Police are investigating grand larceny and identity theft reported March 7 by two Mamaroneck Road residents who reported sometime between March 4 and March 7, $3,000 was stolen from their bank account. The reporting parties have been in touch with their bank and said they are not out any money. A report was made for documentation.
Sweater thief
Police are investigating the theft of a sweater from a retail store on Spencer Place, which was reported March 6. The sweater is valued at $328. The storeowner said a woman entered the store, put the garment in a shopping bag and then left without paying.
Unsecured bicycle stolen
A Yonkers man March 6 reported his custom-built mountain bike valued at $200 was stolen while parked in front of the taxi stand near the train station on East Parkway. He said the bicycle wasn’t secured by a lock, and was left unattended. A report was made.
Threatened and harassed
On March 6, a Meadow Road man reported receiving an alarming email from a former tenant who owes a significant amount of unpaid rent. He told police he had informed the tenant he was about to file a judgment against her with the county clerk, and in response she made direct and indirect threats to his personal safety. A deposition was made and copies of the emails along with the judgment were submitted to the records department. The former tenant is thought to be living in Connecticut.
Picking up food
On March 6, a man was reported banging on business doors on Christie Place; police found him and he said he was picking up food and knocked on the wrong business door. That business was closed at the time. No further police action was required. It’s unclear if the man was able to get his food.
Scaring off geese
Police responded March 7 to a report of what sounded to the caller like a gunshot. The caller said the sound could be heard in the area of Sheldrake Road, which backs up to Fenway Golf Club. Police went to the golf course and spoke with an employee who said he uses a loud device to scare geese off the course. No further action was taken.
Three guys with backpacks
A caller reported three men wearing backpacks who fled into a stairwell after watching him pull his car into a parking spot at Freightway garage March 7. The caller told police he thought the men’s behavior was suspicious. Police searched the area for the trio but didn’t find them.
Kids scare neighbor
On March 7, an Oxford Road resident contacted police because an unknown person rang her doorbell and was using a flashlight to look in her windows. Upon arrival, police attributed the incident to kids who live nearby; the kids were playing in a yard with flashlights and were responsible for ringing the neighbor’s doorbell. Police spoke with their parents about the kids’ game and said it was upsetting to the neighbor. No further action was taken.
No problem
An Oxford Road caller March 7 reported a car parked on the street in front of a house, which the caller thought was suspicious, feeling especially wary because of a recent burglary in the neighborhood. Patrol went to the address where the car was parked and rang the doorbell. The resident said they had parked on the street in front of their own house and there was no problem.
Wearing a hoodie
A person wearing a hoodie while walking on Griffen Avenue in the vicinity of Broadmoor Road March 7 was reported as suspicious by someone in the area. Police looked for the person without result.
More suspicious activities
A caller on Oxford Road March 8 reported a dark-colored Jeep that came down his driveway and then reversed and left. No further description was given of the car or the operator.
On March 8, a Madison Road caller told police someone hacked into her computer and was trying to steal an unpublished book she was writing. The day before, someone using the name “Hickory” appeared as a guest on her Microsoft Word document. She said she never gave anyone authorization to review or edit the contents of her files. She was advised to change her settings. She said she has a phone appointment with Microsoft and asked that a report be made for documentation.
Dog bite, very minor
The daughter of a Wynmor Road resident reported a dog bit her mother on March 6 while she was on Mamaroneck Avenue. Police went to the dog’s home and spoke with its owner who confirmed the incident. The person who was bit by the dog refused medical attention. Police said the injury was minor and no crime was involved.
Leashed
On March 7, a caller reported a Labrador retriever and a poodle running loose on Sherbrooke Road. Police arrived and saw one leashed dog with its owner.
Unleashed
A caller reported dogs running loose on the Fox Meadow field near Brewster Road March 12. Police arrived and all the dog walkers were asked to leave the area.
Wildlife
An injured hawk was reported on Church Lane March 8. Police arrived and saw the bird was deceased, probably because it was hit by a car. The bird was removed from the roadway and police notified the sanitation department.
