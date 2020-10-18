It was 2002 and Bob Bernstein was going to his first Greenburgh Town Board meeting. He wasn’t nervous at all. He had been a litigator for 20 years and knew he could hold his own against anyone, especially locally elected officials. There was really nothing to worry about. Prior to that day he had never paid much attention to the local Edgemont community or Greenburgh politics. He spent most of his time at his job, a large law firm in New York City, where he served corporate interests and worked long strenuous hours. His wife eventually pushed him to get involved and when he finally found some free time, he started to poke around and connected with his local neighborhood association.
He had been asked to speak on behalf of the Greenridge Association, whose current president was concerned about the town providing special favors to specific merchants on Central Avenue. He thought the issue could be quickly resolved after his three to five minutes of public comment and he’d be able to return to practicing law in earnest.
But that’s when he said the pushback started and he noticed that he was in a totally different ball game.
That one town board meeting was the match in the powder keg. It inspired him to push further, to criticize more and it opened his eyes to a whole new world of community involvement.
Almost 20 years since his first town board meeting and with countless more now under his belt, Bernstein has become synonymous with Edgemont, filing and litigating multiple lawsuits against the town and fighting for Edgemont’s right to vote for incorporation. After spending a decade in his role as president of the Edgemont Community Council, the organization at the forefront in fighting for Edgemont’s interests, Bernstein is stepping down to let new blood take control and let a newly empowered group of residents fight for Edgemont.
“There is a whole new generation of Edgemont residents who moved here since I first got involved who very quickly saw what I was seeing … so it’s very gratifying to see that,” Bernstein said. “[Early on] I may have seen things that others didn’t see, but now it seems to be mainstream.”
Originally from Morristown, New Jersey, Bernstein was deeply involved in liberal democratic politics and worked as a legislative assistant for Sen. Harrison Williams while in high school and college. While at Cornell University, one of Bernstein’s professors guided him toward law school. At first unsure about the prospect (he enjoyed working in Washington) he made a deal with his professor that if he got into law school he would go. The deal went through when he attended University of Virginia Law School and graduated in 1981.
After law school, Bernstein took a job at a large New York City law firm, where he worked for 26 years.
While working at the firm, Bernstein’s mentor convinced him and his wife to buy his house on Old Colony Road in Edgemont. After some persuasion they moved there in 1991. His wife found out she was pregnant the day they moved in.
“Edgemont to us was the place known for its excellent schools and we thought that if we ever were to start a family, we would want the kids to get the best education we could manage,” he said. “Edgemont seemed to be a good logical place for someone of our interests to go.”
When he finally found some free time from work and went to that first board meeting in 2002 to represent the Greenridge Association’s president, Bernstein started taking a closer look at the town. He started to get more involved, taking on issues he felt were unfair or burdening to Edgemont.
After being elected as the new president of the Greenridge Association in 2003, Bernstein filed his first major lawsuit against the town the following year over the town’s acquisition of Taxter Ridge in Irvington and Tarrytown. Bernstein said he was in favor of the town’s acquisition of the property but didn’t agree that residents in unincorporated Greenburgh needed to foot the bill for it.
“That’s when I learned that Greenburgh was a very unique place,” he said.
A yearslong legal battle ensued and ended with Bernstein losing the case in the court of appeals. The issue was divisive, leaving many residents in competing camps.
“He is a smart lawyer and he must have known all along that he would lose, but that didn’t stop him,” wrote an anonymous commenter on Paul Feiner’s Blogspot account from 2008 when he announced that the appellate division had reversed the Taxter Ridge case. “I hope that he crawls into a hole and that we don’t see him again.”
But Bernstein did just the opposite when residents began examining the prospects of incorporation.
Edgemont residents have been attempting periodically to incorporate since the 1930s. The closest the hamlet ever came to incorporation was in 1967, but the referendum failed 3 to 1.
According to Bernstein, the Taxter Ridge legal decision helped cement the groundwork for Edgemont’s incorporation.
“There were legal uncertainties associated with incorporation at that time. One of which was: Can Greenburgh lawfully restrict taxation to unincorporated for townwide amenities? If it could, then it paid to become a village. If it couldn’t and those things had to be paid for townwide, then maybe you want to revisit the issue of incorporation,” said Bernstein.
During the time he started getting involved in the Edgemont community, the then-president of ECC had already been toying with the idea of incorporation. In 2005, while Bernstein’s lawsuit was progressing through the courts, a group of residents, including Bernstein, got together to form the Edgemont Village Exploratory Committee (EVEC) to study the pros and cons for Edgemont’s incorporation. The report led to no recommendations.
In 2007, Bernstein was elected president of the ECC and served until 2011 when he reached his term limit, after also serving previously as the committee’s vice president.
He was invited to return to the presidency in 2013. That same year Bernstein ran against Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner in the Democratic primary. Citing his dissatisfaction with how the town had dealt with fighting the Fortress Bible lawsuit, Bernstein said he felt that Feiner shouldn’t be rewarded with reelection after the second circuit court’s ruling, which agreed with the district court’s holding that the town violated Fortress Bible’s rights under the religious land use and institutionalized persons act.
“I felt that he needed to be challenged,” Bernstein said.
Bernstein lost the primary, although he garnered plenty of votes in Edgemont.
“That was an eye-opening experience for me,” said Bernstein. “I’m glad I did it because I learned a lot. But it reinforced my view that Edgemont would be far better off if it were incorporated.”
When Bernstein’s Taxter Ridge lawsuit was resolved by 2010, EVEC revisited the incorporation issue and released their affirming recommendation for incorporation in 2012.
Things truly began heating up in 2017, when Feiner denied Edgemont’s incorporation petition. Although an ardent supporter of Edgemont’s incorporation, as president of the ECC Bernstein wanted to keep the committee neutral.
“I did not want the ECC’s mission to be overtaken by the duty to incorporate or the obligation to incorporate,” he said.
The Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC) eventually came into being to take on the heavy load.
Now, among many other issues still facing Edgemont, Bernstein leaves his post while the EIC fights its second battle for incorporation.
“Early on in 2005 and 2006, we were concerned … that there weren’t enough of us. That there were some people that had been doing this for decades in public service but that we needed new blood,” he said. “I am very gratified that over the years the support just grew and grew so that I leave the ECC in really good hands. There’s so many topnotch people who are dedicating their time to the ECC and … the worries I had back in 2005 and 2006 have long since disappeared.”
Colin McCarthy, the ECC’s previous secretary, is expected to be voted in as the group’s president next week, along with many other new directors and officers.
When he is no longer officially president, Bernstein plans to become the “elder statesman” and “advise when needed.” He wants the next ECC leadership to not reinvent the wheel and start from the bottom on issues that he may have already visited during his long tenure.
“It isn’t all about me,” he said, offering thanks to former ECC directors and officers and member of the SBNC, EIC and fire district.
“Edgemont is not just me, it’s all these people and I could not have done any of the things that I’ve done without them,” he said. “Local stuff matters and … it helps to have a community that can get together so quickly to pull [in] the right direction to get something done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.