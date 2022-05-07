With the posting of the full agreement between the Scarsdale Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman, both parties agreed to allow Hagerman to resign Friday, May 6, in order to “avoid the costs and uncertainties of litigation.” It is unclear if the board of education or Hagerman initiated the talks.
Despite signing a one-year contract extension to give him more time to focus on his five-year Strategic Plan, which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hagerman resigned in January effective June 30, to take the head of school position at Latin School in Chicago. His current contract with Scarsdale was not set to expire until June 30, 2025, and he did not give 12 months' notice of his initial resignation as stipulated in that contract.
Hagerman, who has been superintendent since 2014, came under fire in March for knowingly keeping the district’s IRS woes — errors in payroll tax filings that led to $1.7 million in penalties and liens — under wraps for 10 months. The board of education immediately called for an investigation and audit and began that process in April.
Unless it was hidden from Hagerman at the time, he knowingly pursued employment elsewhere while the district administration was secretly trying to manage the IRS issues.
Hagerman will not receive his base salary of $356,543 past May 6, but the district agreed to pay Hagerman “less applicable tax withholding and other applicable payroll taxes and withholdings” for the following:
- 25 unused vacation and personal days at 1/204th of his base salary. Payment made no later than May 31.
- Nonelective employer contribution payment to Hagerman’s tax sheltered annuity for $3,357,44. Payment no later than May 15.
- The balance of $8,319.544 for what the district would have contributed to the SUNY optional retirement plan for May and June.
Hagerman will also continue to receive health insurance coverage through June 30. He will pay the contracted 15% of the premium, which amounts to $256.44. In addition, as of July 1, he and any other eligible dependents can continue to use the coverage at 100% cost to Hagerman. Dental insurance will be provided at no cost through June 30.
Hagerman must make himself available within 24 hours of notice when requested by interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick, board of education president Karen Ceske or district counsel “to respond to reasonable requests for information and/or assistance” for reasons including the transition to new leadership or “to provide information concerning matters about which Dr. Hagerman may have knowledge.” This can be done via telephone or video conference “to the extent practicable.” There will be no compensation to Hagerman for any of these meetings.
Hagerman has 10 days from the signing of the agreement to return all district property, including providing passwords necessary to access information.
Hagerman agreed to waive “all possible claims and causes of action against the district, including employees, board members and attorneys." The district will also not pursue any legal action against Hagerman for anything that happened during his employment.
Both the district and Hagerman agreed not to provide additional statements other than those read at the May 6 special meeting, which were attached to the resignation document in response to the matter.
The board of education said: “The board of education has accepted the resignation of Dr. Thomas Hagerman as Superintendent of Schools of the Scarsdale Public School District. In connection with his resignation, the parties have entered into a separation agreement, which will be posted in Board Docs. The Board of Education believes that this Agreement is in the best interests of the District and community at this time."
Board vice president Amber Yusuf, in the absence of president Karen Ceske, read on Hagerman’s behalf: “From the onset of this school year, the District has prioritized a return to normalcy for both our students and staff. While many gains have been made towards this end, the IRS issue has become a major distraction to that work. Although I have already resigned my position as superintendent of schools, effective June 30, I now feel it is best to do so more immediately in order for the District to keep its focus on students and a successful ending to the school year. It has been a privilege to work on behalf of Scarsdale’s children and youth and alongside so many outstanding administrators, faculty and staff.”
