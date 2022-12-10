To theater, or not to theater, that is the question before the Scarsdale Board of Education.
While the seven school board members are in agreement that the theater needs to be made a priority after major necessary renovations have been put off for several years, for the second straight meeting Bob Klein continued to raise questions as to whether the most recent proposal for $4.7 million worth of work discussed at the Nov. 14 meeting was the right way to go (https://bit.ly/3VKoPR6). He said he still needs to be convinced.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Drew Patrick began the discussion with a correction based on the history of the theater presented at the previous meeting. It turns out, documentation was found that the space was not originally a gymatorium, that it was in fact built “authentically as an auditorium space.”
Patrick said BBS architect Ken Schupner will return to the board in January with some additional research, information and comparisons that the board had requested. The original acoustic study consultants, as approved by the board, will also present computer-based studies comparing the proposed materials to see how much they improve sound throughout the facility, in addition to a study based on using more cost-effective materials. The board approved $4,600 for the updated studies.
Most, if not all, of the members of the school board toured the aging facility since the last meeting and there was a sense that the tours with theater director Dr. David Graybill have sparked their interest to get the project done as quickly as possible. They also seemed enthusiastic about adding an extra $26,795 for the replacement of the stage floor and front apron, which initially was not included in the plan.
Klein began a long discussion about the “bigger picture” of the district’s master plan from 2017 and wondered why relocating the theater hasn’t been considered. He also pointed out that the district will have “new leadership soon” as the board is in the process of interviewing superintendent candidates. He suggested the architects “step back” to revisit the plans to “see whether there’s any kind of shifting that can solve our problem better.”
Klein said the plan is lacking a “big idea.”
Board vice president Ron Schulhof pointed out that other rooms had been repurposed for the design lab and the athletic offices at the high school, but he said the current location is the “realistic option” for the 800-person auditorium and dressing rooms and storage space attached to it.
Klein didn’t see it that way, adding he’s debating the solution, not the need to move fast on the project.
“I think if there’s ever going to be a big idea implemented, this is the moment in time to be doing it because once it’s done, it’s not going to move for the next 30 years,” he said. “And maybe that’s fine. I’m not saying that isn’t fine, but I’m saying I appreciate the urgency and frustration because it was put off, but … now we’re at a pretty critical moment in time within the district. The world is changing. Education is shifting pedagogy; there’s new ideas out there. And I guess I would like to have some input by the new leadership and the architect to confirm that in truth this is the best solution based on everything we’ve looked at [not] just for the auditorium. Could it go even in a better place that we’re just not thinking about?”
Board member Jim Dugan said he was “troubled … on a number of levels” by Klein’s suggestion.
“So far I haven’t heard any others agree and maybe others will and that’s fine,” Dugan said. “You are entirely within your right to voice your opinion about what you think should be done, but I have significant concerns as a board member that it’s not the right thing for us to be asking the district to do at this time.”
Klein said the district is “known for innovation” and would like to see that play out if possible.
“I’m just raising the issue that there are moments in time when it’s the right time to do it and obviously once the auditorium is renovated, obviously that’s cast in stone, and then that’ll be given it and that’s fine, but I don’t see the harm in allowing ourselves the due diligence. If others disagree, no problem.”
Suzie Hahn Pascutti said she appreciates the “think big” approach, but noted the district has “too many capital projects needs” ahead, so adding millions more for a relocated and rebuilt theater didn’t seem responsible.
“During our school site visits this fall we viewed the many challenges in terms of space and storage, lunch services and providing the kinds of collaborative classroom spaces and tools we need to support the way our students learn today,” she said. “With COVID expenses and uncertainty, the last few years’ budgets correctly prioritized things other than building infrastructure, including student mental health. Now that the pandemic’s largely behind us and we can consider budgeting larger capital projects needs, I think the auditorium is certainly a long overdue priority. But it isn’t the only one and I think we need to stay mindful of that.”
Jessica Resnick-Ault has sat in on auditorium committee meetings this year, has toured the facility and said delaying the project isn’t an option.
Colleen Brown agreed. The tour opened her eyes to just how poor the condition of the facility is.
“I actually think this is the best return on our investment,” she said. “I think while the price tag is high, it is not nearly as high as other theater renovations.” She said she looked into Bronxville’s theater, built in 1920, which was $7 million to renovate.
She added, “I think our community needs this. I think our students need this … we owe it to our families to give them this if we can. I agree Scarsdale is known for innovation, but our theater is anything but innovative right now. And I think that this is a very good use for the money. And after the tour I feel even more strongly that this project should move forward.”
