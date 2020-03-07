When the public comment portion of the board of trustees’ meetings begins, Bob Berg is the first to spring up from his seat.
He’s a mainstay at board meetings and is often seen looking at the dais and posturing at the microphone for his allotted five minutes.
“I’m very open in expressing my beliefs, which is something that people do not do here, sadly,” said Berg, who has previously attempted to run for mayor and trustee. “If I was on the board, I would welcome people to speak and to feel free to speak and express different ideas.”
As the March 18 village election approaches, Berg is hoping his third time will be the charm as he runs on the Scarsdale Voters Choice Party (VCP) ticket for one of the three open trustee seats on the board.
Originally from Wantagh, New York, Berg, 62, went to public school and graduated as class valedictorian in 1975. In 1979 he graduated cum laude from Amherst College with a double major in economics and psychology and attended both the University of Chicago Law School and the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, graduating with a joint JD and MBA degree program in 1983.
As a litigator for 37 years, Berg is comfortable in public settings and confident about voicing his concerns but, from his perspective, many people in the community shy away from publicly commenting at trustee meetings because they feel intimidated by looking up at the board and the mayor like they are in an “appellate court.”
“Most people are very uncomfortable, you can hear it in their voices, [you] need to get rid of that,” he said.
Berg wants to completely restructure the meetings that he’s very much accustomed to attending, making them more informal and conducive to a public forum where the board and the public would have a back and forth discussion. And of course, he would also want to eliminate the bane of his existence: time limits.
“What’s more important than having the residents speak to the board members on what concerns them? You want to encourage civic involvement, you want to hear what the residents have to say. You want to hear their problems and their solutions. You want to take advantage of the expertise within this community,” he said.
Although Berg agrees that sometimes the board would need to impose reasonable limits to public comment when necessary, he wants to restructure the meetings so that the focus is on public comments and civic participation.
“As long as it goes, it goes,” said Berg about his suggested meeting style. “What’s the rush?”
Berg has spent a great deal of time in civic affairs since moving to Scarsdale 18 years ago. His first stint in volunteering was in the Crane Berkley neighborhood association, where he served as director, vice president and president. In 2012 the board of trustees appointed Berg to sit as a member of the Scarsdale Board of Assessment Review where he has had a hand in deciding around 4,500 separate cases. He was and still is an active member of the Scarsdale Forum, where he served as an executive committee member, secretary, director, vice president and president. He is also an active member of the Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents and is co-chair of SNAP’s Dog Park Committee.
In 2014 he served as vice chair to the Citizens Nominating Committee and chair in 2015. Berg was asked to appear before the CNC for the upcoming election, but was not chosen for the ticket.
“I think the village needs help. I don’t think the board is functioning as well as it could,” he said, adding that the board is made of people nominated by the CNC. “A lot of groupthink sets in. They’re so focused on consensus and soft pedaling issues and never saying anything bad about the village or that there are problems.”
Berg doesn’t like the way things are done in the village, but he doesn’t have a problem with the board personally, as he has worked with many of the trustees throughout the various community groups he’s been a part of. But from his perspective, Berg wants more discussion, different voices and probing questions from the board before decisions are made.
“You have to do information-based decision [making]. I’m a very quantitative person. I went to business school and as a lawyer I’ve been involved in securities fraud cases … so I want to have facts backing up what I’m talking about,” said Berg. “Here they do more of a qualitative analysis.”
Berg, like many residents in Scarsdale, has experienced the effect of the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions and the effect it’s had on the real estate market, in combination with a rising property tax rate. He’s actually in the process of selling his house and downsizing — to somewhere within Scarsdale — and he’s had a tough time selling.
“People are really in a bind here. If they want to sell, the only way to sell is basically to dump your house at a low price … or else you have to pay these enormous property taxes to stay here,” he said. “So people are hurting here and they need relief and they need a government that’s focused on that.”
Berg said the only solution to resolving the SALT cap without involving the federal government is to “cut taxes or at least put a lid on taxes,” adding although he believed the police and firefighters within the town were doing a “wonderful job” he didn’t believe the proposed 4.75% increase in police expenditures and 6.33% rise in fire expenditures was affordable.
“I certainly would not have been in favor of such a large increase in a noninflationary environment for a force that’s well paid and has tremendous benefits to begin with,” he said.
Berg was also not in favor of the $20 million library renovation.
“The library was fine. It needed work, it needed $3 to $5 million of work to get it back in excellent shape,” he said. “It’s wonderful that they raised the $8 million [in private funds], but now we’re going to have a much larger library that we’ll have to maintain for the next 100 years. [There’s] a lot of extra costs to maintain it.”
Berg also has many other capital projects in his sightlines for the future, including the recurring backup of sewage on Barry Road, the aging water system, the road infrastructure and the Freightway redevelopment project, which was put on hold in January after a tumultuous meeting in December.
“The only reason they stopped [the Freightway process] was because hundreds of people came out and said ‘What are you doing? This is crazy’,” he said.
If Berg was on the board during that process, he said he would “have done an economic analysis of what [the] potential impacts [were].”
“Can this work? How will it affect existing residents? How will it affect the schools? Do that study upfront and then you’ll see that is doesn’t work before you spend any money,” he said. “Now you’re at a point where you spent $300,000. The cost of repairing Freightway — which is the only viable thing to do that makes any economic sense — is $2.5 million. They could’ve spent $300,000 and been an eighth of a way done repairing the [garage].”
With vacancies plaguing the downtown, Berg said the board needs to exert its leverage and negotiate if the owner of the buildings tries to seek variances for future projects.
“Look at Garth Road, that is thriving now. Look [downtown], what is the difference? It’s obviously the amount of rent,” he said. “It’s nice to have all these initiatives and attempts to [bring] people down[town], but you actually need good stores in the facilities there bringing people in, and Garth Road is doing it.”
Berg wants his role on the board to be about transparency and accountability, which he believes is lacking.
“It’s [about] transparency, it’s user friendliness. This government should be working for the people,” he said. “People work hard enough to try to live here, they should have a responsive government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.