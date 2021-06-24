This article has been updated.
Several residents chimed in during public comment on June 21 to voice their objections to the timing of a contract extension for the school superintendent, as listed in the school board consent agenda posted that same day.
Despite the community pushback, the board voted 4-1, with one abstention, to extend Superintendent Thomas Hagerman’s contract to 2025. In addition, his annual base salary increased by 2.75%, to $356,543, the amendment, or memorandum of agreement (MOA), also awards Hagerman a one-time, nonrecurring payment of $5,000 in July. Board member Ron Schulhof asked for the contract to be removed from the board’s consent agenda and later voted against the contract amendment during action items. Board member Amber Yusuf abstained from the vote and board member Karen Ceske was absent.
Hagerman’s previous contract, with a base salary of $347,000, was set to expire on June 30, 2024.
The MOA was agreed upon on June 14 and signed by board president Pam Fuehrer on June 17 after the board completed a yearlong superintendent evaluation process. Though the process the board uses to evaluate the superintendent is publicly available, the evaluations are discussed in executive session and the results are kept confidential, as stipulated in Hagerman’s contract.
Fuehrer told the Inquirer it was possible the board could publicly release details of the superintendent’s overall general performance rating, but she said the board and superintendent would need to agree upon it during the board’s evaluation planning discussions which, according to the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA), would occur in the fall.
Expressing dissatisfaction with Hagerman’s contract extension, members of the community challenged the board’s actions, criticizing the “last minute” inclusion of the MOA in the consent agenda and calling out the board for trying to push through a contract renewal to protect administrators before two new members join the board in July.
“Voters had a choice between endorsing the approach of the past year under current leadership or voicing their preference for a change. Their voice should be heard loud and clear. The approach of the past year was not supported by a majority of the voters,” said resident Roger Neustadt. “Regardless of the specific topic or approach, maintenance of the status quo was rejected. Please respect the voters, who chose not to reelect current leadership, and make no significant decisions today before your term ends.”
Though a meeting notification was sent out on June 17 to the community and included “memorandums of agreement” as an item on the agenda, residents didn’t see the superintendent’s MOA until the morning of June 21 when the full agenda was posted on the district website.
Although a superintendent evaluation was completed last year, no changes were made to Hagerman’s contract and no amendments were introduced in the consent agenda.
During public comment, resident Kate DiLorenzo said adding the contract amendment to the consent agenda at the last minute eroded trust in the community and that although it most likely was technically and procedurally OK, it was “not in good faith.”
“That does not feel good as a community member,” she said. “It makes me feel blindsided and disrespected.”
Fuehrer denied that the addition of Hagerman’s contract was a “last-minute addition” because nonunion administrator and employee contracts are included in the board’s consent agenda at the end of every school year. She also said the board accumulates a full year of input from the entire school community, which is taken into account in the evaluation.
“Public input on the evaluation is obviously critical and … the evaluation is directly connected to the consideration of the executive contract,” said Fuehrer. “It is the elected board members and not the public that’s responsible for making determinations about the terms and conditions for employing a superintendent of school, including the duration of the contract and the salary and the benefits, and we have to do that in executive session.”
Fuehrer added that the superintendent’s contract was already decided on in executive session before it was even put in front of the board, and that the board’s job was to ratify the document. She said if people wanted to give feedback, then they needed to give input before the board started its executive session process and the terms of the contract were discussed.
“I think what’s most important is that people understand and are encouraged to participate so that all that is considered in the discussion and during the decision, because afterwards, it just isn’t as valuable,” said Fuehrer.
According to Hagerman’s contract, the board must determine the superintendent’s base annual salary no later than June 30 of every year. Members of the public are not allowed to speak on specific personnel matters during public comment, though they are allowed to email the board if they want to comment in more specificity.
In the board leadership’s official email response to members of the community who expressed dissatisfaction with the extension of Hagerman’s contract, the board wrote that “new board members, who have not worked with the administration or superintendent, who have not been privy to board emails from the community and who are not aware of key operating details, are not in a position to evaluate the superintendent at the start of their terms.”
Jessica Resnick-Ault, who will be one of the two new members to serve on the board after the reorganization meeting on July 7, told the Inquirer that although she didn’t have all the information the board had in deciding Hagerman’s contract and agreed that the board had the responsibility to evaluate the superintendent, she believed it was premature to renew a contract with three years still remaining, given how abnormal and difficult the school year had been during the pandemic.
“Contracts should generally be allowed to run their course and should be evaluated at the end of the term of the contract,” she said. “A lot can change in a short period of time, and it feels like this was maybe an extension that could’ve been waited on.”
