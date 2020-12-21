Worried about a potential fire hazard or environmental impact, residents in Greenburgh are pushing back against a proposal from Eagle Energy Storage, which is seeking to construct a 20-megawatt (MW) 4-hour Tesla Megapack battery storage facility on the property of the Knollwood Country Club.
Leased on the country club’s land next to the parking lot, the 110-by-175 foot area which would contain 28 Tesla Megapacks would produce and store 80 MW of electricity that would be enough energy to power 4,786 houses for an entire day. According to Greenburgh’s Conservation Advisory Council, the facility would connect to a nearby Con Edison substation and would store energy from Con Edison during off-peak pricing to later sell the energy back to Con Edison at peak-time pricing.
The facility would be the first of its scale in the Northeast, which concerned members of the planning board, who discussed the application in four meetings spanning all of November and the beginning of December. They issued a neutral recommendation for the proposed facility, sharing concerns that a fire at the site could spew toxic fumes into the surrounding area.
In a letter to the planning board dated Nov. 12, building inspector Steven Fraietta wrote that the applicant was within the parameters to seek a special permit to construct the battery storage facility within a residential zone.
Fraietta referenced Section 285-10(4)(b) of the town’s zoning code which allows for public utility structures to be built within residential zones if the town board couldn’t find another reasonable location. The law also excludes utility business offices, garages or storage yards and electric substations for the special use permit.
“Although the applicant is a private entity, it would be providing services benefitting the public interest and utility,” wrote Fraietta. “The proposal is consistent with Section 285-10(4) from a proposed use perspective.”
Hugh Schwartz, an Edgemont resident and a member of the planning board, said the town was setting a dangerous precedent if they approved the special permit use and disagreed that the project was considered a public utility, as the applicant planned to sell energy back to Con Edison rather than the public.
In its official recommendation, the planning board unanimously opined that the proposed structure didn’t apply for the applicant’s use and required a use variance. In one of many examples, the board wrote that the special permit provision had been written years before any type of battery-operated storage facility was ever contemplated and that a special permit use in this instance could open the door for unanticipated uses for solar and wind farms in residential areas. The board recommended the town board hire an outside expert to provide additional insight before making a final determination and to enact new special permit legislation for battery storage, solar and wind farm uses.
Bob Bernstein, an Edgemont resident and former Edgemont Community Council president, said he was also concerned about the potential consequences for approving the project, which could open the town’s approximately 800 acres of open space in residential zones to green energy developers. He recommended that the town board appeal Fraietta’s decision to the zoning board of appeals, which according to Community Development & Conservation Commissioner Garrett Duquesne could cause a three- to eight-month delay on the project.
The town board, or any interested party or committee, must appeal Fraietta’s decision within 60 days of his Nov. 12 decision if they wish the application to be forwarded to the zoning board of appeals.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said any aggrieved person could file an appeal and it wasn’t the sole responsibility of the town board.
“If nobody else files an appeal we’ll make a decision one way or the other within the time period,” said Feiner. “Most town board members want to do their due diligence. There’s no requirement that we make a decision by [Dec. 22]. We have until sometime in January and I feel that we are all concerned about safety … [and] all the issues that people brought up and now we are going to do our due diligence.”
Colin McCarthy, the current Edgemont Community Council president, said the town needed to consult with nearby fire departments who would provide mutual aid to the Elmsford Fire Department if a fire were to break out at the facility.
“If we open Pandora’s box and we let one battery storage facility in, there will be many more that are going to try to follow,” said McCarthy. “At what point do we drive down the prices that people can sell back [with solar] and end up with a significant problem and a lot of angry residents.”
Schwartz shared a similar sentiment, questioning the safety of putting the facility in a residential zone without a buffer.
“If for instance, God forbid Knollwood [has] to sell and develop the land as residential, when are you going to put the buffer in? You can’t put it in then,” he said.
Richard Bosco, president of Knollwood Country Club, said although the club had a little more than half of its active membership than 35 years ago, it planned to stay open into the foreseeable future and was willing to provide the town with any financial information to prove its financial stabillity.
“This revenue from Eagle Energy is equivalent to 10 active members per year for us for the next 30 years,” said Bosco in support of the project.
James Robinson, the development manager for Strata Solar, LLC which is involved in the project, said the proposal would provide a “financial lifeline” for the golf course, helping it survive without forcing the owner to sell.
