After almost a year of searching and interviewing, the village board of trustees voted Feb. 25 to appoint Victoria Sirota as Scarsdale’s sole town assessor.
“I’m very excited to become a part of the Scarsdale management team,” said Sirota, who has 15 years’ experience in the accounting and taxation profession, and spent the past eight years as the assessor for the town of North Castle in northern Westchester.
“Being in North Castle, I have a very similar community, so I was always interested as [to] what was going on with the [Scarsdale] assessor position,” Sirota said.
The search for a new assessor has been a long journey. In February 2019, Nanette Albanese, just shy of working 20 years in the village, announced she’d be resigning from her position in March in the wake of the 2016 Ryan revaluation. As the search for her replacement continued, Jane Lawrence, who worked part time since 2014 as an appraiser for the assessor’s office, took the reigns as acting assessor responsible for signing off on the tentative assessment roll by June 3.
“I need to extend a big thanks to Ms. Jane Lawrence who I imagine would never have believed anyone had they told her she would have served as acting assessor for a year,” said Trustee Justin Arest, who assisted in the search committee for the position. “She continued to say yes when Scarsdale needed her and for that we should all be grateful.”
Last September, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Charles Zaba, a New York State certified assessor with 15 years’ experience in municipal assessor offices in Westchester and Rockland counties, to the town assessor position beginning Oct. 7. The plan was uprooted when Zaba contacted the village manager’s office Sept. 26 to say he’d decided to stay in his current position as the assessor for the town of Haverstraw in Rockland County, where he’d worked for the past two and a half years.
According to Arest, more than 30 résumés were submitted for the position and more than a dozen candidates were considered and interviewed multiple times by the search committee and board of trustees.
After multiple attempts from the village to have Sirota appear for an interview, she eventually accepted the invitation, and found the job “a really great fit.”
A 1994 graduate of Rutgers University, Sirota holds a B.S. in accounting and a B.A. in Russian. After graduation, she began working as a senior auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers and later became a tax manager in 1996. After becoming a CPA, Sirota worked as an accountant for the Russell Berrie Foundation in 2002 and as a private client services tax senior manager at Weiser, LLP in 2005. In 2009 Sirota took a step back from her profession to be at home, eventually re-entering the job market in 2012, and decided to take her career in a new direction as an assessor.
Sirota said becoming an assessor was “sink or swim,” and, although she had extensive experience as a CPA which was transferable to an assessor role, she said she still had a lot to learn in her new role.
“I have a very good staff [in the town of North Castle], just like I will in Scarsdale, and it’s all about teamwork,” said Sirota, who is a member of the Institute of Assessing Officers, past president of the Westchester County Assessor’s Association and a member of the New York State Assessor’s Association Legislative Committee.
Although the job in North Castle was her first time in an assessor role, Sirota saw overlap between her career as a CPA and as a government assessor — in both roles she was working with a team and wearing multiple hats.
“It’s just different every single day,” she said, adding that sometimes people in the office would take on roles as an attorney, accountant or therapist. “You’re required to be professional. You’re required to be a team player because you’re working with a staff and other department heads [and] you have to collaborate with them. You have to be accountable for the work that you do.”
Sirota will begin her new assessor role in Scarsdale on March 9, with a contract expiration set for September 2025.
“I’m used to a certain level of professionalism that I’ve applied to my job in North Castle,” said Sirota. “I’m excited to apply that same level of professionalism in Scarsdale.”