Newly elected board member Jim Dugan did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
This is not the first time Hagerman’s contract has been amended. In 2019, his contract was amended during a board meeting in June, prior to the board’s reorganization meeting in July. In both 2017 and 2018, though, Hagerman’s contract was amended directly following the board’s reorganization meeting in July. Directly after being sworn in as a member in 2018, the board’s current Vice President Alison Singer voted to approve the consent agenda which included an amendment to Hagerman’s contract.
Singer told the Inquirer she couldn’t recall if she voted on a superintendent’s MOA after being sworn in and wouldn’t be able to comment without going back and verifying. Singer said she stood by comments written in the board leadership’s email response to community members and reaffirmed her view that new board members didn’t have the information necessary to vote on a superintendent MOA.
“Prior to becoming a board member, I did not participate in the review of the superintendent. I did not receive emails from the community,” she said. “That I can tell you with certainty.”
Fuehrer reiterated to the Inquirer that the board ratified an already decided upon contract, and that the timing of the meeting to approve the contract depends on when the executive sessions were held and when the contract was signed.
“Normally, you want the board who wrote the MOA, who signed the MOA, who put together the MOA, to approve it, because all you’re doing is ratifying it in the consent agenda,” she said. “It makes sense that if you can, you have that board do it.”
During public comment, resident Jeremy Gans argued that the superintendent’s contract extension was not an urgent matter that needed to be discussed and voted on at the June 21 meeting. Similar arguments were made by other residents, including Claire Paquin, who said the inclusion of the contract renewal on the agenda seemed “suspicious” and “dubious.”
“What I would really like you to do is [to] think about what the rationale is for doing this tonight and perhaps opening it up to the community to hear their thoughts,” she said.
Speaking virtually from a New Orleans airport, resident Bob Berg said he was “flabbergasted” to find out that the board included the superintendent’s contract extension on the consent agenda.
“It’s really, to me, just an outrageous abuse of the positions of the outgoing board members and the existing board. It’s just not good governance,” said Berg. “I truly can’t understand how it got on the agenda.”
Fuehrer told the Inquirer that Hagerman’s contract was extended by one year because the district’s critical initiatives were put on hold for 16 months to focus on the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that adding a year to Hagerman’s contract provided structure to the district’s initiatives and critical work, which was previously suspended.
“We want to ensure that [the work] gets done,” she said. “We lost a year of it. [The extension] just replaces that lost year of work.”
After giving a rundown of the long list of factors the board looks at when evaluating the superintendent, school board member Carl Finger said that although he understood the community’s reaction, he believed extending Hagerman’s contract was “the best thing for the students.”
“I’m really, really compelled [to say] that this is a proper and appropriate decision, and that our students are going to benefit,” said Finger. He said he didn’t think it was his job as a board member to keep peace in the community, or to do what the community says it wants him to do. “I think I’m here to make sure that the best educational situation and best education is made for our students, and in order to do that I have to use my judgment.”
Schulhof, the only board member to vote against the superintendent’s contract extension, told the Inquirer he wouldn’t be able to comment on Hagerman’s contract since it was a personnel matter, but said he had shared his perspectives, rationale and evidence with the board throughout the review process in executive session.
“I have heard clearly the importance of transparency and proactive engagement from the community throughout the year. I think the new board will need to discuss in collaboration with the superintendent … how we can take that feedback and consider how the review process looks going forward,” said Schulhof. “I think that’s a discussion that the new board will have and should have.”
Yusuf, who abstained from voting on the contract amendment, wrote in an email to the Inquirer that board protocols recommended that only the board’s president should speak on board matters. At the meeting, Yusuf said she was having a hard time reconciling between the long list of factors that played into the superintendent’s evaluation and the opposition voiced by members of the community who said they felt like they weren’t being heard. She did not provide an explanation for her vote by press time.
Explaining his support for passing the MOA, board member Bob Klein said he heard the frustration from the community and wished it didn’t exist, but he also thought passing the MOA was in the best interest of delivering the district’s goals.
“I hope to really work hard this year to minimize the discontent in terms of decision-making and transparency; it clearly is out there,” he said. “I can only speak for myself here, but my intentions are as simple as they can be about doing the right thing and I hope people can just respect that.”
NOTE: The lead of this article was revised to accurately reflect the number and content of community members' comments.
Yusuf abstained? What cowardice. You abstain when you have a conflict of interest. That’s absolutely pathetic. If she won’t vote on important matters and thereby go on the record, what is she doing on the Board? How is she fit to serve? - posted by Jeff Blatt(Edited by staff.)
