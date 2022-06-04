Ken Caminiti was a gritty, larger-than-life Major League ballplayer most notably for the Houston Astros and the San Diego Padres in his 15-year big league career that ended in 2001. Two years after making a groundbreaking admission of steroid use to Sports Illustrated magazine in 2002, Caminiti died at age 41 of drug-induced cardiac arrest. As a fan of Caminiti 1990s era baseball, and knowing there had to be more to the story, Dan Good set out on what turned out to be a 10-year journey to getting to the bottom of the story.
What Good uncovered from when he started in 2012 to when he wrote the bulk of the book “Playing Through the Pain: Ken Caminiti and the Steroids Confession that Changed Baseball Forever” in 2020 was more shocking than he’d ever imagined, while he also learned a lot about himself along the way.
“The biggest thing was internal,” Good said. “Since I hadn’t done it before I had to prove to myself I could do it and there was a lot of self-doubt there. Then it was the feelings of getting people to trust me to tell the story, getting people to buy in.”
Good, a Garth Road resident, will hold a book launch for “Playing Through the Pain” (Abrams Press, $27) at Bronx River Books in Scarsdale on Sunday, June 5, at 5 p.m. Good called Bronx River Books “our spot,” as he and wife Susan Lulgjuraj, who is well known in the baseball card collecting world, walk there often. The two have presented at the Scarsdale Young Writers’ Workshop over the years as Lulgjuraj’s nieces had participated in the program.
Good grew up in Pennsylvania and worked in TV news for a couple of years there before moving to New Jersey to work at The Press of Atlantic City as a feature writer, breaking news reporter and editor. He moved to New York in 2012 when he was hired by The New York Post as the overnight home page editor.
Later he was at ABC News, the New York Daily News, NBC and back to the Post before a pre-pandemic decision to be home more with his now 5-year-old son, which led him to ghostwriting books. He’s been working on the Caminiti book and, after writing so many book proposals for people who felt they had interesting stories of their own to tell, he realized he needed to put feelers out on his own project. Through various contacts he ended up at Abrams Press with a book deal in 2020 and finished writing in January 2021.
While at the Post the first time around, Good found himself with time on his hands and nothing to do all day. “I was bored and I thought, ‘Ya know what? I think it would be really interesting to write a book about Ken Caminiti,’” he said.
Good found Caminiti the ballplayer’s style — “that presence he carried with that scowl, diving all over the place, throwing players out from his butt, switch hit power, playing an MVP season with a torn rotator cuff” — to be intriguing, piled on with the events of his post-playing days, including the steroid admission that was “a really gritty and honest and genuine thing to do” and his death that was “so sudden and jarring.”
“You think there’s so much more there that hasn’t been told and as a baseball fan that’s the book I wanted to read,” Good said. “I was interested in reading a book about Ken. I decided to start chipping away at it. Ten years later here we are. It took a long, long time and I’m really proud of how it turned it. It was a long journey, a difficult journey.”
Three-time Gold Glove third baseman Caminiti played 15 years in the majors with the Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves from 1987-2001. In 1996, he was the National League’s Most Valuable Player for the Padres when he hit .326 with 40 home runs and 130 runs batted in. In his career he was a .272 hitter with 239 homers and 983 RBIs. Substance abuse was also a big part of his life.
Good interviewed 400 people for the book. Many people did not want to talk to him for the book for various reasons, including Caminiti’s ex-wife, but she did give friends and family the OK for them to talk to Good if they so desired, which Good was “respectful and appreciative of.”
“Not getting those key people helped me to dig deeper and find other people to tell me those stories,” he said.
Many of the people Good spoke with were “culpable” in some of Caminiti’s issues and often had their own guilt for that, incriminating themselves along the way.
“I think it’s a chance to let some of the air out of the room, to say this guy was awesome, but obviously had some struggles and difficulties,” Good said. “But he’s somebody to remember, somebody that’s important for us not to forget.”
Bruce Bochy, Caminiti’s manager with the Padres, was “the best” interview for Good, but it was also an adventure to get. Good tried to reach him from 2013 on through the San Francisco Giants, where he was the manager, and after Bochy retired Good finally decided to use a phone number he thought could be Bochy’s. He got a call back a week and a half later with a “gravelly” voice on the end. It was Bochy and the two spoke for 45 minutes. “It was a great talk,” Good said.
The closest, most important source was Caminiti’s steroids supplier, Dave Moretti, a childhood friend, who broke his silence for the book. Good connected with Moretti in 2015 and was told if he came out to California Moretti would tell him “everything.”
“Not knowing what he was going to say I took a chance and went out,” Good said. From the moment they met, Moretti started spilling his guts. Good admitted it was, “Not what I expected.” With Sports Illustrated in 2002 Caminiti took all of the responsibility, not naming names.
“Dave, I think he really felt a need to be honest and correct the record and be open,” Good said. “I think it was the reality that Ken’s story really needed to be told, warts and all.”
Moretti wasn’t giving Good any other names, just sticking to Caminiti, but Good began putting pieces together and spoke to other players and sources who connected more dots and the web of stories seemed to corroborate what had transpired over the years.
Another big interview was Greg Vaughn, a former teammate of Caminiti’s, but Good also had fun chasing down “random scrubs” like Andy Stankiewicz, Casey Candaele and Billy Doran. Then there was Hal Lanier, who was Caminiti’s first manager with the Astros, his motorcycle supplier and the teen “at the center of Ken’s fatal final trip” to New York in 2004, whom Good talked to through a jailhouse phone system.
“It was interesting tracking people down and hearing these stories that for the most part haven’t been told before,” Good said.
The biggest “whoa” factor after Moretti’s candidness was the trail leading Good to find out Caminiti had been sexually abused in middle school, which it turned out was a little-known trauma that led Caminiti to substance abuse to “blur the inner pain.”
“That was devastating to learn that, devastating to piece that together and even try to figure out what happened and when and how,” Good said. “You’re looking at middle school years. You’re going back to the mid-’70s.
“The problem for Ken was he walled off different parts of his life to different people. He wasn’t an open book to everybody, didn’t share the same stories with everybody, so everybody has slightly different pieces. That’s what’s tough. He kept that contained and walled that off for years and years and years.”
Good called it “tragic” as many people tried to help him, including managers, teammates and friends, but they didn’t know what was likely the source of his pain.
All along Good wondered if he was being too intrusive, but he found out that Caminiti had met with Dan Patrick in 2003 about a possible book collaboration.
“Ken was interested in some way in telling his story,” Good said. “That really resonated with me because I think any time you’re wading into a project where people are reticent or concerned about it you’re like, ‘Am I encroaching? Am I doing something I shouldn’t be doing? Am I digging in somebody else’s laundry? Is this going to a weird place?’ For me to know that at some point he was interested in telling his story meant a lot to me and kind of kept me moving forward with this.”
