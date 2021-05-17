Ahead of Scarsdale’s contested board of education election on Tuesday, May 18, Scarsdale High School (SHS) students organized and planned a virtual panel for three of the four school board candidates, Jessica Resnick-Ault, James Dugan and Irin Israel on May 16. The remaining candidate, Alison Singer, because of a prior obligation, posted her responses using Zoom’s chat feature as questions were read by the moderators.
The three virtually present candidates provided brief, two-minute introductions before proceeding to answer questions from SHS student moderators Michael Waxman, Justine Karp, Akhil Srivastava and Matthew Barotz. The questions presented to the panelists focused heavily on sustainability, mental health and equity. Scarsdale students also had a chance to question the candidates during a 15-minute Q&A portion at the end of the hourlong event.
The School Board Nominating Committee (SBNC) has nominated Resnick-Ault and Dugan, while community resident Israel and incumbent board vice president Singer are running as independent candidates, as neither Israel nor Singer received nominations from the SBNC.
The election will be held May 18 at Scarsdale Congregational Church on Heathcote Road. Registered voters can cast their ballot in person between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. or by absentee ballot.
The following is a summary of the topics discussed and candidates’ responses:
Candidates’ opening remarks
In explaining her motivations to run for the school board, Resnick-Ault, who is running as one of the SBNC nominees, cited a loss of confidence in leadership’s communication with residents, especially concerning the public school system. She said that, if elected, she will “listen to everyone, use my hard-won experience to take apart data, ask good questions, and make sure every voice in the community feels heard, even when there are conflicting views.”
Dugan, a 15-year Scarsdale resident and SBNC nominee, highlighted his vast community service and outreach work, including with the Citizens Nominating Committee, as board president for the Overhill Neighborhood Association, and as a board member and volunteer at St. James the Less Church, all of which he believes will equip him to successfully listen to and address “community needs,” he said.
If elected, he said he will continue to utilize the skills he acquired both professionally and during his community work to “continue to make Scarsdale a great place to send our kids to school and go to school.”
Israel, running as an independent candidate, used the two-minute introduction as an opportunity to spotlight his recent collaboration with White Plains Hospital to implement a mobile vaccination site at SHS. He said he was interested in a “mobile vaccinations program,” modeled after a partnership between White Plains High School and the hospital, a concept which he said was a “proactive, smart idea.” Although he credits everyone involved, Israel said the mobile vaccination program happened because of his “swift and direct involvement with Scarsdale High School and its administration.”
“This past fall, I’ve witnessed firsthand the educational, social and emotional struggles of my and many of the community’s children,” he said, calling for a “complete change of board culture” and adding that he will look for solutions, not obstacles, if elected.
What ideas do you have for incorporating environmental awareness into the curriculum in Scarsdale Schools?
Dugan said there are a variety of methods for which the school system and the general community can promote and foster sustainable efforts, including within school curriculum.
He called for increased engagement between the school and the board to locate funding sources for “special programs.” Dugan noted that Scarsdale could apply for federal grants to incorporate environmental resources within the community and that unused funds had rolled over into the current budget.
“We have resources to develop these programs and implement them systemwide and schoolwide,” he said, adding that while schools are already teaching students about climate change and environmental awareness, more can be done.
As a reporter who covers the energy industry and sustainability and engages with various environmental groups, Resnick-Ault cited her experience covering the Deepwater Horizon oil spill of 2010 and Hurricane Katrina of 2005, and said, “I am absolutely familiar with what a disaster can do to our schools and also what climate change is doing to our environment.”
She also mentioned one of the goals in the district’s five-year plan — creating sustainable schools and systems — and said, “I think we can do better than that.” Resnick-Ault then said she was “very surprised that the board stopped its work on sustainability and other initiatives entirely during COVID.” If elected, she said she would push for the district to explore programs that schools outside of Westchester County have implemented to further examine climate change.
Mentioning Waxman’s recent letter to the editor that ran in the Inquirer May 14, Israel said he agrees that there has been a lack of dialogue surrounding environmental awareness during the campaign and said there are various “easy, inexpensive initiatives” that can be employed at SHS, such as banning plastic water bottles and increasing bike rack space.
Israel also highlighted the historical absence of communication between members of the community, especially high school students, and the board of education. “The board needs to represent the community,” he said.
Through Zoom’s chat feature, Singer wrote that schools should teach students about sustainable practices and reflect those priorities in school board work. She also mentioned that district operations should “maximize energy efficiency, stress the importance of reduction, and prevent pollution in its many forms.” Singer also discussed holding vendors and contractors accountable and engaging with students on several levels.
How do you plan to utilize school resources to improve students’ mental health?
Israel said he was “disheartened to learn that there hasn’t been a mental health survey for high school students since December,” reinforcing the outdated data on which Scarsdale’s mental health staff is relying: “How can they make the correct mental health choices for our district?”
He called for an assessment to examine the state of the district, with input from students, parents and staff, adding that teachers could also be trained by mental health professionals to better mitigate their students’ concerns.
