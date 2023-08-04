Bob Steves, 77, beloved former mayor and past president of the Scarsdale Board of Education, died at his home in Harwich, Massachusetts, Sunday, July 30. The cause was glioblastoma.
Along with his wife Kathy, Mr. Steves received the Scarsdale Bowl Award for community service in 2017. Conferring the award for the Scarsdale Foundation, former mayor Jon Mark cited the honoree’s intellect, expertise and willingness to listen to and consider all points of view. “Bob’s community service sets a high, virtually impossible bar to exceed,” said Mark, who served on the village board with Mr. Steves.
Thanking the foundation for the honor, Mr. Steves said the award reinforces the message that “volunteer service is what make this community great.” He added that being a volunteer offers “an unequaled opportunity to grow as a person” and to better understand the needs of others.
Bob and Kathy Steves moved to Greenacres in 1987 and immediately made their presence felt by helping out with the Fourth of July celebration. Both later served as president of the Greenacres Neighborhood Association and were members of SNAP, Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents. Mr. Steves oversaw the burial of a time capsule to commemorate Greenacres School’s 100th anniversary in 2017.
He served on the Scarsdale Board of Education from 1998-2005, including one year as president, and stayed on for a seventh year to fill a vacancy. Mr. Steves was a Scarsdale Village trustee from 2009 to 2013, chairing the board’s Finance and Municipal Service committees. He was elected mayor in 2013 and served until 2015. Mark said, “Bob’s laser focus on budget line items provided valuable guidance to the other board members as they diligently worked their way through the budget process … His intensity of focus and commitment to the position was most impressive.”
Mr. Steves also served as the treasurer of the Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service Board of Directors, and as its president from 2006 to 2010, a position later occupied by his wife. The agency’s executive director, Jay Genova, said, “It would be difficult to put into words how much Bob and Kathy contributed to SFCS over the years, however, to say their contributions were many would be an understatement.”
“Bob is not only a leader — he is a great team player,” said Mark, citing a time when as mayor Mr. Steves pitched in to help build a deck for the Scarsdale Teen Center. At the bowl dinner, neighbor Deena Rosenthal recalled consulting Mr. Steves about how to build a ramp for the house of a friend who was expecting a guest in a wheelchair. Mr. Steves didn’t just provide advice; he built the ramp himself out of lumber he had at home.
Mr. Steves was chair of the Scarsdale Transfer Education Plan that brought talented Black students from the South to attend school in Scarsdale. The Steves family hosted one of the STEP students, Malissa MacKay, who went on to graduate magna cum laude from Georgia State University. MacKay sent a letter to the bowl chairman attributing her success in life “in large part” to Bob and Kathy Steves. “Nothing says generosity and spirit like taking an additional teenager into your home,” she wrote.
Mr. Steves also chaired Immaculate Heart of Mary’s School of Religion, served on the Parish Council and was a lector at the church.
Other community organizations that benefited from his service were the Scarsdale Bowl Committee, which he chaired, and the Citizens and School Board Nominating Committees. He was a Cub Scout leader and rec coach and most recently co-chaired the Library Capital Campaign Committee that raised money to build Scarsdale’s new library.
Outside Scarsdale, Mr. Steves was president of board of directors of New York Epilepsy Institute.
Mr. Steves was born March 8, 1946 in Syracuse, the oldest of 11 children of Robert and Katherine Steves. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Le Moyne College, and an MPA from SUNY Albany. In 1972 he married Kathy Rubinski; the couple celebrated their 51st anniversary July 10.
During a long career in public finance, Mr. Steves held positions at the New York State Comptroller’s Office and Housing Finance Agency and at the City University of New York, where he was the university treasurer. He was the assistant treasurer of Fordham University from 2004 to 2018. After retiring from Fordham, he and Kathy moved to Harwich in 2021, where they worked on restoring a historic house.
In addition to his wife and his children Karen and Michael, Mr. Steves is survived by nine of his siblings: Mary, Helen, James, Thomas, John and Daniel Steves; Eloise Smarrelli, Theresa Vaga and Elizabeth Forgays. He was predeceased by his son Matthew and his sister Margaret Guarino.
A funeral mass will be held Aug. 11, 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Harwich. A memorial mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale Saturday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at the Scarsdale Public Library. Memorial donations may be made to Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (https://www.sfcsinc.org/) or to the Harwich Conservation Trust (https://harwichconservationtrust.org/).
