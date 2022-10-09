A Wildwood Road resident told police Oct. 4 someone pretending to be from Microsoft contacted him and told him his computer was hacked. Thinking he was speaking to someone from his bank, the man gave $68,510 to a fraudster who directed him to transfer the funds to another account. He gave police pertinent information so they might follow up. A police report was made for the bank so the man could try to get his money refunded.
Identity thefts
An Ardsley Road resident who owns a concrete construction company reported fraud Oct. 3. She told police she primarily deals with two companies from whom she buys supplies and equipment. Payment is usually made via check or wire transfer. A manager at her bank asked her if she’d received an email they sent; she told police she checks her email every day but never got that email. Her account settings told her a block was placed preventing her from seeing emails from her bank and other people. There were also sent emails in her account she said she never sent. The woman told police she asked a bank manager to send her a complete printout of her transactions, which she received and examined closely. She said she noticed the email account she was using from both companies was fraudulent as small changes were made to the original addresses she hadn’t noticed. Her bank provided paperwork showing four recent payments someone tried to take from her business account. The amounts were large but were unprocessed so she’s not out that money. Meanwhile, she said she is out more than $13,000. Her case was turned over to detectives for investigation.
A W. Hartsdale Avenue resident went to police headquarters Oct. 3 to report identity theft. He got a notice in the mail in September from the Department of Labor regarding an unemployment claim. He said he never filed for unemployment. He said he would follow up with the labor department himself and is not out any money. Police advised him to contact his bank and to monitor his accounts.
Reward points stolen
A Greenville Road man reported Oct. 4 that his Marriott Hotel account was fraudulently used by an unknown party. He received an email from Marriott saying his reservation was confirmed at the Residence Inn in Las Vegas with two rooms booked. He never made that reservation. The hotel advised him the booking was linked to his reward points and he soon learned his account was hacked and the hacker used his points to secure the reservation. The rooms were booked for Oct. 4-6 and valued at $1,000. The hotel told him the rooms were charged to a “Kadeem Taylor” and provided him with that person’s email address. The manager was advised the reservation was fraudulent. The reporting party requested the hotel restore his points. He said he’s not out any money.
Oops, found it in the car
A woman told police her iPhone 11 Pro was stolen while she was at a fitness club on S. Central Avenue Sept. 29. She said the phone was worth $800. She said she put down her phone and her keys at the front desk while signing in with her PIN, and when she finished signing her phone was missing. A club employee told police the customer asked her to watch her bag while she signed in, placing it on a table. The employee said it was only after the woman entered the locker room that she noticed she didn’t have her phone. The employee said she had kept an eye on the bag while the customer signed in and that no one had touched it. The same woman called police the next day to say she found her phone in her car and no longer thought someone stole it.
Animals
A sick or injured cat was reported Sept. 28 on Healy Avenue; police said it had short black hair and appeared feral. The cat was brought to the Humane Society in New Rochelle. The person who called about the cat reported having no direct contact with it.
A sick opossum was humanely dispatched by an officer Oct. 2 in a driveway on S. Washington Avenue. Police bagged the animal and deposited it in a trashcan.
A raccoon that appeared to be blind was seen stumbling on Wildwood Road on Oct. 2. Police reported the animal was ill and helped it to a safer location where they euthanized it and left the body beside an adjacent wooded area.
It sounded like jiggling
On Sept. 28, a Clubhouse Lane resident told police the night before she was awakened from her sleep by what sounded like someone jiggling the handle of her front door. She said she heard the same sound again so she called police. Police arrived and said her front door didn’t appear tampered with. Security personnel at the gatehouse did not report any suspicious activity. The resident said she was going to install a Ring surveillance camera on her front door for security.
The town is the victim
A warrant was issued by the building department Sept. 29 listing the town of Greenburgh as a victim of a general violation of town law on Fort Hill Road. No further information was available.
Door open, store empty
While on patrol Sept. 29 on N. Central Avenue, police found a front door ajar at a business site undergoing renovation. Another officer was called for assistance, and an inspection of the interior was conducted. The interior appeared empty but nothing was out of order. The officers shut the front door but couldn’t lock it. Attempts to contact the keyholder were not successful, as no keyholder or business contact information was on file.
