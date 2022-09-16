Colby Baldwin’s first play as Scarsdale quarterback was forgettable as a pitch went for a fumble and led to a quick touchdown for Mamaroneck. The rest of the game, however, was quite memorable, as the Raiders held the Tigers off for a 39-30 comeback win to open the football season.
“The first play of the game I did not expect it to go that way,” Baldwin said. “I knew after that it was over. I needed that and then I was able to bounce back. We just pushed. We knew we were the better team and stuck in there with heart. Once we saw them get tired we took advantage of that.”
Senior Baldwin was pressed into duty after the 7 v. 7 tournament over the summer when coach Andy Verboys needed a veteran — even one without an ounce of quarterbacking experience — to lead the offense to start the season. Baldwin, who played running back last year, is no stranger to contact or competition as he’s an All-American lacrosse faceoff master who also plays the field and has wheels.
“He plays backyard football and he’s just an athlete, so he knows how to make plays,” senior Noah Chappell said. “He worked really hard in the offseason. He’s been watching film. He’s been working on his throwing form. He’s just an athlete and he knows how to make plays. That’s the biggest thing we saw out here.”
Baldwin carried the ball 15 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder that helped seal the game. He was 0 for 4 passing with one interception.
“The passing will come around, but he’s just dynamic,” Verboys said. “He ran that last one for a touchdown and he literally instead of running through the hole they were all blocking him out and he ran around them. It was easier the other way, but he was like, ‘Coach, they can’t get me.’ He’s so fast and when he runs down the sideline he just stops on a dime. He’s special.”
Baldwin was surprised and “happy” to be asked to step up.
“I picked up the plays pretty easily,” Baldwin said. “When it comes to the field I can pick stuff up quickly. It was easy to pick that up, but to execute took a few practices to get used to it. It took me a while to learn how to actually throw and clearly I still need to work on that. I missed Will [Delguercio] wide open in the end zone, but we still scored on that drive.”
Senior Campbell Killian also grinded it out against White Plains, despite constant cramping. He carried the ball 17 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and also had a 60-yard pick six on defense, which Verboys credited with “waking the team up” as it made the score 18-13 late in the first half.
“Soup plays hard every play and his motor, he and Colby have a different motor out there,” Verboys said.
Junior Camden Matles carried the ball eight times for 26 yards and a touchdown, Delguercio twice for 5 yards and a TD, and Chappell twice for 33 yards.
The Raiders trailed by as much as 18-6 and were down 18-13 at halftime.
“Starting off the game losing, at halftime we were disappointed sitting there losing, but we knew we could do more,” Killian said. We sat down, we talked to each other and at the end of halftime we came out and we played our game. We did what we needed to do and we came out with the W.”
The Raiders had a host of players on the injured list, so many were playing both ways on offense and defense, but the team persevered.
“Not only did we prove we’re a team that can put up points, but we proved we can come back when we’re down,” Chappell said. “We proved we have heart. Everyone else counts us out. They think that we’re soft. Right now we’re just trying to prove we work hard, we’re gritty and we can get out there and play.”
The Raiders were excited to prepare for their next game at Ossining on Friday, Sept. 16.
“We’re hyped,” Chappell said. “We came out really slow. In the first quarter we gave them points. We know that even when we don’t play our best game we can still put up points. When we can organize four full quarters we’re going to be a dangerous team.”
Cutting down on mistakes will also be key for Scarsdale. Getting players healthy and spreading the load around will make a big difference going forward for a team that returned Baldwin and Chappell on offense and those two, Delguercio, Matles and Guilherme Quaresma de Moura on defense.
“Like I told the team, we’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’s a great opening win,” Verboys said. “It was loud. I was trying to scream and they couldn’t hear me out there it was so loud. It was a good atmosphere. This is why the kids do it.”
The Raiders got off to a slow start from the opening kickoff, which White Plains returned across midfield. After three straight defensive stops by senior Patrick Carroll and the defensive line, they forced a punt, but on first down from the 6-yard line, Baldwin pitched the ball to Killian, but the loose ball found its way into the hands of Isaiah Graham for a short touchdown return. White Plains, which missed the point after, had a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
Matles had a solid 15-yard return on the ensuing kickoff to put the Raiders at the 34-yard line. Matles ran the ball twice for 3 and 9 yards for a first down. Killian picked up a pair of yards on first down and Baldwin took the ball to the sideline for a 44-yard scamper to the 6. Matles punched the ball in to the right side to tie the game with 7:24 left in the first quarter. The point after was no good.
