In a longstanding tradition, Scarsdale High School seniors again this year were given the opportunity to choose how they wish to learn during their last four weeks of school, either through an independently structured passion project or a conventional internship. Whether working with small businesses, researching with scientists, or learning to cook, SHS seniors, from mid-May through June 11, used Senior Options to hone their breadth of preexisting skills while also acquiring new ones. Last spring, due to the pandemic, students mostly worked remotely on passion projects without an actual internship option.
Baked in Color
Eager to work in person as pandemic restrictions eased, Kate Leffler interned with Baked in Color, a small business based in Scarsdale that specializes in making colorful cookies and brownies. In addition to baking and packaging products, Leffler helped with the company’s social media presence on Instagram and TikTok. “I have always had an interest in baking as a hobby,” she said. “I thought it would be a good experience to see what this hobby would look like as a career.”
Although Leffler has enjoyed learning how to “perfectly place chocolate chips in rainbow cookies,” she utilized the Senior Options program to explore the depths and complexities of a local small business. “There is so much effort and time that goes into each order,” Leffler told the Inquirer, adding that she now has a greater appreciation for how enterprises promote collaboration, make important decisions, and how to reach a target audience.
Leffler also highlighted that even if she does not pursue a career in baking, she plans on using business-related skills in the future. “While we do need the knowledge that we learn in class every day, Senior Options allows seniors to experience real-world scenarios and helps us in preparing for college and beyond.”
COVID tracking app
While Leffler chose the internship route, Max Zweig decided to tackle a very big undertaking: designing an app. “I have always just been interested in how apps work,” said Zweig, who plans on majoring in computer science this fall at college. By the end of the four-week program, Zweig said, he hopes to have designed an app to successfully track and map the COVID-19 pandemic, outsourcing data from reliable sources and allowing users to see the rise and fall of cases in real-time across the world — all the way down to the township level — from the convenience of one’s smartphone.
During the process of building his app, Zweig learned about the importance of trial and error in coding and everyday life. “It is a good skill for other areas, work ethic and school,” he said. “Sometimes, a goal is not attainable immediately; there might be a lot of work that goes into achieving it, including trial and error.”
Although Zweig is building the app from the comfort of home, without the constant supervision of teachers, he said he still feels determined to work hard. “I definitely enjoy learning outside of the classroom,” he said. “I am very self-motivated and self-directed, and I feel like that’s true for a lot of kids when they are doing something they enjoy.”
Written Out Loud
Caroline Cavalier used the Senior Options program as an opportunity to continue pursuing her interest in creative writing. For the past month, Cavalier interned virtually with the operations department at Written Out Loud, an educational company that focuses on collaborative storytelling through extracurricular classes for elementary and middle school kids. Cavalier worked on spreadsheets, gathered information from clients and managed funds for students.
With her internship, Cavalier said she acquired skills that would help her to feel more comfortable about possibly starting her own business in the future. “This internship has allowed me to build connections in the entertainment industry and learn from people who have been writing for much longer than I have been,” she said.
Cavalier shadowed meetings with the company’s Emmy-winning founder Josh Shelov (SHS Class of 1989), and JGo, its chief learning officer, who together work to create a curriculum that promotes imaginative storytelling. “I have only ever been exposed to collaboration on the creative side of writing, but this internship has given me the opportunity to learn about the importance of business-oriented engagement,” Cavalier said.
Since Cavalier remained virtual throughout the school year, she said that having a virtual internship seemed like a continuation of the academic year. “I wish my internship was more hands-on and immersive, but I understand how difficult that is because of COVID,” she said. After her internship ends, Cavalier plans on utilizing the various writing and business-related skills she learned for her creative storytelling work and entrepreneurial ventures.
Hiking blog
While Cavalier remained indoors to intern virtually, Maya Mistry and Jane Schmelkin have spent their last four weeks outdoors. Mistry and Schmelkin ventured on daily hikes and strolls around the Scarsdale area, documenting their journeys in real time on social media and ultimately publishing various in-depth blog posts online.
“My goal was to advance my own environmental consciousness as well as spread the word,” said Schmelkin, adding that since embarking on this project, she changed her own habits to live more sustainably. “There are basic and simple habits that can just make a big difference if everyone did them,” said Mistry, who has also implemented environmentally friendly behaviors in her everyday life.
In addition to covering trails and paths, Mistry and Schmelkin also learned to garden, harvest honey, identify environmental problems and — from a blogging standpoint — how to make information concise and appealing.