Referencing the ratio of 393 students per one psychologist, Dugan said, “I don’t know if we have the resources ... to deal with children’s and students’ mental health issues.” He also added that although the school board cannot change the mental health curriculum and policy directly, he said “we can make sure that [the schools] do more.”
Resnick-Ault said, if elected, she would look to instituting “holistic programs” to improve students’ mental health, including that there has to be more than just gym class. “We have often overlooked the free and available resources of many parents who have offered their time,” she said.
Singer wrote that she believes “the most critical issue for the board in the coming year is student and faculty mental health and wellness.” She also called for continued faculty training, wellness check-ins during class time, and wellness spaces in each school building.
How do you feel about the school board’s recent diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policy resolution, and what specific steps would you take to follow through on its goals?
Resnick-Ault said she “appreciated students’ perspectives” concerning the recent DEI policy “not going far enough.” She also mentioned that she is on a team of individuals negotiating for DEI hiring standards in her workplace. “We need to have a fleet of teachers that reflect our student body and make sure there is diversity in the curriculum,” she said.
Although Israel said the DEI resolution was a “great step,” he said he was concerned about the lack of “specific plans and metrics stated.” If elected, he said he would “ensure the DEI Committee is transparent, push for the ability of community members who wish to join the committee to have that opportunity, and press for specific plans and metrics.”
Mentioning the vigil for George Floyd last June in Chase Park, Dugan explained that there were various viewpoints and concerns that were not previously mentioned. He also said he wondered what students think about the DEI resolution and overall diversity in the community. “We really need to hear what they have to say about the experiences they’re having and the struggles they’re having in their day-to-day experiences at school,” he said.
Singer wrote that the DEI policy expresses the board’s view that bigotry, harassment and marginalization are not tolerated. She also mentioned her concern when she “read stories about how more extreme versions of these policies have resulted in students being afraid to share their thoughts in class.”
Considering that many students and the board of education share similar goals, such as diversity, equity and inclusion, mental health, and sustainability, how would you make sure you hear these students’ perspectives on these issues and work with them to achieve shared goals?
Israel mentioned October’s public board meeting, where dozens of SHS students spoke, to reinforce his belief that it was due to “board culture, a lack of communication, a lack of transparency and oversight.” He also highlighted his experience working with the board, including speaking at nearly every meeting, writing letters to the editor, and engaging with the school administration.
He added that at a board forum in early November, 21 adults waited until midnight to speak and that Singer asked for more “stringent limits” on public comment, explaining that “these are the actions of a board that does not want community input and that needs to change.” He called for a high school student representative to be present at each board meeting to provide concerns facing students and force the board to respond.
Dugan said he agreed there should be student representative participation in board meetings. “There’s got to be a way to bring the students into the board in terms of a supervision role,” he said. He also noted that his children, who are in the Scarsdale school system at the elementary, middle and high school levels, have provided great feedback that he said he would not have “learned about in just attending board of education meetings.”
He also said that village trustees should be meeting with community organizations. “We shouldn’t be held back in going and reaching out to the community,” he said to the panel.
Resnick-Ault said she wished to combine the ideas of Israel and Dugan, referencing the school district in Somerset, Massachusetts, which provides middle and high school reports at the beginning of each board meeting. She added, however, that grade-level representation in Scarsdale doesn’t necessarily include minority opinions and she called for increased outreach and informal engagement with high school clubs, including with the Maroon, the student-run newspaper of SHS.
Singer wrote that the board has regularly scheduled meetings with students from each grade at the high school and the board invites students to share their thoughts and concerns through writing or attending in-person meetings to provide public comment.
The following are the candidates’ additional comments during the Q&A session with students:
What were your responses to the concept of eliminating plastic water bottles and other sustainable policies that have not been instituted because of money?
Resnick-Ault explained there are several ways to make money, and if eliminating single-use water bottles is a priority for the district, the school could sell reusable water bottles and noted that there have been cuts to sustainability programs during the pandemic. “It needs to be addressed,” she said, “not as a budgetary question but as a priorities question.”
Israel mentioned that he was curious about how much money is being made from the sale of plastic water bottles and emphasized that the earnings could be replaced through other methods.
Dugan mentioned that the budget mirrors community priorities; “if sustainability is a priority, it needs to be reflected as such.”
What changes would you push for in order to shift toward more energy efficient or environmentally friendly buildings and infrastructure?
Dugan called for increased input from professionals, including architects and engineers. He also mentioned that several buildings in Scarsdale, including Fox Meadow Elementary School, where his own children attended, “could use a lot of updating in terms of environmental sustainability, with regard to its design and operation.”
He also highlighted the existence of the district’s five-year plan but the absence of a 10-year plan: “I think these are part of the failings that you have when you only look in five-year increments and you aren’t thinking long term.”
Israel noted that there are already minor steps being taken, such as the reworking of the high school auditorium and the changing of lights, but said that “doing the studies is quite as much of an investment to examine everything.”
Resnick-Ault mentioned that the district spends a significant amount of money on oil and gas, which she said would not get any cheaper “because of the lack of pipeline infrastructure.” She also discussed the possibility to negotiate and strike a union contract with bus drivers to promote hybrid and electric vehicles.
