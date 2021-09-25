Pushing into a three-year legal battle, Scarsdale resident Robert Berg and the village of Scarsdale filed briefs this summer in the nation’s second highest court, following appeals from both parties last December over the constitutionality of village codes governing lawn signs. At issue is whether the village is allowed to enforce the removal of placard signs from residents’ lawns within the village-owned 13-foot right of way.
In his complaint filed in February 2018, Berg, a former candidate for village board trustee and mayor, challenged the constitutionality of village code 256-1, which prohibits residents from obstructing any street, sidewalk or public easement without first securing a written permit from the village engineer’s office. Berg argued that the provision was being selectively applied by the Scarsdale Police Department during a contentious February 2018 school bond vote. He alleges police officers removed “Vote Yes” signs in the village right of way after receiving complaints from residents. According to court documents, police officers were actually removing yard signs in 2018 based on village code provision 196-17 and not 256-1. Code 196-17, titled “Posting notices in public places,” restricts people from attaching and displaying signs, notices, placards, posters or other advertising media on village property.
According to court documents, for at least 30 years the village had allowed residents to post political signs in the village’s right of way for a period before the date of any election and would only take action against a sign if a complaint were received.
According to testimony from Scarsdale Chief of Police Andrew Matturro, although the department usually ignored political yard signs posted in the village’s right of way, during the March 2017 village election cycle the department did receive complaints from residents about the political yard signs in the village right of way and started to actively remove them.
In his court case, Berg argued that the village’s code provisions were unconstitutional under the due process clause of the 14th Amendment and for content-based restrictions under the First Amendment. He also argued that the provisions were vague and overbroad.
In November, District Court Judge Nelson Román upheld the village’s provisions on sign postings on public land as constitutional, and the judge vacated a preliminary injunction from February 2018, which halted the village’s enforcement for sign postings on public property and in the village’s right of way. During the village trustee election in September 2020 political signs supporting the candidates running on Scarsdale’s Voters Choice Party slate, which included Berg, were placed around the village on public property. The Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party also posted its own political signs; those signs were not posted on public areas, but some signs were in the village’s 13-foot right of way.
Although Román ruled generally in the village’s favor, he also ruled that the village’s prior preferential treatment toward political signs had discriminated against all other types of signage and thus violated the First Amendment. Román amended his decision in November, awarding $1 in nominal damages to Berg for his claim that the village and police department violated the First Amendment by selective enforcement.
In its brief filed in June in the U.S. Court of Appeals, the village, represented by Suffern-based lawyer Terry Rice, argued that Berg hadn’t asserted a claim that the village provided preferential treatment to political signs to the detriment of commercial signs as per Román’s ruling. The village brief added that because Berg based his original complaint on alleged discriminatory enforcement against political signs by the village and police department, he lacked standing to assert the rights of commercial speech.
The village wrote that if Scarsdale had hypothetically favored political speech over commercial speech, then Berg wouldn’t have been affected by the favoritism.
In his reply brief dated Aug. 23, Berg, a lawyer who has been representing himself in the case, argued that the village had based its arguments on the wrong period of time and that the record supported his claim that the village and police department selectively removed “Vote Yes” signs, while leaving other signs in the village’s right of way untouched. Berg said the court needed to affirm his claim, even though the court had reached its decision for the wrong reasons.
The village has also argued that the provisions were not unconstitutional and were not broad in nature.
According to its 2021 brief, the village argued that it appropriately balanced an accommodation for political speech, while also eliminating “aesthetic clutter and potentially hazardous signs” on public property. The village concurred that prior to the village election in 2017, there were very few complaints regarding political signs, although as the election approached, numerous political signs were posted in the village’s right of way, all of which also happened to be in support of Berg’s candidacy. Signs again became an issue in 2018 during the school bond vote, when police started receiving complaints about signs in the village right of way, which also happened to also be “Vote Yes” signs.
The village said that Code 196-17 couldn’t have been used in a discriminatory fashion by treating commercial signs and opponents of the bond issue more favorably, because opposition signs weren’t posted during the 2017 election. Because the 2017 election produced many signs, of which only Berg’s were posted, the complaints were only related to Berg’s signs, the village argued.
“The implication of uneven or discriminatory enforcement is entirely erroneous,” the village wrote in its brief.
