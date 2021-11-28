Walk in the door of the Scarsdale Middle School on Human Rights Conference Day and you can tell that this is not a typical day at the middle school. It is a special day of guest speakers, assemblies, presentations and hands-on classroom activities that hopefully inspire the students to know they can make a difference both locally and globally in the world around them.
Friday, Nov. 19, was the 18th Annual Human Rights Conference and “Stand up and be the change” was the theme behind the daylong program that took place both in classrooms and virtually instead of a normal schedule.
Middle school Principal Meghan Troy has participated in the Human Rights Conference as both a teacher and an administrator, so she understands all the work involved to make it happen year after year.
“A lot of people would say this is the best day of the year at the middle school,” said Troy. “We’re all focused on the same goal and we’re all engaged in this work on human rights that is so important. There is a great synergy in the building. This is a tremendous undertaking. Our two coordinators, Meghan Lahey and Marcy Rothman, deserve all the credit for putting the day together. They put in a tremendous amount of effort, and it does take a whole village. Every teacher is involved. Everyone is engaged in some learning experience in the classroom. The custodians, secretaries, it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach.”
Meghan Lahey and Marcy Rothman are both seventh grade social studies teachers and while they know it is a big undertaking to coordinate leading up to the big day, it is well worth it for the results they see in their students. Lahey is 18 for 18 as a co-coordinator of the event.
“It’s our 18th year doing it and it’s definitely become part of the fabric of the middle school,” Lahey said. “It’s a lot of work on everybody’s part. Across the board people put in multiple days in preparation for it. We have guest speakers, parent volunteers, a lot of activity, a lot of people, a lot of energy in the building. It’s exciting.”
You could feel that energy and see that excitement when you walked in the front door at the middle school into the Great Hall, where you found classes sorting food drive donations into boxes to be distributed by Feeding Westchester.
Students enthusiastically hurried around as the Great Hall was filled with hundreds of boxes piled high on wooden pallets waiting to be picked up and delivered. The final result was literally a truckload full of food collected and packaged by the middle school for local families in need right here in Westchester County.
Helping out locally was a theme throughout the day as the teachers tried to organize activities that could help out as close to home as possible, where they can truly see the world changing before their very eyes.
“We try to bring it back to the local level the idea that we can make a change,” Rothman said. “Globally understanding what is happening in our world and then bringing it back to where we are in our community; how we can change the world to be a better place; what it means to be an upstander, making a change in one person and that can change the entire world — we start small and inspire the next generation.”
The program featured special keynote speakers and assemblies for each grade level.
The sixth grade keynote speaker has become one of the highlights of the day as rapper and motivational speaker Anthony McLean returned via Zoom.
“This is his third year with us,” Lahey said. “He’s just a super dynamic performer with an inspiring message about anti-racism and bullying.”
The seventh grade keynote speaker was Mario Rigby with a presentation on his two-year trek across Africa. The seventh grade also had a special Zoom assembly that provided a perfect example of global understanding with local activism as former Scarsdale resident Danielle Butin presented her story about how she started the AFYA Foundation (AFYA means health or wellness in Swahili) to provide medical supplies around the globe to countries that need them.
The eighth grade keynote speaker was Sheila Arnold, who gave a powerful presentation through song and lecture about Fannie Lou Hamer, a voting and civil rights activist in the 1960s in Mississippi. Arnold has a longtime relationship with the district and is a popular attraction. In addition, Andromeda Turre of Bedford performed jazz music over Zoom for the eighth graders.
In addition to the keynote speakers, programs were offered in individual classrooms throughout the school.
Music classes were able to participate as drummers and dancers in a special program by Robert Levin, a percussionist on Broadway with the “Lion King,” about his work with the Kopeiya Ghana School in Africa.
“Robert talks about the connection between learning music by ear and learning the craft of listening to people, to the earth, to our whole world, and how the drum is a beautiful metaphor for connecting and how we as human beings need to listen more,” music teacher Kaitlin Carey Lazere said.
Music teacher Alex Fung felt the program was a success because it allowed the students to participate as hands-on participants.
“He shows what it means to make space for another drum to speak and how we need to make space for us to hear each other as opposed to always being the voice that is playing or speaking,” Fung said. “The kids are very engaged. Robert had four sessions today and each time the kids were up and dancing. They were really grooving and showing their excitement for the program.”
Music classes were not the only class to have a hands-on learning experience as students in Elyse Tenzer’s Family and Consumer Science classes prepared food with a cultural lesson.
In the morning session, the students made fortune cookies as part of “From fortune cookies to apple pie,” which focused on food and heritage from Chinese culture. In the afternoon, parents Esthela Lewona and Akani Rodriguez taught students how to make guacamole and about the local natural ingredients that are used in Mexico.
“For us Human Rights Day is trying to connect through tangible experiences like food and culture,” Tenzer said. “Getting the kids involved hands-on, having the parents come in and having the connection with the curriculum, it all comes together on this special day.”
While the focus is on the students and their learning experience for the day, the teachers all admit that it is a learning experience for them as well, truly one of the highlights of the year.
“It’s a really special day for teachers to break out of the normal experience here at the middle school,” Lazere said. “Different connections are being made with everyone in the building and it’s wonderful to see. It’s exciting to think of the different ways for us to bring this day back into my classroom and the curriculum, so it’s an invigorating day for us as well.”
For the students, teachers, parents and administrators, it all adds up to a special day and a great tradition that has carried on for almost two decades now, inspiring all the students who make their way through the halls of Scarsdale Middle School and out into the world.
“Middle school is a magical age to teach because there is still so much wonder,” Lahey said. “They’re still curious, eager to soak it all in. A conference day like this makes the learning so real, so relevant and so much fun.”
