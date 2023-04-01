There was so much to celebrate for the Edgemont girls soccer and basketball teams this year. Soccer made the Section 1 finals for the first time since all teams began playing in the fall in 2005 and basketball won eight games after having combined to win just one over the previous two years. Though senior Brielle Suissa was with her teammates, she was serving as team manager due to injuries — a broken foot and concussion — sustained last summer when she tried to help a man who was in shock in his car in the middle of the New Jersey Turnpike around midnight when she and her grandmother and brother were returning from vacation in North Carolina.
Suissa helped the man out of his car, but couldn’t get him to walk fast enough to get off the roadway. A tractor trailer swerved to get avoid hitting the car, but the trailer swung into the man’s car, pinning them underneath. Suissa was airlifted to the hospital, and the man she was trying to save didn’t end up surviving.
“I would do it again and if there was anything I could change would be if he could have walked a little faster,” Suissa said. “But he was in shock. I don’t regret anything. When my lawyer told me he had passed it was very upsetting. There were all these articles about me being a hero, a good Samaritan. I don’t really care about that — I just wanted to help someone. All I knew was his car was burning and I wanted to help him. It sucks that he’s not alive.”
Suissa’s selfless act cost her two seasons of sports, but this spring she’s finally back, returning for her final season of high school sports with the softball team.
It’s still difficult for Suissa to discuss, but in addition to making progress with her foot, she’s also making strides in dealing with the trauma of the incident. Sports have helped her heal.
“It was obviously very scary at the time and that’s something I’m still working through,” Suissa said. “I’m just glad I’m alive. It’s a second chance to live. My getaway from everything, my escape, my happy place was always sports, so I think I’m just really putting that to work now. Sometimes I get flashbacks, so sometimes if I’m thinking about it I tell Coach [Larry Giustiniani] and I go out and hit or have a catch. I just find joy in the ball going into my glove.”
Suissa began playing soccer when she moved to Edgemont as a second grader. She always took practice seriously, but also made sure to have fun when she played. She began playing softball as an eighth grader and after playing for coach Larry Giustiniani on varsity as a sophomore, she opted to give basketball a try — he coaches that team, too — the following winter. Just like that, Suissa was a three-sport athlete.
She never truly liked basketball, but liked being with her coaches and her teammates. Over time softball became her favorite sport.
Suissa started out last fall on crutches and held a glimmer of hope she’d be able to contribute on the soccer field.
“I honestly just made the most of it,” she said. “Even during the rain I was there. I made a joke that I went to more practices this year on crutches than I did the past years. I just wanted to show my commitment. I was manager basically for soccer even though I couldn’t do much. More important than playing was being with the team. Coach Larry says you’re not always going to get playing time, but what’s more important is being here and being committed. I showed that. I felt I would be able to play, but I wasn’t able to.”
Basketball practices were difficult for Suissa to get through and Giustiniani cut her slack, letting her do her best knowing the amount of strain Suissa was putting on her foot.
“I did it because I wanted to get back to normal after the accident,” Suissa said. “I thought it was a second chance to live, so I was going to get back and do sports and stay committed. Basketball I was a manager again and softball I’m focusing on the fact that I’m here. Softball is a little easier and my foot is definitely better since it’s been a half a year since the accident.”
Suissa wasn’t always as mentally committed to her sports as she has been this year. She’s learned not to let opportunities pass her by. Every moment counts. She learned that from the accident and from spending so much time with Giustiniani.
“He’s a really good person,” Suissa said. “He helped me with my first job. After the accident he helped me. Coach K[aila Kuschman] also checked on me like every day. They would make jokes during basketball that if my foot hurt to stop because they needed me for softball. They would make light of it. He even helped me get a therapist. It’s really nice to have someone like that, to have a good support system like that.”
The softball team is large and loaded with eighth graders this spring. Suissa, a second-year captain, wants to leave the program better than she found it, having less to do with wins and losses, more to do with character and work ethic.
“I hope this year for me that I can just stay focused on the game, stay mentally here for me and for the team,” Suissa said. “ For the team I don’t really care about the wins. Obviously that’s a plus, a bonus. I’m not even thinking about being a captain. I’m thinking about being a player and a leader and I hope that they can have someone to look up to, even if it’s not me, to stay focused on the game.”
Coaches’ perspective
Even before the accident, Suissa was respected by her coaches. Girls soccer coach Tori Lettieri coached Suissa for three seasons and all that time Lettieri said the team was Suissa’s top priority.
“When she asks what she can do she wants to do it so she can help the team,” Lettieri said. “Her mentality, her mindset really revolved around how she could improve the team and how she could improve herself to improve the team. That’s something I’ve always admired about her. She’s a team player and it’s very genuine. Other players feed off of that.”