Hearing Patrick’s opening remarks from the meeting and how many concerts, other performances and seminars are being held in the auditorium this month alone was impactful for Schulhof.
“This is a huge community asset, not just for Scarsdale High School students and high school parents, but for all members of the community,” he said. “What we have before us is a way to do this right and not just make some repairs, but really make this great space for the next 30, 40 years.”
Schulhof also noted that there is a lot of “economic uncertainty” within the school budget, in part due to a possible increase in the property tax exemption levels for those age 65 and over and those with disabilities who qualify.
Patrick said the district can ask Schupner for a final word on relocation based on the current space on campus, noting that some parts are owned by the district, some by the village.
Board president Amber Yusuf said the “healthy and robust conversation that the board has engaged in” is appreciated. She also called the tour “compelling” in moving the project forward in a timely and cost effective manner.
“I do think this is the right way forward at this time … I would not want to pause this to take that step back,” she said, adding, “We will be potentially thinking about big ideas as we consider future bond work. There’s going to be a lot of things certainly competing for our attention … and this has been a space that’s been talked about for a long time. It’s really overdue.”
Yusuf noted that much of the open space on campus consists of parking lots, which have flooding issues, so adding to the footprint would be “an immediate concern.”
Klein said making a noticeable improvement in the theater’s acoustics is a major factor for him. He also wants to see all of the “back spaces,” such as the changing rooms and storage, done properly since there isn’t much room to make major changes there either.
The board won’t be making a final project decision or funding plan until hearing about the new acoustic study, any final thoughts from the architect and going through the 2023-24 budget process.
Tax exemption discussion
The school board’s tax exemption discussion Dec. 5 followed a similar one held by the village last month (https://bit.ly/3iQ49J7), both of which were based on a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul that allows counties, villages and school districts to decide whether or not to increase the maximum income limit cap from $29,000 up to $50,000 for homeowners who are 65 or have disabilities that qualify them to apply for a partial tax exemption, 50% for those whose qualifying income is $50,000 or less, with a sliding scale of as little as 5% for those making up to $58,399. In addition, counties, villages and school districts are allowed to decide whether unreimbursed medical expenses can count to lower the income level for those who qualify.
For its share of taxes, Westchester County will raise the level to the maximum $50,000 and count unreimbursed medical expenses as part of the income figure used to see who qualifies. The village of Scarsdale’s assessor’s office will handle the paperwork for the county, village and school district.
Patrick said that in speaking with the village, there are “unanswered questions” about how some figures would be determined, notably when it comes to the medical expenses. He said the district should decide what to do by March 1, 2023, to give qualified residents time to apply for the exemption.
Yusuf said that in a recent meeting between the school board and the village they discussed being “one town” with increased collaboration and alignment, so she plans to reach out to Mayor Jane Veron for more information.
Board members seemed to be in consensus it might be best to wait to see what the actual impact of the medical costs is and to consider the cost of living increases and recent inflation as there has not been an increase in this exemption figure in more than a decade.
“Sitting here today, we, and I believe the village as well, have no insight into the financial impact of allowing unreimbursed medical expenses to be deducted from income to see if you apply for this exemption,” Schulhof said. “We have zero visibility. We don’t know what the financial impact would be, because we don’t know what people’s unreimbursed medical expenses are. We will know that next year because the village needs to do it for the county.”
Schulhof also said that raising the exemption above the $29,000 will have a “material” impact on the district in that the other taxpayers would likely have to make up that amount, which the village has estimated to be around a half million dollars.
“I would suggest we look at just increasing the exemption this year and revisiting the unreimbursed medical part once we have more financial visibility, because … anything that is deducted here is going to be borne by the rest of the taxpayers and we have a duty to understand what that is before we go forward,” he said.
Like the village, the board will set a public hearing prior to taking action.
IRS matter closed … again
Though he thought the district’s IRS-related updates had been “put to bed” last month, Patrick said the district received a notice from the IRS on Nov. 28 informing that an overpayment of $50,411.66 was applied to the district’s account for the third quarter of 2020 and that yet another refund check would be sent.
“We believed, apparently incorrectly, that this was a penalty that the IRS had sustained,” Patrick said. “However, we received the refund check on Dec. 1, 2022, and can now confirm that every penalty assessed in this matter has been either abated or recovered in its entirety. As a result of this additional refund, I will provide a revised memo to the board at our next meeting as a consent agenda item noting this final, final accounting.”
