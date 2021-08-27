The Scarsdale Board of Trustees voted unanimously Aug. 24 to approve multiple changes to village parking permit rates ahead of the start of permit sales on Sept. 1. The changes include relocating the merchant parking lot to Christie Place garage and opening up spaces for nonresidents in Christie Place and Freightway garages.
“The goal is to really maximize or really optimize the use of spaces in the village understanding the needs of commuters, merchants, residents, shoppers [and] diners,” said Mayor Jane Veron.
Discussions had been percolating for years about whether to reallocate parking spaces and permits based on demand. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a steep decline in parking revenue over the past year and a half, which hastened the decision to change parking options and rates.
Though there are several permit pricing changes, including an increase to the Scarsdale Avenue meter lot permits, the largest change will be for merchants, who will relocate from the merchant parking lot on East Parkway to designated spaces within the Christie Place garage. The move will expand available spaces for merchants, but permit fees will rise from $1,100 to $1,200.
The old merchant lot on East Parkway will be converted to serve commuters and merchants and renamed as the East Parkway outdoor lot, with a new annual permit fee of $2,200.
There has been support for moving merchants into the Christie Place garage, but there also has been concerns about the future use of the East Parkway outdoor lot.
In an email sent to the village, Bronx River Books owners Mark Fowler and Jessica Kaplan disagreed with converting the existing merchant lot to commuter parking. They said they would rather support a measure to change the existing merchant lot to 90-minute metered parking.
“Turning the merchant lot into a commuter lot would only contribute to commercial stagnation, as Metro-North commuters spend their days and dollars in Manhattan and, in the evenings, add to the traffic jam conditions around the train station,” the bookstore owners wrote.
Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards, a member of the working group which was created to analyze parking in the village, said that although converting the merchant lot to metered spaces was considered, the group decided against it to avoid a decrease in the overall number of parking permit spaces in the village center. Richards said the village had increased metered parking spaces in July 2020 when it allowed merchants and customers to park in the Christie Place garage. That effort was successful, with an average of 15 merchants, visitors or customers per day parking in that area.
Now that nonresidents will be allowed to purchase parking permits in the Freighway and Christie Place garages, albeit at a higher price, some members of the public asked whether Scarsdale residents would be prioritized when purchasing permits.
Deputy Mayor Justin Arest, head of Scarsdale’s Economic Development and Land Use Pillar, said priorities weren’t specifically mentioned in the resolution, and village staff was discussing a possible grace period to allow residents to buy permits before nonresidents.
Nonresidents will be allowed to purchase Christie Place semiannual and annual permits at $1,300 and $2,475.
According to a memo dated Aug. 18, nonresident Christie Place annual permits will be capped at 20. The village will also begin selling Freightway nonresident permits semiannually and annually for $880 and $1,650. Merchants and residents of Garth Road in Eastchester will also be allowed to purchase nonresident Freightway permits at a discounted rate, with semiannual permits at $725 and annual permits at $1,300. Permit holders in this group will be limited to parking on Levels 3a, 3b, 4a and 4b of the garage.
Rooftop Freightway parking will be available for merchants at $300 semiannually and $500 annually.
Although the village is working toward digitizing permit purchasing, residents and nonresidents won’t be able to buy permits online this cycle and will need to either mail in an application or drop off an application in the drop box at village hall.
“We hope we’re going back to a new normal. We will be collecting data and paying very close attention to it as we move [into] these coming months where we hope we return to some form of normalcy,” said Arest. “These changes really don’t actually change much in terms of the number of spots available to various stakeholders. It does of course change the rates in some cases [and] … the location in some cases. We believe it’s prudent, but of course … we will monitor and if there are better solutions, we’re always looking for them and [are] always willing to listen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.