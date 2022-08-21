Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A Keats Avenue woman told police Aug. 9 while reviewing bank statements she noticed more than $1 million was missing from a savings account she shares with her husband. Multiple transactions in the form of money transfers occurred during June. She contacted her bank, which requested a police report.

She told police she never requested or approved the wire transfers and her husband had been admitted to a local hospital where she provided personal information. She said she has power of attorney over her spouse’s accounts, as he can no longer make financial decisions. Bank accounts not shared with her husband haven’t experienced unusual activity, she said, but an account that their daughter shares with the father experienced similar unauthorized transactions. Police took a report from the daughter, who lives at the same address. She said more than $45,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from a savings account she shares with her dad. 

