On July 13 Greenburgh Town Board considered a zoning map amendment (Conservation District Overlay) related to the Elmwood Preserve project and property located at 850 Dobbs Ferry Road in Greenburgh. The amendment would allow for a conservation subdivision on the site of the former Elmwood Country Club with 113 detached single-family houses on the western portion of the site, and 14.2 acres of land east of the Con Edison transmission lines dedicated for future parkland use at the town’s discretion.
The town planning board previously advocated for the Conservation District Overlay and recommended it to the board in July. Lots would range from between 18,000 and 20,000 square feet, with houses averaging four bedrooms and expected to sell for between $1 million and $1.2 million.