White Plains answered with another touchdown just under four minutes later. The drive included a big 45-yard run by Jaden Jackson before Graham put the ball in from the 1. Junior Spencer Rosen made the stop on the two-point conversion pass and it was 12-6 with 3:44 left in the quarter.
On second down, Baldwin had a 68-yard touchdown run called back, and after picking up a first down on an 11-yard gain on a pitch to Chappell the Raiders turned the ball over on downs at midfield a minute into the second quarter.
White Plains took advantage of its field position and scored on a third down 44-yard pass to a wide open Nick Sexton with 8:45 left in the half. An incomplete pass on the conversion held the score at 18-6.
Following a 19-yard pickup by Baldwin on third down, Noah Lee picked off Baldwin’s pass and White Plains took over at the Scarsdale 39-yard line. On first down, senior Ryan Chase sacked Sam Mendez for a 13-yard loss and the line made the stop after a short gain on second down. From midfield, Mendez threw an interception to Chappell, who juggled the ball and, thanks in part to some good blocking, took it 60 yards into the end zone for the pick six with 4:49 left in the half. Senior Ben Geller hit his first point after attempt and the Raiders cut the deficit to 18-13.
White Plains went three-and-out and punted. The Raiders took over at their own 25 with 2:42 left in the half, but no timeouts remaining. Killian went up the middle for 12 yards and then took the ball 6 yards on the next play. A pitch to Chappell was good for 21 more yards and the Raiders had the ball at the White Plains 27. The Raiders ended up turning the ball over on downs and the half ended with a short pass by White Plains.
The Raiders came out and set the tone in the second half with a 50-yard kickoff return by junior Aidan Brennan and scoring on the drive that started at the White Plains 31. Baldwin and Killian combined for 28 yards on the first five plays. After Killian recovered a fumble, Baldwin went 4 yards for the touchdown, giving Scarsdale a 19-18 lead with 7:48 left in the third quarter. The point after was unsuccessful.
The defensive stand on the next White Plains drive was pivotal for Scarsdale as Matles held the Tigers to no gain on first down and back-to-back sacks by junior Max Siegel and senior Alex Vetrone cost White Plains 7 and 1 yards, respectively. After a short punt that went out of bounds, the Raiders took over with a short 41-yard field ahead of them with 4:38 left.
Killian went up the middle on first down for a 36-yard gain, putting the Raiders at the 5. He picked up 2 yards on the next play and Delguercio punched the ball in the final 3 yards for a 25-18 lead with 2:59 left. The extra point was again no good.
Geller’s kickoff was strong and Brennan made the stop at the 21 to give White Plains a long field ahead. Quaresma de Maura made a tackle that cost White Plains 5 yards on first down and on third down the line set the team back another 4 yards. A punt straight up in the air gave the Raiders great field position from the 34-yard line to end the third quarter.
On second down Baldwin had a 27-yard TD called back, but the Raiders moved the ball on the ground and Killian scored from the 6 on a dive at the goal line with 5:23 left in the game. Geller hit the kick this time and it was 32-18.
Geller boomed another great kickoff and White Plains started its next drive from the 12-yard line. Scarsdale’s defense forced a three-and-out, including almost getting a safety and Brennan pressured the quarterback to force an incomplete pass on third down. Matles made a fair catch on the punt at the 35.
After four runs the Raiders turned the ball over on downs at the 30-yard line and on first down Mendez hit Graham for a 70-yard touchdown. After the snap was dropped on the two-point conversion, the Scarsdale line made the stop. It was 32-24 with 2:54 left to go.
After the kickoff went for a touchback, Baldwin made his most impressive run of the day. On first down he took the ball to the left side and then reversed into the middle of the field to avoid the secondary and score a crucial 80-yard TD. Geller hit the point after and it was 39-24 with 2:19 left.
After Geller’s kickoff went out of bounds, White Plains had the ball at their own 35. White Plains moved the ball past midfield and after a flag on the Raiders had a third down at the Scarsdale 26. A TD pass to Langston Hayes made it 39-30 with 1:12 left to play. Brennan stuffed the run on the point after to keep it a two score game.
After Killian grabbed the onside kick, the Raiders were able to run out the clock after White Plains used its two final timeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.