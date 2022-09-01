Discolored, curling, and even fallen leaves — this is what people may see happening to beech trees on their property or as they hike their way through Westchester forests.
Yet a typical forest of beech trees should not look like this; these trees are fighting off a disease that is spreading across the northeast.
At the 10-acre Weinberg Nature Center in Scarsdale, a grove of 15 beech trees is showing signs of the disease. “All of our [beech] trees aren’t in good shape,” Weinberg Nature Center Director Sam Weinstock recently told the Inquirer. “They've actually got a couple of diseases going [both bark and leaf]… and the drought seems to exacerbate the situation.”
First discovered in Ohio in 2012 and spotted in Westchester as early as 2019, beech leaf disease is plaguing beech trees throughout the region, causing their leaves to drop after several years of infection.
But because the disease was discovered so recently, the mortality rate for affected trees — and even the cause of the disease itself — still remains a mystery.
Now, local conservationists are coming together to collect data on this disease and search for solutions.
“At this point, it seems like what has been done locally and perhaps regionally is gathering information,” said Taro Ietaka, the recreation supervisor for Westchester County who is helping to lead the charge on beech leaf disease efforts. “Searching to find affected areas, that has been the main thing.”
Experts believe the disease is caused by a nematode, which Ietaka described as a microscopic worm that is found in symptomatic leaves.
However, he said, “the big question is whether the nematode causes the symptoms and the leaf drop and possible tree death, or if the nematode is a host to bacteria, or a virus, or something else that is causing the effect.”
Officials have speculated that the disease could be transmitted by birds, squirrels or airborne mites. But without concrete answers as to what causes and spreads beech leaf disease, it is frustratingly difficult to combat and contain, experts said.
At Weinberg Nature Center, the beech trees, which are at different stages of disease, might have to be removed “probably in two to seven years … unless we can remediate,” Weinstock said.
“If our beech trees die of this disease, we would probably have to select a tree that has the best possible chances for survival, replenishing food for the wildlife,” Weinstock said. “If we can’t replant beech trees, a good choice [for] that site, thinking of the saturation of the soil, might be red oaks. We’re not quite at that point, but it’s certainly something that we’re going to evolve. I’ll be talking to [Scarsdale Superintendent of Parks] Brian Gray and we'll figure out the best course to take.”
With the debilitating tree disease manifesting “profoundly in Westchester,” Weinstock said, even trees on private property are at risk.
According to Ietaka, the first symptom usually seen in affected trees is “banding.”
“When you are standing underneath the tree looking up, normally you’d see the sun shining through uniform green leaves,” he said. “What we see on affected beech trees are dark bands going from the mid-vein out to the edge. That band is where the nematodes are.”
In trees that have been infected for about a year, the next sign of beech leaf disease is that the leaves will curl or even invert around the edges, becoming smaller, thicker and more leathery than a healthy leaf.
After a few years of infection, Ietaka said trees can reach a critical stage of infection. When the leaves of infected trees open in April, he said, their leaves will often drop by late May, leaving them bare throughout the summer.
“The real damage to the tree is when this cycle happens over and over,” he said. “Usually trees can withstand the loss of their leaves for a couple of years, but when it happens year after year after year, the tree is not able to produce enough carbohydrates to sustain itself.”
Researchers in Ohio are hoping to produce data indicating how many trees will die after a certain number of years of infection. However, current mortality projections for the disease are limited. According to Ietaka, test plots in Cleveland, Ohio, are seeing mortality rates of 10% to 15%, with infected trees dying within five to seven years.
Yet projections for New York still remain uncertain. With the disease “spreading like wildfire,” as Ietaka said, conservationists are taking a variety of approaches to recording and combating affected trees. These include making efforts “either to encourage native tree regeneration or in some cases to actively plant trees,” he explained.
As a member of the steering committee for the Lower Hudson Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, Ietaka said he has helped to coordinate communication on beech leaf disease between many different organizations.
Officials at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation, the largest park in Westchester County, have planted more than 100 trees to counter the impact of the beech disease. At Mianus River Gorge Preserve, Budd Veverka, director of land management for the preserve in Bedford, said he is working on plotting affected trees in the area. One question he is hoping to answer is whether having beech bark disease, another disease that has killed millions of beech trees in the region, makes a tree more susceptible to beech leaf disease.
According to John Zeiger, the preserve manager with Bedford Hills-based Westchester Land Trust, the real danger may not come from tree loss alone. If many trees die from beech leaf disease and leave large gaps in the forest, these areas could be overtaken by invasive species, stunting forest regrowth.
“We have really high loads of invasive species, especially vines, and we have an overabundance of deer,” Zeiger said. “If I was to plant, for example, 100 trees … and not protect them from deer, all 100 trees would be eaten, probably within the year.”
“Removing invasives and excluding deer” from these forests, he said, is essential. Zeiger said he has partnered with the Groundwork Hudson Valley Green Team, a paid crew of high school students from Yonkers. The group came to Westchester several weeks ago to help pull invasive plants and put up deer fences in affected areas.
Weinstock said there would soon be volunteer opportunities for Scarsdalians to help with local tree care or removal of invasives. “We're developing a trails committee, and we're evaluating the health of open forests and the woodlands,” he said. “We would certainly welcome people who are interested in any of this work.” To volunteer, contact sweinstock@scarsdale.com.
Any individual who spots a tree or area that is affected with beech leaf disease is encouraged to report the sighting to the Department of Environmental Conservation at dec.ny.gov.
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