“Projects like this help to bring renewable energy to Westchester and to New York City. They’re a priority for the state and they will be commonplace in the future,” said Robinson.
Greenburgh’s Conservation Advisory Council also shared concerns in a letter dated Dec. 4 related to a potential fire and the town’s wetlands. The CAC wrote that the applicant wasn’t committing to buying green energy, such as hydro, wind or solar from Con Edison.
Robinson said that because of the constraints of the electric grid, renewable energy that was being produced upstate wasn’t able to make its way downstate. To solve the discrepancy, more renewable energy sources needed to be built downstate, such as battery storage projects.
The CAC also shared its concern about the lithium-ion battery system’s cooling liquid ethylene glycol, which has been found to greatly affect water quality and kill fish populations if it enters nearby waterways, according to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency.
Eagle Energy Storage assured the planning board that the battery cabinets were designed not to leak.
Lino Sciarretta, a lawyer who represents the applicant Eagle Energy Storage, called the project “critical” and said it would fill an energy void left by the closure of Indian Point, which will cease operations in Unit 3 by April 2021.
“This project will have no emissions of any kind. No radio, no electromagnetic waves. It’s safe by design, meaning this is an unmanned facility,” said Sciarretta. “It will be monitored 24/7 by the applicant.”
Sciarretta also said the applicant made a commitment for no noise impacts, traffic impacts, wetland or environmental impacts and that the project couldn’t be seen from outside the golf course.
The applicant also offered general liability insurance coverage, sudden and accidental pollution insurance coverage, personal injury insurance coverage and a decommissioning bond for when the facility hits its useful life.
The potential consequences of a fire at the site was the most pointed discussion at the public hearing on Dec. 9.
Though the closest residence to the site was approximately 750 feet away, according to John Romeo, an engineer at Insite Northeast Engineering and Land Surveying, Walter Simon, the chairperson of the planning board said a fire at the site could take a day or more to go out and that it would generate toxic fumes.
George Hough, a senior consultant at the Energy Storage Response Group, said a fire in one of the battery storage units wouldn’t last 24 hours and that Tesla systems had undergone testing that found a burn would only last 3.5 hours.
“It’s very small risk for the fire to start internally on its own,” said Hough. “It’s more likely from some type of physical impact. It would really require something extraordinary … to get the fire going. But even if it does with one unit it doesn’t spread to adjacent ones and it won’t last anywhere near 24 hours.”
According to Tesla’s battery emergency response guide for lithium-ion batteries, which was revised in March 2020, a battery fire may continue for several hours and could take 24 hours or longer for the battery pack to cool after it has been fully consumed by a thermal runaway event.
Walter Groden, an Edgemont resident who serves as the chairperson for the Greenville Fire District’s board of commissioners and recently retired as a fire protection specialist for AIG, said the applicants were downplaying the dangerous nature of a lithium-ion battery fire and that thermal runaway, when a battery overcharges and increases in temperature sporadically, would cause a dangerous condition for firefighters.
“Even if this occurs inside of cabinets … it is extraordinarily difficult to stop. The only thing the fire service can do reliably for this is to remove the heat of the reaction and even if this is done that does not eliminate all the problems,” said Groden. “In effect, this is a box that contains enough electricity to electrocute people, enough electricity to reignite additional fires and it cannot be safely and easily dissipated. Because of that, if there is an incident involving these batteries — and it may not occur — but when it does occur it is very serious because it requires huge resources.”
Paul Rogers, a founding member of the Energy Storage Response Group and a retired New York City firefighter who worked in energy storage systems, said the Tesla battery systems were much more advanced than other manufacturers and had a deflagration panel installed above each unit to burn off flammable gases to prevent an explosion.
Hough said Tesla had also done testing and found that as long as the units were 6 inches apart, fire in one unit wouldn’t spread to another.
Groden recommended the town board get an external opinion to determine the potential fire hazards of the battery storage facility. Robinson said Eagle Energy Storage wouldn’t have a problem hiring an independent fire safety expert to create a report on the proposed energy storage facility that would assure the public that Tesla had never had a fire-related incident with their battery storage projects.
The applicant and members of the town board will meet at the Knollwood Country Club on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. (rain/snow date on Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.) to complete a site visit. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. Feiner said the town board may continue its discussion on the application at a work session on Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.