A Wildwood Road resident told police Oct. 4 someone pretending to be from Microsoft contacted him and told him his computer was hacked. Thinking he was speaking to someone from his bank, the man gave $68,510 to a fraudster who directed him to transfer the funds to another account. He gave police pertinent information so they might follow up. A police report was made for the bank so the man could try to get his money refunded.

