Black Enterprise magazine founder Earl G. Graves Sr., a Scarsdale resident from 1974 to 2014, died April 6 at age 85 after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s. After selling his house in Scarsdale, Mr. Graves Sr. lived the final years of his life at his summer home in Sag Harbor, where he had many longtime friends.
Mr. Graves Sr.’s long career was notable for his contributions to the business world, the political landscape, the civil rights movement and countless philanthropic endeavors. His oldest son, Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., who took over as CEO of Black Enterprise in 2006, having worked for his father since graduating business school at Harvard in 1988, referred to his trailblazing mentor as “iconic,” not only to the outside world, but more importantly to his family.
Mr. Graves Sr. was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, in 2012. In addition to Butch, Scarsdale High School class of 1980, he is survived by sons Johnny (’81) and Michael (’85), and eight grandchildren.
“The most important thing if someone were interviewing him, he would say, has been his family,” Butch said. “I think that’s the thing he is proudest of, is how he kept the family together, that he worked very hard so that his children and his grandchildren would be able to achieve success and work together and be comfortable. That’s what he was proudest of… His business success sometimes obscures his success that he had as both a father and a husband and a grandfather. To me that’s just as important as any business success he ever had.”
Though Butch is the only one still working for Black Enterprise, Johnny and Michael at various points both worked with their father and older brother. One of Butch’s daughters, Kristin, is the Black Enterprise social media director, a third generation to carry on the tradition.
“His concern was the long-term viability of Black Enterprise and making sure that it could be left not just for our generation, but generations to come,” Butch said. “He understood the importance of that legacy and the importance of an African American-owned business being able to pass from one generation to the next. He was hyper-focused on that.”
Creating Black Enterprise in 1970, Mr. Graves Sr. started “a publication that would provide blacks with the pathway to go into entrepreneurship,” according to the Black Enterprise website. He turned a $250,000 loan into a profit in less than a year. He took Black Enterprise “from a single-magazine publishing company 50 years ago, to a diversified multimedia business spreading the message of financial empowerment to more than 6 million African Americans through print, digital, broadcast and live-event platforms.”
Butch said his father prepared him well to take over the family’s empire, which the two grew together for a majority of the company’s five decades.
“I worked as an apprentice while working with him and being able to do things together and launching businesses and other things we did together, so all of that was very uplifting,” Butch said. “It was a natural evolution or step my father was taking by retiring in 2006 for me to step into the role of CEO.”
Mr. Graves Sr. was born to Earl Godwin and Winifred Sealy Graves in Brooklyn in 1935. He was an ROTC graduate and attended Airborne School and Ranger School and finished his U.S. Army career as a captain as a member of the 19th Special Forces Group, the Green Berets. He received a U.S. Army Commendation Award. Prior to his military service, Mr. Graves Sr. graduated from Morgan State College with a degree in economics.
From 1965 to 1968, he was an administrative assistant to Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in ’68. Mr. Graves Sr. then formed his own management consulting firm to advise corporations on urban affairs and economic development. His firm’s clients included major multinational companies.
Two years after launching Black Enterprise, Mr. Graves Sr. was named one of the 10 most outstanding minority businessmen in the country by President Richard Nixon and received the National Award of Excellence in recognition of his achievements in minority business enterprise. He was also listed in Who’s Who in America and was named one of 200 future leaders of the country by Time magazine in 1974.
Mr. Graves Sr. wrote a New York Times bestseller in 1997, “How to Succeed in Business Without Being White,” in which he talks about his strategies for success. Published by HarperBusiness Publications, the book was selected as a finalist for the 1997 Financial Times/Booz-Allen & Hamilton Global Business Book Award.
Mr. Graves Sr. was named to the National Black College Hall of Fame, had lectured at Yale University as a Poynter Fellow and received honorary degrees from more than 65 colleges and universities, including his alma mater.
He was a staunch advocate of higher education and equal opportunity. In recognition of his support of entrepreneurial education and his many years of contributing to his alma mater, Morgan State University, including a $1 million gift to advance business education, the university renamed its school of business and management the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management. The announcement was made by university President Dr. Earl Richardson during the Black Enterprise 25th Anniversary Gala in 1995.
In 2002, Fortune magazine named Mr. Graves Sr. one of the 50 most powerful and influential African Americans in corporate America. He held a seat on the board of selectors of the American Institute for Public Service, the Advisory Council of the Character Education Partnership, the board of the Steadman-Hawkins Sports Medicine Foundation, the board of The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and the national advisory board of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. He was also a trustee of Howard University, the Committee for Economic Development, the Special Contributions Fund of the NAACP and the New York Economic Club. Graves was appointed to serve on a presidential commission for the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and was a civilian aide to the secretary of the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1980.
Long active in Scouting, Mr. Graves Sr. was a vice president on the national executive board and a member of the marketing committee for the national office of the Boy Scouts of America. He was formerly national commissioner of Scouting and chairman of the National Communications Committee. He also received the highest recognition awards for volunteer service in Scouting: the Silver Beaver Award (1969), the Silver Antelope Award (1986) and the Silver Buffalo Award (1988).
Mr. Graves Sr. was also a chairman and CEO of Pepsi-Cola of Washington, D.C., L.P., the largest minority-controlled Pepsi-Cola franchise in the United States. The company spanned a franchise territory of more than 400 square miles, including Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s County, Maryland. He acquired the $60 million franchise in July 1990 and at the end of 1998 sold it back to the parent company for which he continued to be actively involved as chairman of the Pepsi African-American Advisory Board. In March 2005, Pepsi awarded him the Harvey C. Russell Inclusion Award, recognizing him for outstanding achievement in support of PepsiCo’s diversity and inclusion efforts.
In 1999, Mr. Graves Sr. received the 84th NAACP Spingarn Medal, the highest achievement award for African Americans, and he was named one of the Top 100 Business News Luminaries of the Century by TJFR, a business journalism publication.
Mr. Graves Sr. was a director of Aetna Inc. and had also been on the boards of AMR Corp. (American Airlines), DaimlerChrysler AG Corp., Federated Department Stores Inc., and Rohm & Haas Corp.
In 2007, Mr. Graves Sr. was inducted into the U.S. Business Hall of Fame, which recognizes the contributions of the nation’s most distinguished corporate professionals who have enriched the economy and inspired young people to pursue excellence in business and in life.
Mr. Graves Sr. supported both the Rev. Jesse Jackson (1984, 1988) and Barack Obama (2008, 2012) in their presidential campaigns. Obama was the country’s first black president, elected to two terms.
The Graves family will hold a celebration of life/memorial service at Morgan State University, likely sometime in September pending developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.