Mistry and Schmelkin said they plan on continuing their conservation efforts beyond the Senior Options program. “Our work with this passion project is not just what we hand in,” Schmelkin said. “It’s about creating a mindset focused on sustainability and focused on the individual efforts to combat this global problem.”
Retro-Style Arcade
Danny Stonberg, Bradley Kauffman and Michael Jamesley put their engineering and coding skills to the test as they built a retro-style arcade console in Stonberg’s garage, though they credit their computer science and technology teacher for coming up with the idea. “Coach Leong emailed me some examples ... of building an arcade machine,” Stonberg said, adding that he then reached out to two of his friends and asked if they wanted to join him in building the arcade.
The group started the project by planning the “scale of the machine and what emulators to run it on.” Then, they bought sheets of wood from Home Depot, before wiring, coding, designing and engineering the rest of the arcade game. “We primed the wood, painted everything solid black and finished the wood so that we could begin the joinery,” Stonberg said.
During this hands-on project, Stonberg said he and his friends learned about the complexities of woodshop, including the planning, cutting and joining aspects. “We even learned how to laser cut wood,” he said. “We all plan on using these skills forever, whether it is for D.I.Y. projects or serious ones.”
Before the arcade console was complete, the group had to configure the buttons, which Stonberg said was the “most challenging” part of the building process. The trio of friends spent three entire workdays analyzing whether the faulty buttons were a software or hardware issue. “We eventually had to reset the whole software and start from scratch, but in the end it worked out.”
Once the building and wiring were complete, Stonberg downloaded games from the internet and has since enjoyed playing the retro games.
Young Feminist
During her senior year, Alison Robelen developed a deep passion and appreciation for feminism. She was self-taught and educated herself by reading books and articles and researching pressing social issues. “I was especially inspired after reading Laura Bates’ ‘Girl Up,’ an informational piece of writing that covers all the ways society negatively imprints on young girls, resulting in a world that instinctively favors men and holds women up to double standards,” she said.
Becoming well versed in the topic encouraged Robelen to share her knowledge with others. For a few months before Senior Options began, she created accounts on Instagram and TikTok under the name Young Feminist, where she added blog posts and made videos dedicated to educating other young women about the importance of feminism. She also made a website linking all of her platforms, articles, facts and photos that would be helpful to familiarize oneself in the vast world of feminism.
Then in May, when Senior Options started, Robelen took the opportunity to expand her cause. She pursued a passion project in which she created another platform for Young Feminist, this time a podcast. Each week, she brainstormed a number of topics for her and her audience to explore and share their opinions about. She released two episodes on Spotify: the first one covered intersectionality, performative activism and misogyny in pop culture, and the second podcast discussed sexism in movies, specifically how female sexuality is “under attack” due to the dominance of patriarchy. The following week, Robelen chose to focus on rather large-scale feminist issues in politics. Each episode featured special guests, volunteers whom she chose to discuss each week’s topics.
Robelen said she was able to expand her platform and achieve her goal of sharing insights and knowledge with others, while encouraging her peers to share their opinions. She said she hopes her content will spark a positive impact on her audience.
Jewelry making
Senior Coco Norr Nema also opted for a passion project. Fusing her love for fashion and sustainability together, Nema chose to explore jewelry making — something she was quite unfamiliar with when Senior Options began. “I used to love making jewelry at camp when I was a lot younger but hadn’t really done it since,” she recalled, adding that Senior Options was a chance to reconnect with a favorite pastime.
Nema worked on weekly projects, ranging from creating necklaces and rings to bracelets. Her jewelry-making process followed several essential steps. First, she browsed apps such as Pinterest for inspiration. Then, after choosing an accessory to replicate, she rummaged through her old jewelry for usable materials, such as beads and pendants, or purchased the necessary components to assemble the jewelry. She initially tried to recreate the piece of jewelry just by referring to the picture, then made the piece again while following a tutorial (usually on YouTube) to learn the appropriate techniques and skills. She practiced techniques throughout each week, experimenting with different materials and textures.
Upcycling old jewelry and reusing old materials to achieve sustainability was one of Nema’s main goals for her project. She primarily worked with wires, chains and beads, much of which she found in her own collection of unworn or old jewelry. She also explored different styles to produce pieces like wire-wrapped rings and beaded chains.