Scammed
A Gorham Road resident reported identity theft and fraud March 9. He told police he opened an email on his computer that led him down a rabbit hole, and he fell for a scam that had convinced him his email was compromised. He said he realized it was a scam when the person he began communicating with to fix the problem began asking him for personal information, including his banking credentials. He told police he did share some confidential information before he realized the email was a scam; police advised him to contact his bank and other financial institutions.
Arrested
While conducting traffic enforcement March 11 at the intersection of Post Road and Huntington Avenue, patrol saw a car with what appeared to be improper temporary Georgia plates. A traffic stop was initiated and police confirmed the plates were improper. The driver didn’t have any identification on him but gave his name to the officer. An active warrant was found for his arrest out of the city of White Plains. A member of that police department arrived on scene, and Gregory Crosswhite, 64, of White Plains, was taken into custody. He received several summonses from the Scarsdale officer and his car was impounded.
Arrested
A 56-year-old man was arrested March 9 at his residence on Innes Road. Police went to the house for a reported domestic dispute between a husband and wife; on their arrival it was learned the man was in violation of an order issued by Westchester Family Court for domestic violence. He was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor and arraigned in Scarsdale Court. Bail was set at $5,000. He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail.
Brothers fighting
A caller reported two men fighting March 10 behind a hardware store in Scarsdale; police located one of the men walking on Overhill Road. He said he argued with his brother and wasn’t injured and didn’t want medical attention. Police asked him to call his brother while they were there. The brother said he wasn’t injured either and didn’t need police assistance.
Bus accident
A Bee-Line bus was reported involved in a collision on Post and Popham roads March 10. On police arrival, both drivers were exchanging information. No injuries were reported and bus passengers were offloaded onto another bus. The bus driver was waiting for a supervisor to arrive on scene with the bus maintenance crew. No police action was needed.
Collided
One person was reported injured March 6 in a two-car collision on Murray Hill and Post roads. A Jeep and a Lexus were towed from the scene by R&D Towing. Police said both cars were traveling east when one rear-ended the other. The driver who caused the rear-end crash said he tried to brake but couldn’t slow down in time. No one required hospital transport.
Suspended license
On March 11, a speeding car clocked by radar going 44 mph in a 25 mph zone near Heathcote and Brookby roads caught the attention of police who conducted a traffic stop in the parking area of Heathcote School. Records showed the driver’s license was suspended and the car didn’t have a current inspection certificate. Michael J. Sheldon, 21, of Fort Montgomery, New York, was issued summonses and his mother was called to the scene. She showed police her valid driver’s license and everyone drove away.
Filming for a photography class
A person called police March 12 to report someone driving a motorcycle in a reckless manner near Gorham and Montrose roads. Police located the driver who was riding very slowly in the street; he said he was filming for a photo class. Police didn’t observe any reckless driving but advised the man to find another location to shoot his film.
Fire
Firefighters went to a residence on Mamaroneck Road March 8 in response to an activated fire alarm. The resident said she was doing laundry and was using an aerosol product near a smoke alarm. Firefighters said there was no hazard and the activation was accidental.
Cooking smoke activated a fire alarm March 8 at a residence on Mayflower Road. Firefighters searched the house and no hazards were found. They were back on the same street a few hours later for a report of the smell of natural gas. The resident said she’d accidentally left the stovetop valve open without ignition, allowing natural gas to flow into the house. Firefighters ventilated the house and checked the stove, which was functioning properly.
Hairspray set off an alarm March 9 on Swarthmore Road. The resident reset the alarm prior to firefighters’ arrival.
An overheated sump pump brought firefighters to a residence on Lawrence Road March 9. The pump was isolated and the resident was advised to call for repair.
An alarm activated by cooking brought firefighters to Brookby Road March 10. On arrival, firefighters found excessive heat and scorch marks, but no flames. The house was checked but there was no smoke and the alarm was reset.
A report of a smoky fire pit behind a house near Wynmor and Secor roads brought firefighters to the residence March 11 to investigate. They spoke to the resident who said he was smoking meat. Firefighters said the fire was contained to the pit, which was more than 25 feet away from the house. No further police action was taken at the time.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from March 6 to March 12, was made from official reports.