Moving and storage woes
On Oct. 1 a Cherry Lane resident called police to report an ongoing issue with a moving and storage company he used to move his belongings out of a house in Philadelphia. He said his contract had been violated as some of his belongings never were delivered to his house in Scarsdale. The company told him there was a shipping error and some of his items went to a storage site in Long Island. He said he drove to Long Island twice to retrieve his property and both times was unable to do so because there was no staff at the Long Island facility. He asked the police to document his complaint for possible civil action in the future.
Duly warned
On Oct. 1 a McDonald’s manager reported an ongoing problem with a homeless woman who repeatedly comes into the restaurant on N. Central Avenue and verbally abuses staff and customers, and uses the restroom as a place to shower. Employees reportedly have warned the woman to leave and not return. Officers located the woman and told her she’s trespassing, and if she returns to that McDonald’s she will be arrested.
Brazen thieves
Police went to Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue Oct. 1 after management reported theft. An unknown man entered the store carrying a garbage bag and proceeded to take more than $300 worth of merchandise off shelves, placed them in his bag and left without paying. The manager said he saw the man walking down E. Hartsdale Avenue toward the Hartsdale train station. Patrol looked for the man, but could not find him.
Police returned to Rite Aid Oct. 2 when the same man was reported stealing $84 worth of merchandise. The reporting party said the man walked down the street, headed toward the train station. Police looked for him again without result.
A ShopRite loss prevention employee Oct. 2 on S. Central Avenue reported a young couple stole more than $1,000 of groceries, after filling two shopping carts with food and leaving without paying. The employee reportedly had asked to see their receipts, at which time the pair abandoned their carts in the parking lot and drove away. All the stolen groceries were recovered. The store said it would pursue charges if the thieves were identified.
Suspects arrested
Multiple units went to TJ Maxx Oct. 2 on N. Central Avenue after a security officer who works for Saks Off 5th on Tarrytown Road called police to say he recognized a man he believed was involved in a larceny at the Eastchester Saks Off 5th store. He thought the man was now stealing from TJ Maxx, which prompted police to respond. Employees of that store said no one was stealing anything at that moment, but while police were in the area and searching the parking lot, two men fitting the descriptions of men described in previous TJ Maxx thefts got out of a blue Toyota Sienna and entered Marshalls.
After the two men returned to the car — one was carrying a large duffel bag — police moved in, and a traffic stop was conducted in Marshall’s parking lot. A Marshall’s employee said the man carrying the duffel bag stole more than $600 worth of men’s clothing but said the store would not pursue charges if the items were returned. The men were identified as Ramon Diaz, 38, and Christopher Nicholas, 50. Diaz advised police before they searched him that he had a knife on him; when he stepped outside the Sienna, police saw a store security alarm tag and a pair of pliers on the driver’s seat.
During a body search, a glassine bag of fentanyl was found in Diaz’s pocket, but no knife. He was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters. Nicholas was found to have an active warrant from New Rochelle. That police department was contacted and said they would extradite. Nicholas was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters. New Rochelle police arrived and took him into custody. After processing, Diaz was given a desk appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance and a date to appear in court Nov. 2. The fentanyl was placed into evidence. Detectives said they would follow up with Eastchester police regarding the larceny at Saks Off 5th.
Property damage
Police went to Safavieh on S. Central Avenue Oct. 3 after the owner reported someone in a truck with a car-hauling trailer drove into the parking lot and damaged the pavement. He said the driver got out of the truck and examined the damage but then returned to his vehicle and drove away. The business owner said the driver was picking up cars for the Hyundai dealership on S. Central Avenue. Police went to that dealership and spoke with a manager who said his boss was aware of the situation and that his boss would be in contact with the Safavieh store owner and no police assistance was needed. A report was made to document the incident.
Reckless driving
A reckless driver in an Audi was reported Oct. 4 tailgating on W. Hartsdale Avenue. When police saw the Audi turning onto Old Knollwood Road, they conducted a traffic stop. The driver had a suspended license and six open scofflaw violations; he was arrested and brought to headquarters where he was booked, processed and given a ticket to appear in court Nov. 9. A passenger drove the car away as the man was not allowed to drive.
Also arrested
Jennie Corona, 45, was arrested Sept. 30 on S. Central Avenue, charged with criminal mischief. No further information was available.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 23 to Oct. 4, was compiled from official information.