Berg wrote that the sign laws were enforced “willy-nilly,” and the police department’s policy of allowing political signs in the right of way for a limited time during an election amounted to “selective, content-based enforcement” of the village’s sign laws.
The village argued that police officers have discretion for everything they do and are trained in all aspects of their duties, which included code enforcement. The village also said that police department personnel were apolitical and that village employees didn’t have an interest in who won an election or whether a school bond vote passed.
Referencing Matturro’s testimony, Berg said the police department didn’t train officers on how to exercise discretion and that there were no departmental guidelines related to using discretion.
Berg wrote that neither the chief of police nor the village manager were able to speak about the policy and political beliefs of all the village’s officers and employees. Though police officers had accommodated political speech by permitting political signs to remain in the village right of way unless a complaint were made, the village said police would take action against nonpolitical signs posted on public property.
“The village recognizes the important implications of the First Amendment and, as a result, has acted even-handedly and with restraint with respect to political signs,” the village’s brief states.
Berg referenced his original complaint, which included 32 photos of commercial and nonpolitical signs in the village right of way over a two-day period in February 2018.
“These roadside signs were directly in the line of sight of drivers and passersby, including … Scarsdale police officers, who completely ignored them while they pursued their weeklong political sign enforcement blitz,” wrote Berg.
Citing multiple police call complaints about political signs posted in the right of way, Berg concluded that approximately 80 “Vote Yes” signs had been confiscated by police between Jan. 29, 2018 and Feb. 5, 2018. The police department’s policy of removing signs only after a complaint is filed, said Berg, abdicated to the “heckler’s veto,” which “turns the First Amendment’s free speech protection on its head.”
On Berg’s arguments about the vagueness of the village’s provisions, the village said the term “public place” was sufficient in providing notice to someone of ordinary intelligence that the provision applied to the village right of way. The village made the same argument for the word “obstruct” in Code 256-1.
Berg wrote in his reply brief that the code failed to define obstruct and that Matturro wasn’t able testify as to what a homeowner was permitted to do within the right of way without obstructing it.
The village has also argued that it did not favor commercial signs to the detriment of political signs. It also argued that it did not favor signs of views Berg was opposed to, citing the fact that during the 2018 school bond vote, only “Vote Yes” signs were posted in the village’s right of way, while “Vote No” signs were posted on private property.
Referencing five years of police dispatch log data, Berg said the police department “very sporadically” dispatched officers to address signs in the village right of way, ignored all political signs in the village right of way until the 2017 election, and “ignored all commercial, nonpolitical and political signs in the right of way except for ‘Vote Yes’ political signs.”
Because the village code is content-neutral, the village said the code provisions were only meant for aesthetic and safety purposes calling them “legitimate significant governmental concerns” and that there were multiple other ways to communicate political views, such as by posting signs on private property, by mailing, picketing, distributing bumper stickers and door to door canvassing.
“Political signs, no less than non-political signs and other obstructions in the right of way, possess the equal potential to be unsightly, produce litter and create obstruction that may endanger pedestrian or vehicular damage,” wrote the village.
Berg wrote that the provisions in the village code weren’t written for the purposes of safety and that political signs had never posed a traffic or safety hazard in the village.
The village submitted a reply to Berg’s brief on Sept. 7, arguing against many of Berg’s criticisms, including a retort to whether the village favored commercial speech over political speech and how the police department enforced its previous sign provisions.
Village Manager Rob Cole said he was unable to comment on the pending litigation, but he told the Inquirer that he was reviewing a number of the village’s policies and procedures, including the enforcement of the village’s sign law.
“The village presently has authority to enforce the sign law and I am discussing with staff the best procedure for doing so,” said Cole. “I am committed to fair and transparent enforcement of the law and believe that it is also important to educate and inform the Scarsdale community about our local law, including the existing authority for one to place a sign on private residential property, as opposed to within the public right of way.”
Although Berg admitted it was difficult to have statutes declared unconstitutional by the courts for overbreadth and vagueness, he told the Inquirer he didn’t see how he could lose his arguments surrounding selective enforcement. Berg applied for oral arguments on Aug. 24 and said the case might be heard by mid-November.
“We’ll see what happens in the circuit court,” said Berg. “Hopefully we’ll win and hopefully that’ll be it. But I could see this case going in front of the [U.S.] Supreme Court.”
