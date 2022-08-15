Stepping into the offices at Scarsdale village hall July 18 to start her new job, Taylor Emanuel knew she had a tough act as the new village clerk. She would be replacing Donna Conkling, who retired in November after 20 years with Scarsdale.
Not only was Conkling departing, Deputy Clerk Ronnie Regazzi was also retiring after 30 years with the village clerks’ office.
Luckily for Emanuel, she says she has had two great teachers available to help her with the transition, as both Conkling and Regazzi have been ready to help any time she called during her first three weeks in the new job.
“Big shoes to fill, but it helps that she is available and around. If I have a question she’ll answer it for me,” Emanuel said of Conkling. “I replaced Donna … and Ronnie the deputy clerk … has a wealth of knowledge as well. Working with them has been great, I’m learning a lot from them.”
Emanuel grew up in Westchester so she is well aware of the history of Scarsdale government, she said, and knows how the town operates so she is excited to be a part of it.
“Scarsdale is a model community and it has shown that to me in the three weeks I’ve been here,” said Emanuel. “I speak with residents quite frequently and the interactions I’ve had with the community and the people I work with here have all been great.”
As village clerk, Emanuel understands that she has many tasks at hand, include parking regulations, elections, marriage licenses, birth certificates, and even dog licenses, among several other requirements.
“Someone told me if you don’t know what office handles something, it’s probably the clerk,” said Emanuel.
Aside from her predecessors, she also can rely on her significant experience and knowledge as she takes up the clerk’s mantle.
Growing up in Westchester County, she attended the Ursuline School in New Rochelle. She then got an undergraduate degree from Seton Hall before getting an MBA from Iona College.
Prior to joining the staff in Scarsdale, Emanuel was the district clerk for Mount Vernon City School District, and before that she was the assistant to New Rochelle’s city clerk.
She said joining the village staff in Scarsdale provides her with an opportunity to work within a system that is already established and that has helped her with the transition.
“Realistically, Scarsdale is extremely organized and I’m happy to work in an environment like this,” she said.
Though she was nervous as she headed into her first board meeting, she said she was made to feel welcome by Mayor Jane Veron and the board of trustees, with whom Emanuel will be working closely in her new role.
That evening, Veron offered “a heartfelt welcome” to Emanuel. “As the community knows, our devoted Village Clerk Donna Conkling retired with more than 20 years of outstanding service, and I am certain that Taylor will carry on the tradition of resident-centric service with excellence and care.”
