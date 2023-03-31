The best tennis teams in Section 1 will be facing off against each other early and often this spring. In one of the first marquee matches of the season, Scarsdale hosted Edgemont on Tuesday, March 28, with the Raiders topping the Panthers 5-2.
Scarsdale was a finalists in the large schools team tournament last year, while Edgemont was a finalists in the small schools draw. Both teams have return key players from last year, in addition to reloading with young talent.
Their league also consists of the two Section 1 champions, Mamaroneck and Byram Hills, in addition to large schools semifinalist Horace Greeley. As league opponents, they all play each other twice this season. Edgemont, Byram Hills and Hen Hud are the only small schools playing in four singles/three doubles leagues, while the rest of the small schools are playing the postseason format, which is three singles/two doubles.
Last year Edgemont was allowed to play in a three/four league, but was now mandated to choose four/three or three/two. They chose to play with the big schools like Scarsdale, who got introduced to four/three last year.
On Tuesday, Edgemont won the first and second singles matches against Scarsdale in supertiebreakers, while Scarsdale won third and fourth singles and swept the doubles.
At first singles, Edgemont junior Nick Peng beat Scarsdale freshman Jack Reis 7-6, 4-6, 12-10. Peng returned after not playing last year due to injury, while Reis made his varsity debut in the top spot.
Edgemont freshman Eli Johnson topped Scarsdale sophomore Sam Saeed 5-7, 6-3, 11-9 at second singles. Johnson played mostly doubles last year and was 16-1 overall, not losing until the Section 1 doubles quarterfinals to the state-qualifying team from Mamaroneck. Saeed playing singles on occasion last year, but is has found a home in the lineup this spring.
At third singles, Scarsdale senior Sameer Kini bested Edgemont senior Tapan Sidhwani 6-1, 6-3. Kini is the lone returning singles starter for Scarsdale and Sidhwani is a talented veteran for Edgemont.
Scarsdale sophomore Leo Umansky defeated Edgemont senior Evan Ho 6-2, 7-5 at fourth singles. Umansky was on varsity B last year for Scarsdale and Ho will play first doubles when Liyam Yaghoobzadeh returns from injury.
At first doubles, Scarsdale junior Hiroshi Hebner and senior Ben Hyman beat Edgemont senior Justin Alexander and junior Ami Jain 6-0, 6-0. Hebner and Hyman were doubles teammates last year, while the Edgemont juniors are new to the lineup.
At second, Scarsdale sophomore William Mishra and senior Michael Marks beat Edgemont sophomores Sam Meyer and Zachary Philips 6-1, 6-1
Scarsdale seniors J.P. Figueiredo and Coby Gantcher defeated Edgemont freshmen Maxwell Ho and Divij Dogra 6-0, 6-4 at third doubles. Gantcher and Figueiredo played together last year.
In an exhibition match, Scarsdale senior Dean Buonagurio and freshman Dylan Pai bested Edgemont junior Evan Merzon and senior Hirdhedyal Singh 6-0, 6-0.
Scarsdale returns six seniors, a junior and a sophomore, but reloaded in a major way with a junior, two sophomores and three freshmen.
“It’s a great feeling to be with many of the same people as well as new ones,” Kini said. “There’s a lot of team spirit that we have here and Scarsdale is a strong team, so I’m glad to be part of it again.
“We have a lot of returning players and I’m glad to see them playing better because they’re better than last year. I played the same opponent as I did last year and I felt like I was playing a lot better than I did against him last year.”
Kini knows the team’s expectations are high, but he hopes to see the team develop throughout the season in order to be as prepared as possible for postseason.
“We’re going to debrief with Coach [Roane] after this match and see what we need to work on so we can be focused when we start playing a lot more matches,” Kini said.
The Raiders are used to playing a loaded schedule, but usually doesn’t play other powerhouse teams more than once in a season.
“Mamaroneck has a great team and a young team and I think they’ll be our greatest competition,” coach Jennifer Roane said. “Greeley will be tough and Byram will be tough. We’re in a power league even though they don’t do those anymore, but that’s basically what we’re in with them and Edgemont.”
The two doubles teams that have played together in the past have a big advantage for Scarsdale.
“The familiarity is comforting, but also three of them are seniors and Hiroshi is a big guy, so they got bigger, they got stronger and I think all four of them feel comfortable on the court with their partners,” Roane said.
The four singles players were involved in round robin matches to determine the lineup.
“My singles players are very solid, I have to say,” Roane said. “They already come with a basket full of skills and tricks and things, so I really look at more of their mental game because they’re very good about reading their opponents.”
Edgemont was Scarsdale’s lone match before the break, so things will begin to heat up in mid-April for the Raiders.
“I already heard some kids talking about the postseason, but we hadn’t even had a match yet,” Roane said. “I like the enthusiasm, I really do thinking positive and they’re looking down the road, but sometimes if you look too far down the road you can’t really take care of what’s right in front of you. If we do win the league I think it would set us up nicely for the postseason. I’ve cleared my calendar through June 9.”
Edgemont coach Mark Romney always took a large team and scheduled 16 matches — the league matches Edgemont would normally sweep, and the crossovers against the best teams in the section. He’s always focus on winning the league and having the team do the best it can in crossovers and now it will be almost the opposite as league wins might be tougher to come by.
“We’re going to compete and play hard and do well, but it’s a struggle for us and at the end of the day I think we’re being disadvantaged tremendously,” Romney said.
While Romney isn’t thrilled about the league of the four/three format, his players are.
“We’re playing really good teams, but I think that’s what we like,” Evan Ho said. “We like to challenge ourselves, so I’m excited for this schedule. It’s obviously a tough first challenge against Scarsdale, but it lets us know where we’re at and we see what we have to improve on. I’m happy how we’re competing and there are some close matches, which is good.”
The Panthers played their opening match without two key injured senior starters, Yaghoobzadeh and Krishen Kakar.
The team is also without junior Ethan Wu, whom the team hopes will return next year to give Edgemont a powerhouse singles lineup.
Edgemont also hopes to get a chance at redemption and make the finals this spring.
“Our team looks really good this year and we have two of our key players out, Krishen and Liyam, right now” Ho said. “Overall I think we’re really solid because we have a lot of the key players back and we have a lot of new players who are really good. They just need some experience. A lot of them it’s their first year on the team, so a few matches in and they’ll be a lot more situated.”
Romney is excited to see how the season shakes out and how much his team improves. That improvement started with the first two challenges of the season on back-to-back days. (Edgemont did go on to beat defending large schools state champion Mamo 4-3 the next day.)
“Great to play Scarsdale, always a tough team, and Mamaroneck tomorrow is the defending New York State champion in boys tennis,” Romney said. “We’re going to take our lumps along the way, but I feel like we’re going to get stronger and if we do qualify for the team sectional, which I expect us to do, I think we’re going to be a force once we get there.”
