After a yearlong multiphase investigation by the Greenburgh Board of Ethics, board members unanimously adopted an opinion responding to a verified citizen’s complaint, which alleged that Greenburgh Town Councilman Ken Jones solicited and accepted multiple campaign contributions in violation of the town’s code of ethics while campaigning for reelection during the Democratic primary in June 2019.
The verified complaint submitted by Hartsdale resident Hal Samis in June 2019 included the names of 77 contributors to the Committee to Elect Ken Jones. It focused in on eight contributors and alleged that Jones accepted and/or solicited contributions from an appointed official, a town employee, three agency members, a law firm, and a county official and her daughter.
The board of ethics’ opinion found that Jones had violated the code of ethics by accepting a contribution from Andre Early, commissioner of the Department of Community Resources, and by soliciting a contribution from Town Councilwoman Diana Juettner, who was not directly mentioned in Samis’ complaint. The opinion stated there was no evidence that Jones’ acceptance of the other contributions mentioned in Samis’ complaint had violated the code of ethics.
“We found two violations. There wasn’t a reason to go further,” said Blase Spinozzi, the chairperson of the board of ethics. “It was a moot point.”
According to the opinion, Jones told the board of ethics that his campaign had mistakenly mailed invitations to some personal addresses of town officials and an attorney’s office representing a town applicant. Jones said in his response to the interrogatories that he and campaign volunteers had attempted to scrub address lists free of anyone whom the campaign wouldn’t be allowed to solicit. Jones told the Inquirer he couldn’t recall when he realized the lists were mixed up.
“There were a bunch of lists and staffers were looking to consolidate them to create one master list,” said Jones, adding that he was unsure how contributions were accepted from Early and Juettner and if it was related to the list mix-up.
According to the ethics code, elected officials are not allowed to directly or indirectly solicit or accept any contribution from any appointed officer or employee of the town. Elected officials are allowed to accept contributions from agency members, as long as the official doesn’t solicit the contribution.
Public officials are also barred from using their authority or official influence to compel or induce a public officer, employee, agency member or applicant to contribute money. Nothing in the ethics code bars an elected official or agency member from voluntarily and without solicitation making a contribution to a candidate.
Samis, a frequent critic of the board and code of ethics, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the board’s keeping the investigation of his complaint behind closed doors and not seeking input from him prior to the opinion being rendered. In Samis’ eyes, the code of ethics is brimming with loopholes and inconsistent language.
“I have no faith in the ethics code … and I have less faith in this current board of ethics,” said Samis.
According to the opinion, at a board of ethics meeting on Jan. 16, the board voted unanimously to serve a set of interrogatories to Jones and send letters to certain contributors to the Committee to Elect Ken Jones who “might fall under the definition of agency member, public officer, employee, appointed officer or applicant.”
Six letters were sent to contributors to find out if they had been solicited by the Jones campaign. The board received five responses from the letters, which were sent to Early, who contributed $75; the Bozeman Law Firm, which contributed $500; Ellen Hendrickx, a previously appointed town board member who contributed $75; Juettner, who contributed $90; and Ron’s Trucking Corp., which contributed $500. Spinozzi said he couldn’t specify which contributor did not respond to the mailing but he mentioned that all contributors were not obligated to respond.
In Jones’ response to Samis’ complaint in September 2019, Jones agreed that his campaign wasn’t allowed to accept a contribution from Early, as he was an appointed officer. According to the board’s opinion, Jones advised that he had returned Early’s contribution prior to the submittal of his response to the complaint and that although an ethics code violation existed, the board felt the return of the funds was sufficient to remedy the violation.
Jones’ acceptance of the Bozeman Law Firm’s contribution, which is also partly the focus of a citizen’s complaint against Jones from Hartsdale resident Rodney Lederer-Plasket, who has since brought his complaint against Jones to the New York attorney general’s office, was allowed, according to the board, as there was no finding that the firm was representing any applicants of the town.
Lederer-Plasket did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
According to the opinion, if the law firm were representing an applicant for the town, then the code of ethics would be applicable. Public officers are also required to disclose any political contributions by any applicant or its legal representatives, but disclosure would be unnecessary if an applicant’s name were not in the town’s list of people and legal entities from whom political contributions are disallowed.
The board wrote that the conflict between the subsections of the code of ethics regarding applicants was “a matter for future reconciliation by the town board.”
