Brielle Suissa works on regaining her timing as a slap hitter for Edgemont softball.

There was so much to celebrate for the Edgemont girls soccer and basketball teams this year. Soccer made the Section 1 finals for the first time since all teams began playing in the fall in 2005 and basketball won eight games after having combined to win just one over the previous two years. Though senior Brielle Suissa was with her teammates, she was serving as team manager due to injuries — a broken foot and concussion — sustained last summer when she tried to help a man who was in shock in his car in the middle of the New Jersey Turnpike around midnight when she and her grandmother and brother were returning from vacation in North Carolina.

Suissa helped the man out of his car, but couldn’t get him to walk fast enough to get off the roadway. A tractor trailer swerved to get avoid hitting the car, but the trailer swung into the man’s car, pinning them underneath. Suissa was airlifted to the hospital, and the man she was trying to save didn’t end up surviving.

Brielle Suissa was masked the last time she played soccer for Edgemont.
Brielle Suissa appreciates time spent on and off the court/field with coach Larry Giustiniani.

