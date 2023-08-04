Bob Steves photo

Bob Steves

Bob Steves, 77, beloved former mayor and past president of the Scarsdale Board of Education, died at his home in Harwich, Massachusetts, Sunday, July 30. The cause was glioblastoma.

Along with his wife Kathy, Mr. Steves received the Scarsdale Bowl Award for community service in 2017. Conferring the award for the Scarsdale Foundation, former mayor Jon Mark cited the honoree’s intellect, expertise and willingness to listen to and consider all points of view. “Bob’s community service sets a high, virtually impossible bar to exceed,” said Mark, who served on the village board with Mr. Steves.

