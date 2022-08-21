A Keats Avenue woman told police Aug. 9 while reviewing bank statements she noticed more than $1 million was missing from a savings account she shares with her husband. Multiple transactions in the form of money transfers occurred during June. She contacted her bank, which requested a police report.
She told police she never requested or approved the wire transfers and her husband had been admitted to a local hospital where she provided personal information. She said she has power of attorney over her spouse’s accounts, as he can no longer make financial decisions. Bank accounts not shared with her husband haven’t experienced unusual activity, she said, but an account that their daughter shares with the father experienced similar unauthorized transactions. Police took a report from the daughter, who lives at the same address. She said more than $45,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from a savings account she shares with her dad.
Bank fraud victim
Theft was reported by a West Hartsdale Avenue resident Aug. 16 who said she’s been in a dispute with her building management company regarding unpaid maintenance charges. She said she mails the company a check every month, but says her checks have been stolen and written out to a different amount and to a different person. She provided paperwork as evidence to the police. The detective division has been notified.
Identity theft
A Cross Hill Road resident reported Aug. 12 seven unauthorized ATM transactions were made on her bank account totaling $9,000. Five of the transactions took place in Yonkers and two in Manhattan. She said she last used her card in July at a gas station in Ardsley. Her bank advised her a card skimmer might have been used to get her information. She was requesting a police report to give to the bank to get her money back.
Altered checks
Check fraud was reported at Fort Hill Road Aug. 16 by a resident who said a large amount of money was withdrawn from one of her accounts when a check was altered as payable to a name she doesn’t recognize. She said she wrote a check for $136 to a specific business. She said she mailed the check from a post office box located on Longview Drive and Delhi Road. She filed her complaint with her bank and the detective division was notified.
Harassment
Two people went to police headquarters Aug. 9 to report ongoing harassment from a previously employed building superintendent at a residential complex on Sentry Place. One person said he filed a police report concerning the superintendent’s behavior a week earlier, but has continued to receive alarming texts. Police contacted the former superintendent and advised him to cease contact. The man said his daughter owns a unit in the complex but he said he wouldn’t go onto the property until he consults with his attorney.
Pill thief
Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue Aug. 9 when a loss prevention officer reported a man wearing a white mask was stealing medication off the shelves and hiding it in a black bag. He dropped the bag when approached and fled southbound on Central Avenue. The medication was Tylenol and Advil, valued at $434. Another officer spotted and detained the described man, later identified as Brian Coughlin, 36. Police determined there was a bench warrant out for his arrest from Greenburgh and Yonkers police departments. Coughlin was arrested and transported to police headquarters. Yonkers police were notified Coughlin was in custody in Greenburgh. He was held in a cell awaiting arraignment, charged with petty larceny.
More thefts
Police were back at ShopRite on Central Avenue Aug. 10 after a man wearing dark clothing and a black face mask was reported stealing $285.19 worth of groceries, abandoning the cart when confronted and fleeing on foot southbound. Police searched for him without result.
A theft in progress was reported at ShopRite Aug. 12; a man and a woman, later identified as Alton Hatch, 63, and Nikita Bryant, 45, were subsequently apprehended and charged with stealing $884 in grocery items. Based on their reported criminal record, the two were held at the station for arraignment.
Suspected shoplifters
On Aug. 11 police responded to Best Buy on N. Central Avenue after two men were reported stealing items from the computer department. Patrol units received a description of the men and their car, located the car and conducted a traffic stop near Harvard Drive. Only one of the men was in the car. Police found the other man on foot near the train tracks around Harvard Drive and Andover Road in Hartsdale. Both men were detained and brought to police headquarters so the Best Buy employee could identify them as alleged suspects. Robert Cobb, 43, and Gerald Smith, 51, were placed under arrest and charged with grand larceny.
A pain in the mouth
Police responded to a dental office on Central Park Avenue Aug. 10 when a dentist reported a harassment issue with a former patient. The dentist said a woman brought her grandson to her office to have a procedure done and was told the grandson needed a root canal specialist. She was given a letter of referral. The grandmother returned to the office and was verbally abusive to the staff in a loud, disruptive manner.
The front desk receptionist said the grandmother handed him a long form and demanded he fill it out. He told her he would look at it, at which time she left the office. He phoned her about a half hour later and said their office is not responsible for filling out the form and that they had emailed X-rays and everything the specialist needed to complete the work.
The receptionist said the grandmother was verbally abusive although there were no direct threats. Another dentist in the practice phoned the grandmother, who had referred to her with a derogatory term and reportedly directed an “I’ll show her” comment at the primary dentist, which sounded threatening to both the dentist and the receptionist.
The grandmother was informed she was no longer a patient of the practice and should not return. Police phoned the grandmother who said she was frustrated the dental service would not help her grandson and insisted they must complete a form before the specialist could do the work. She said she would be consulting a lawyer. A report was made for documentation.
Wildlife
A sick or injured opossum was reported Aug. 11 on Central Avenue. Police secured the animal and a wildlife rehabilitator was contacted who said they would retrieve it.
What for?
A private contractor who details cars at a dealership on S. Central Avenue went to police headquarters Aug. 11 to report that while working at the dealership, he was struck in the back of the head and the neck by an employee. He said that person took an aggressive stance and yelled, “Let’s do it!” while balling his fists. The contractor said he walked away and found the owner of the business who drove him to the emergency room at Lawrence Hospital to be treated. The man went to Greenburgh Police Headquarters after he was discharged from the hospital to file a report of assault against the employee whom he named. Detectives were notified.
Bereaved customer lashes out
Police went to the post office on S. Central Avenue Aug. 12 after a customer, whom employees identified by name, threw a roll of packaging tape at the postmaster after it was explained she would have to pay for the tape and it wasn’t free. No injuries were reported and the irate person left the post office without paying for four pieces of tape of an undetermined value. Police spoke to the tape-thrower who lives in Hartsdale. She apologized for her behavior by saying she was recently bereaved. She denied throwing tape at any person. She returned to the post office with police and paid $3.99 for a roll of tape and apologized to the postmaster and another employee at whom she had directed a derogatory comment. No further action was taken.
Property damage
A Caterson Terrace resident told police Aug. 15 his front steps were damaged when a vehicle struck them. He said he spoke to the driver who provided his information but didn’t stick around. Police spoke with the owner of the company that owns the vehicle; the owner asked the homeowner to contact him directly.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, was compiled from official information.