According to the opinion, Jones returned the Bozeman Law Firm’s contribution. Jones told the Inquirer he couldn’t recall when he returned the contribution to the firm.
The board found no violation for Jones’ acceptance of Ron’s Trucking Corp. contribution. According to the opinion, the corporation — not formally mentioned in Samis’ complaint but mentioned in public comments at a board of ethics meeting — was solicited by Jones campaign. The board found there was insufficient evidence to suggest that the corporation was part of a prohibited class from which Jones’ campaign couldn’t solicit or accept contributions.
Samis argued in his complaint that Jones was not allowed to accept or solicit a contribution from Ellen Hendrickx, who was appointed to the town board on May 22, 2019. The board found that because Hendrickx had made her contribution on May 17, five days prior to her official appointment, Jones was allowed to accept the contribution and there was no violation of the code of ethics.
The board called Jones’ solicitation of Juettner’s contribution as “especially egregious” given that the two sit together on the town board. The opinion found that Jones would’ve been allowed to accept Juettner’s contribution if it was made voluntarily and without solicitation. Although the board did find that soliciting the contribution did warrant an ethics code violation, the board did not request that the contribution be returned. The board of ethics’ code gives it the power to recommend to the town board a penalty for offenses, which may include, but is not limited to, returning “improperly solicited or received political contributions.”
Jones told the Inquirer that he planned to return Juettner’s contribution.
Samis called the code of ethics “corrupted” and questioned why the board had not mentioned other contributions Jones accepted, including a $500 contribution from Mona Silverberg-Fraitag, a member of the planning board. According to Spinozzi, Silverberg-Fraitag was not contacted by the board and the board wasn’t aware that Silverberg-Fraitag was an agency member, as that was not specified in Samis’ original complaint.
“It was basically a failure of his complaint. He didn’t allege that she was a board member at the time and he didn’t allege that she’d been solicited,” said Joseph Malara, the volunteer counsel for the board of ethics. “The opinion addresses the issues that were before the board and I’m not going to speculate as to what any other contribution Mr. Samis may have in mind or something that was not brought up. The opinion reached the conclusion. There was a finding. The opinion speaks for itself.”
Spinozzi said that Jones’ acceptance of Silverberg-Fraitag’s contribution “flew right under our radar” and that had they known she was an agency member, the board would’ve reached out to her.
“We found two violations. There wasn’t a reason to go further,” said Spinozzi.
According to the code of ethics, agency members are free to contribute to any elected officer, but elected officers are not allowed to directly or indirectly solicit contributions or donations from agency members.
Jones told the Inquirer that on May 17, 2019, he held a fundraiser where his campaign received 27 individual contributions, which included contributions from Hendrickx and Silverberg-Fraitag.
Silverberg-Fraitag said she was completely unaware that she was even named in Samis’ complaint.
“Any contribution I made to Ken Jones’ campaign, I made to his campaign because I believe in [him] and the job he does for the town and I want to see him continue to do that job,” said Silverberg-Fraitag. “I believe he is the right man for the job and that he’s good for the town of Greenburgh. There was no other reason for me to contribute to the campaign other than that.”
Malara said that whether or not Jones’ acceptance of Silverberg-Fraitag’s contribution was solicited or not solicited by the Jones campaign, the opinion of the board of ethics wouldn’t have changed.
“So if I rob three banks and they only need to find two banks that I’ve robbed, they’re going to forget about the third [bank]?” said Samis. “I mean this is really significant about what is an ethics board supposed to do. They have before them someone in a complaint. They have the object of the complaint acknowledging that this contribution was from an agency member. They have a large amount relative to other contributions and they don’t even contact her by mail in any matter to pursue this?”
In order for Jones to fully comply with the code of ethics, the board recommended that he remove the names of prohibited individuals or companies from any mailing list, keep the mailing lists updated and remove names of individuals who are appointed. Jones should also refrain from using a list for mailing solicitations until the names of agency members have been removed, the board said, and provide a plan for future campaigns to ensure that campaign staff are aware of the code of ethics restrictions and to report back to the board within 60 days to show compliance.
Jones told the Inquirer he planned to meet all the recommendations made by the board.
“We did what we had to do,” said Spinozzi. “The board made a very conscious effort to look into this thing and they did their best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.