The board of education met with the Scarsdale Teachers Association prior to the board’s business meeting Monday.

After apologizing earlier in the day to the Scarsdale Teachers Association, in addition to sending written apologies to teachers and administrators involved, second-year Scarsdale Board of Education member Jessica Resnick-Ault issued a public verbal apology on Oct. 3 to the Scarsdale faculty, her fellow board of education members and the “broader community” for comments she made in a large group setting at a Scarsdale Middle School open house in September.

Though Resnick-Ault did not address what was said specifically, she said her comments were “inappropriate both in their tone and for the venue, inappropriate for any parent to make, but unacceptable for me as a board member.” She said her words “put the teachers on the spot in an uncomfortable situation in front of a large group of parents” and “did damage to hard-won relationships between this board and the Scarsdale Teachers Association [STA], our faculty union, our administration and between me and my fellow board members.”

Student Samina Malik addresses the board of education Oct. 3 about equality for Muslim holidays.
