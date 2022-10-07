Scarsdale Village leaders and dozens of Girl Scouts and troop leaders from the Scarsdale/Edgemont Service Unit gathered Sept. 28 to celebrate the reopening of the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House on Wayside Lane. The house had been closed for an extended period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and needed repairs.
A ribbon-cutting event in front of the house marked a renewed partnership between Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson (GSHH) regional council and the village of Scarsdale to provide a home base for Girl Scouting in Scarsdale, Edgemont and the surrounding communities. Through this partnership, GSHH will continue to use the house for troop meetings, programs, overnights, training and community events as it has in the past, and the village will continue to offer programming for adults and seniors during the day.
GSHH serves approximately 17,000 girl and 8,000 adult members throughout Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties. The council’s Scarsdale/Edgemont unit serves about 150 Girl Scouts and 70 adult volunteers.
Helen Wronski, interim CEO speaking on behalf of the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson council, said “We are very excited today to be able to support our partnership with the village of Scarsdale [and] the fabulous place they have as a resource open to the community.” She told the Inquirer GSHH is splitting the cost of the repairs that needed “immediate resolution,” including a new ventilation system. She said the village and GSHH are working to finalize an agreement for how to identify future needs and how to jointly manage those costs.
“We’re in a much better place now … and that makes such a difference,” she said, referring to a time when shared care and upkeep of the house fell short. “Now we really have a true partnership. We’re both welcome on each other’s doorstep and that’s wonderful.”
Scarsdale Mayor Jane Veron thanked Wronski and the “entire Girl Scout family” for coming together to welcome the community back to the house, and she encouraged the girls to “speak up to share your smarts and to lead us into the future.”
Wronski said the village would be using the facility during the day for its senior groups as it has in the past, and the Girl Scouts will have it for evenings and weekends. Other groups may use the house for a rental fee assessed by the village and shared with the Scouts to cover setup and cleanup costs.
Village manager Rob Cole said he is “ecstatic that the Girl Scout house is back open, available for members of the community and the Girl Scouts to use and schedule for the beneficial purposes for which it was originally intended.”
Cole said village and GSHH leaders held a series of conversations about how best to cultivate an improved relationship, with clear expectations set for both sides and with a mechanism set up to meet on a routine basis, to make sure building and infrastructure needs will be met, and to ensure financial commitments will be honored through the village and the GSHH budget processes.
After the ribbon cutting, the group moved indoors for a gathering of “sisterhood and fellowship” and Girl Scout-themed snacks.
