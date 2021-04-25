An Ardsley Road resident told police April 12 she discovered a delinquent account on a credit report stating she owes $90,000 to the Bank of America. She contacted the bank but they refused to talk to her after she was unable to answer security questions. She did succeed in obtaining an address for a likely subject responsible for running up the charges on the account. She said she contacted the fraud department of her bank about protection for her accounts. It’s unknown if she would be responsible for the $90,000 or whether the Bank of America is investigating.
An elderly E. Hartsdale Road resident told police April 16 that after she received a call from someone claiming to work for Amazon, fraudulent activity was detected on her bank account. She said she spoke with the caller briefly but did not divulge any personal information. The next day, a deposit of nearly $50,000 was made into her bank account. The same man called her and said it was a mistake and explained the steps she was required to make to correct the error. She agreed to return the money via wire transfer to another account.
A few days later there was an additional $30,000 in her account. That was followed by more phone calls from another party who also said they work for Amazon. The woman transferred all the money as requested to an account in Singapore. Shortly after, another $30,000 appeared in her account and she was told to move it to a bank in Bangkok. On the same day, $14,000 of her money disappeared from her account. She said she didn’t notice the withdrawal for a few days and then her computer stopped working. She told police she thinks it was hacked. She contacted her bank and was advised to notify the Social Security Administration and the Federal Trade Commission.
Unemployment fraud
Several residents reported fraudulent unemployment claims on April 13 and April 20, including residents of Lawton Avenue, Homewood Road, Hawthorne Way and S. Central Avenue.
Car insurance fraud
A Tennyson Road resident, a Joyce Road resident and a S. Central Avenue resident contacted police April 15-19 to report fraudulent car insurance policies were taken out in their names.
Stray dog
Police responded to Moore Street April 13 on a report of a stray dog wandering the streets. An area resident said the dog was barking in front of her home for a long time. She said it wasn’t wearing any tags and it appeared to be a husky. Upon arrival, police were able to take the dog to the police garage where it rested in a crate and was given food and water. The police department’s pet lost and found book was checked, but no one reported the dog as missing. Animal Control was notified.
Shotgun removed from home
A Fort Hill Road resident April 13 was accompanied by police to enter his house following a domestic incident that occurred in Tenafly, New Jersey, involving the man’s wife who had been given a temporary order of protection. According to documents, the man kept a shotgun in a closet in the Scarsdale home. Police took the shotgun and vouchered it for safekeeping.
Stolen clothing?
An employee at the DXL clothing store on S. Central Avenue reported April 16 two females inside the store concealed clothing in bags and then left. One woman was described as short with a heavy build; the other taller with blond braids. The employee was unable to say exactly what was missing. He said he thought the two suspects were the same women who stole things from another DXL store in the Bronx. Ultimately he was unable to confirm if anything was taken.
Stolen wallet
Police responded to 24 Hour Fitness on S. Central Avenue April 16 on a report from a patron of the club who said her wallet was stolen from her car while it was parked in the lot. She said she wasn’t sure if she locked the car. The wallet was in the glove box. She said she noticed it was missing when she went to shop at HomeGoods.
Hacked
A Hartsdale man told police April 18 he was contacted by another man through WhatsApp; the person said he knew the caller from church and asked if he would help him out. He was instructed to send $1,500 to a third party, which he did. The next day when the caller reached out to the man to let him know the money was sent, the man whom he thought originally contacted him denied asking for money and said he never used the app. He told the caller he must have been the victim of a hack. The Hartsdale man contacted his bank to stop the payment, which had already gone through. A report was made.
Light too bright
Police responded to a residence on W. Hartsdale Avenue April 19 for a building department matter. They spoke with a woman who said her neighbor’s lighting shines into her bedroom. The house in question has a long driveway and is set back from the road. Police saw two bright lights mounted to two telephone poles. The lights do not have a shield directing the light downward and glare was observed coming into the caller’s bedroom. A report was forwarded to the Greenburgh building department, which reportedly was already aware of the issue.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity and Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 12 to April 18, was compiled from official information.
