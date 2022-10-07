Girl Scout House reopens photo

Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron, village manager Rob Cole and deputy mayor Randy Whitestone join local Girl Scouts and their leaders to mark the reopening of the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House Sept. 28.

 Valerie Abrahams Photo

Scarsdale Village leaders and dozens of Girl Scouts and troop leaders from the Scarsdale/Edgemont Service Unit gathered Sept. 28 to celebrate the reopening of the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House on Wayside Lane. The house had been closed for an extended period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and needed repairs.

A ribbon-cutting event in front of the house marked a renewed partnership between Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson (GSHH) regional council and the village of Scarsdale to provide a home base for Girl Scouting in Scarsdale, Edgemont and the surrounding communities. Through this partnership, GSHH will continue to use the house for troop meetings, programs, overnights, training and community events as it has in the past, and the village will continue to offer programming for adults and seniors during the day.

