something tangible, make it something they could see? We’d been talking about it all season, but to add something to all of this worked out so well.”
The shovel was a centerpiece before the game as Synowiez held it during the National Anthem and then the team hoisted it overhead after burying their opponent.
“We didn’t want to be done,” Seslowe said. “We love spending time together and we didn’t want this game to be our last. We’re so excited to get another chance to play another game.”
The 2023 season is a long way off and the Raiders still have a state tournament to play in, but a team that graduated 13 and lost another player from last year — including many key studs for the team — and came back with three seniors among the 11 returners this year to win it, surely has a bright future ahead.
“This is giving them hope,” Diamond said. “This is showing them what the team is about. This is showing them what winning feels like. I know every single one of them are so happy right now and I want them to feel this way for the rest of their careers in Scarsdale.”