Lettieri admired Suissa’s “good spirit” throughout the season last fall as Edgemont had its best season of the century. Lettieri knew how difficult it was for Suissa not to be fighting for a spot on the field, but appreciated her being there every step of the way, even if she was hobbling on crutches or in a boot.
“Unfortunately I had to have her on the sideline next to me — there was no choice in that — but I wouldn’t want to have anyone else next to me,” Lettieri said. “She was always so respectful and supportive and as a coach you appreciate that positive outlook and that positive energy.”
Giustiniani remembers when Suissa didn’t show up for work at Camp Hillard, where she had a reputation as a leader, last summer, which was very unlike her. He soon learned of the accident and was in her corner whenever she needed him.
Since that time it seemed not much has gone Suissa’s way. “Nothing’s been easy since the accident,” Giustiniani said.
Suissa missed a couple of weeks of camp and when she returned on crutches she wasn’t herself, still dealing the concussion. Life wasn’t normal, even though she and those around her tried to make the best of the situation. But everything she couldn’t do was a reminder of what she’d been through.
“Because I know her so well, I could see a person who was physically, mentally, emotionally going through as many of her normal activities as she could to feel normal again,” Giustiniani said. “Every day that accident came with her. I could see that in camp.”
Then during soccer… and basketball, where she targeted a January return. Suissa may not have been in the boot anymore and appeared outwardly like everything was normal, but the pain was still there from head to toe.
“I’m starting to see finally the sun come out a little more,” Giustiniani said. “She’s mobile, but she’s not Brielle speed. I nicknamed her ‘Wheels’ in 10th grade and she’s getting there I’d say. Her timing isn’t there. She’s a slapper and that’s moving in the box while you’re trying to hit. She picked that up like a magician in 10th grade and made at living at it in 11th grade. Now she struggling with everything — pitched balls coming at her, speed, her foot will hurt and she’ll have to take off here or there and I accommodate that.”
Suissa will perform as well as she can this season and put every ounce of her soul into playing as she embraces the opportunity. That’s just one of the things Giustiniani hopes others take away from watching Suissa continue her recovery.
The other is self-reflection, especially as they read this and learn about what she’s gone through over these difficult months.
“I’m not sure what kids know and hopefully this will bring it more to the forefront and therefore they can maybe sort of watch a little from a different perspective,” Giustiniani said. “The first idea is that what she did was instinctive, the true hero instinct that when people do things like that they often humbly will tell you, ‘I didn’t think. I just reacted and did what I thought I needed to do.’ If you ever witness that on television, the news, a movie, you should ask yourself, ‘Would I do that?’
“She inspires people to ask themselves that question. Getting people to ask themselves that is a very healthy thing. It’s an inspirational adventure if you’re willing to go up that alley with yourself to ask yourself if you’re willing to do that.”
Perhaps a sense of understanding will develop for what Suissa has endured as well.
“This didn’t happen on the playing field,” Giustiniani said. “It’s one thing getting hurt doing the thing you love in the moment that you’ve practiced for with your teammates who you would do anything for. This is watching that person suffer from something they didn’t plan on doing when they woke up that day for months and months and months. ‘Do I or don’t I have empathy?’ and there again lies that self-talk. It’s healthy for everybody because it makes you have that discussion with yourself.”
Giustiniani always had respect for Suissa. It’s not that he has more respect for her now, but he probably has more insight into why he was always so drawn to wanting her on his teams.
“Having gotten to know her in 10th grade and watching her work and practice and deal with me in a couple of real tough character-shaping moments where I challenge athletes who are dealing with something I think is holding them back — it could be fear, it could be ego, it could be anything — and I need to really help shape this young person and try to get them to the level they’re falling short of, I watched her response and it was humble and it was attentive and it was dutiful and it was all eyes and ears on me the remainder of the season,” Giustiniani said. “She just impressed me with that.”
And she never stopped whether it was picking up a new sport and scoring six points in a sectional game or learning new skills on and off the fields of play.
Suissa values her final season of high school sports likely more than most athletes. Giustiniani is doing everything in his power to make it memorable.
“I hope that she finds joy in softball, that she gets over that wall,” he said. “It’s to let her understand she’s good at something she’s worked on, that she can get past the pain and she can enjoy a huge part of being a student-athlete at Edgemont, where we know how hard the academic standards are, and getting that outlet back so she can experience that joy of being a member of a team and experiencing positive energy with them and working towards an outcome together.
“It’s everything about sports that makes me coach all these years and you write about sports, the things all of us who love sports love. It’s what we get out of it in our lives, I want that for her. And I want that .500 on-base percentage she’s had in the past. I want that, too.”