Despite Senior Options being a short, four-week program, Nema said she was eager to continue making pieces in the future, not only to expand her jewelry collection but to elevate her friends’ and peers’ selection of jewelry. The experience opened her eyes to the endless opportunities that at-home jewelry making offers, and made her realize that it is much better to produce her own pieces as opposed to purchasing them. “You don’t need to spend a lot of money to buy expensive jewelry when you can make your own replica for much cheaper,” she said.
Design consulting
Former president of SHS’s Habitat for Humanity Club Jack Landless delved deeper into the realm of construction and architecture interning at Consult Design Construct, LLC, in Scarsdale with owner Vincent Franco. His internship involved calculating the costs of materials and renovations, measuring dimensions and obtaining necessary materials, and traveling to various job sites.
Landless’ work varied each day, as he was given assorted tasks throughout the week. “I really like how hands-on this internship is,” he said. “I’m learning a lot and becoming well versed in what it’s like to be a part of a big construction company.”
Landless spent many hours learning about and assessing pages of demolition and restoration floor plans, familiarizing himself with tactics of lead generation and how to appeal to consumers, and he visited local homeowners with his supervisor, Vincent Franco, to observe the general client construction process. He said in the last weeks of his internship he would be privy to the construction of two new bathrooms and an office space.
Financial literacy
Senior Andrew Lofaso said he chose a field of interest that would give him a head start in his major in college. He wanted to further develop and share his knowledge in finance after establishing the FIT Club in Scarsdale last year, a student-run organization aimed to educate teens about financial literacy. During Senior Options, Lofaso created a website about finance, covering a number of topics including investing, banking systems, entrepreneurship and financial awareness.
Under the guidance of serial entrepreneur and former employee of the Girls Who Invest organization Janet Therrien, Lofaso was eager to teach young adults how to navigate financial awareness and how to build wealth. “I’m most excited to share my knowledge with other teens and young adults who want to build financial confidence,” he said. He went on to say that sharing this critical information gives people a head start on their journeys toward economic success.
To kick off this process, Lofaso created and released a brief personal finance survey to his peers at SHS and other local high school students inquiring about their specific financial interests. Respondents answered questions regarding prior knowledge about finance, ranked financial topics of interest, and noted which form of publication they would enjoy most. “I found that more people gravitated toward online articles. I also liked the ability a website grants me to expand past my Senior Options to a wider array and depth of topics, as opposed to the contents of a book [which is] limited to its publication,” he said.
Simultaneously, Lofaso began researching and studying popular finance books, some of which he purchased to aid his project. Once he had collected responses from his survey and grasped a solid sense of the books, Lofaso compiled a list of topics of interest and began conducting heavy research in those particular areas to publish on his website.
Lofaso’s initial plan to write a financial literacy book proved unrealistic, but given his growing success with the research and input from his peers during Senior Options, he said he has decided to dedicate his time to curating informative finance-related articles this summer. “One thing that my dad always told me is that he never wanted me to worry about money. I want to take that mindset and share it with others.”
School of Rock
Having spent four years as a band member at the School of Rock in Mamaroneck, Mariana Ferraz wanted to experience what it was like to work there as well. As an intern, she was a real asset to the company since she was familiar with the school’s environment and its protocol. Although she is a receptionist, her tasks extend past the front desk.
In just her second week as an intern, Ferraz taught her first piano lesson to a 3-year-old. A pianist herself, Ferraz began the lesson by demonstrating the basic hand positioning and simple chords. With the exceptional progress the toddler has made, Ferraz had time to show the little girl how to play “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”
“It was so much fun,” Ferraz said. “Teaching a really young child made me realize how much I enjoy working with kids.”
When she was not teaching lessons, Ferraz greeted and checked clients in as they arrived for music lessons. She wrote blurbs for upcoming events, or used software called Zendesk to find potential new clients for lessons or to join a School of Rock band. She also was tasked with organizing a concession stand for an upcoming fundraiser.
SHS seniors of the Class of 2021 engaged in a wide range of projects, each with personal drive and reasons for pursuing the field they chose. Through each individual experience, whether it was virtual, in-person or a combination of both, students obtained a level of expertise that they would not have been able to get without Senior Options. Their knowledge from this experience will stay with them forever. Although the end of the four weeks is approaching soon, many students plan on extending the work they’ve done into the future.
“My experiences during Senior Options are incomparable to anything I have ever done before,” said Ferraz. “I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity.”
