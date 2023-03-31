The best tennis teams in Section 1 will be facing off against each other early and often this spring. In one of the first marquee matches of the season, Scarsdale hosted Edgemont on Tuesday, March 28, with the Raiders topping the Panthers 5-2.

Sc tennis Sameer Kini.jpg
Buy Now

Sameer Kini

Scarsdale was a finalists in the large schools team tournament last year, while Edgemont was a finalists in the small schools draw. Both teams have return key players from last year, in addition to reloading with young talent.

Edge tennis Eli Johnson.jpg
Buy Now

Eli Johnson
Edge tennis Evan Ho.jpg
Buy Now

Evan Ho
Sc tennis Jack Reis 1.jpg
Buy Now

Jack Reis
Edge tennis Nick Peng.jpg
Buy Now

Nick Peng

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.