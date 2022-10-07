After apologizing earlier in the day to the Scarsdale Teachers Association, in addition to sending written apologies to teachers and administrators involved, second-year Scarsdale Board of Education member Jessica Resnick-Ault issued a public verbal apology on Oct. 3 to the Scarsdale faculty, her fellow board of education members and the “broader community” for comments she made in a large group setting at a Scarsdale Middle School open house in September.
Though Resnick-Ault did not address what was said specifically, she said her comments were “inappropriate both in their tone and for the venue, inappropriate for any parent to make, but unacceptable for me as a board member.” She said her words “put the teachers on the spot in an uncomfortable situation in front of a large group of parents” and “did damage to hard-won relationships between this board and the Scarsdale Teachers Association [STA], our faculty union, our administration and between me and my fellow board members.”
She said she is “embarrassed and saddened” her words and actions had a ripple effect that harmed trust throughout the district.
Resnick-Ault said she “unintentionally gave the impression that I was speaking for the board or I was calling for curricular changes.”
In short, Resnick-Ault said she should have known better and should have known that her comments don’t just reflect her, but also her role on the board and the board itself. She said she should have followed the parent engagement protocol for addressing the individual needs of children: going to the teacher, then the department chair, then the appropriate building level administrator if necessary.
In moving forward, Resnick-Ault said she will take guidance from interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick, school board president Amber Yusuf and vice president Ron Schulhof; work with a former board member as a mentor; have regular contact with buddies in the administration and the STA; take additional training from the New York State School Boards Association, as well as legal training; always follow parent protocols; and she also stepped back from her role in the PTA.
“These efforts are to ensure that there is never going to be a repeat of the open house events as I work to rebuild the trust I have damaged throughout the community, particularly between the board and our faculty and to begin to rebuild trust between me and other board members,” Resnick-Ault said.
During public comment, Mayra Kirkendall-Rodriguez and Rachana Singh both wondered if Resnick-Ault’s freedom of speech was being impeded. Kirkendall-Rodriguez asked that the protocols for posing questions be explained and said she’d never seen anything in writing saying “parents can’t ask questions” at open houses and other events. “I really hope that the squelching of free speech hasn’t arrived in Scarsdale,” she said.
Singh wanted to “piggyback” on Kirkendall-Rodriguez’s comment and said that having “parent protocol in an open house is an interesting concept.”
“As an attorney and as a parent this sounded very contrary to civil liberties, and I was just so confused,” Singh said.
Patrick responded by saying, “I think the comment honestly about free speech being squelched is out of bounds. That’s not at all what has happened.” Patrick explained that a presentation with 150 people was “just not the time for questions about individual children or about the program,” and referred to Parent/Educator Partnership Guide (PEP) on the district’s website. That protocol has been around for “years and years and years,” he said, and was developed “collaboratively” with the community.
“So I think any cries of free speech being squelched here are quite frankly ridiculous,” Patrick concluded.
Equal holidays for all?
Two Muslim students addressed the board of education and the administration during public comment Monday night, asking for at least one Muslim holiday off during the school year.
Ten-year resident Samina Malik noted the district’s recent focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, which aims to “create opportunities to allow different groups and ideas to become part of the fabric of the school community,” and said while it’s a “great start,” there is “still so much more to do. Malik said Muslim students must miss “at least” one day of school for holidays each year.
“So many of us have to watch as our friends enjoy the holidays with their families without the stress of having missed school,” she said. “Many of you may be thinking that missing one day is not a big deal, but as you grow older it is, especially in Scarsdale.”
The stress of wondering what was missed, potentially missing exams and having to make up classwork and homework weighs heavily on the students. Malik said an “informal survey” showed there are at least 150 Muslim students in the district. “With this stress gone from my life and so many others’ lives, we can finally, truly enjoy our religious holiday,” she said.
Another student who is a junior said missing school for Muslim holidays could happen as many as two or three times each year.
“Unlike many of the Jewish community or Christian community, who receive a day off for their holidays, the Muslim community has to sacrifice their education to celebrate and cherish who they are,” she said. “Do you believe it is right for every single Muslim student to spend their religious holidays stressing over what they are missing at school that day?”
Patrick said the students did “a beautiful job” making their presentations and showed courage. He told them the district is a month away from starting preliminary 2023-24 school year calendar discussions and that there are a “number of factors” that come into play including union contracts and state mandates for holidays and the length of the school year.
“We will take your feedback and I will reach out to you both to see if we can sit down [with] others who you might want to include in that conversation to talk about how we might make progress and come up with some proposals that reflect the diversity of our community,” Patrick said. “I can’t predict or promise an outcome for that, but the conversation is welcome.”
Bond, facilities update
Assistant Superintendent for Business and Facilities Stuart Mattey gave a half-hour presentation updating the community on various construction projects.
Among the budget-supported projects from this year, Mattey presented a chart below.
For 2018 bond projects, there were 21 separate projects — at least two per campus throughout the district — that required New York State Education Department approval. The community had voted in 2018 to approve a $64,867,577 bond, but the district ended up borrowing $1 million less. All projects have been completed. See chart below.
The total projected spending was $61,053,860, which was $2,813,717 under budget.
The Scarsdale High School auditorium was approved for renovation in 2014, but major work has been put off several times over the years, with some improvements to the stage, sound, lighting, curtain and rigging system being made. The district had budgeted $1,185,000 for upgrades in 2020-21 and 2021-22, which came in $574,389 under budget.
The major renovation work — which “drastically improve[s] the acoustical experience as well as extensive work to improve the overall importance of this important space, plus renovation of dressing rooms and more” — is estimated at $3.4 million.
“It brings the auditorium to a place that I think we can all be proud of and gives you the full experience,” Mattey said.
Mattey said a “full presentation” will be made at a board of education meeting on Nov. 14, at which funding options will be discussed. Mattey noted that the 2018 bond excess of $2,813,717 and the $574,389 from the smaller theater projects would cover the work. He joked that he wished he was “that good” to have predicted such a scenario several years ago.
Mattey also updated the board on work done at Butler Field, which has had drainage issues during recent storms. A clogged 12-inche pipe was found to be an issue.
Treasurer’s report returns
Recently retired district treasurer Jeff Martin had said he wasn’t allowed to present monthly reports to the board of education under former superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman. New treasurer Lisa Zareski was asked to bring those back and reported numbers through July 31 at the board meeting Monday. She said she hopes to present August and September at next month’s meeting, at which time the numbers would then be a more normal two months behind as it takes time to close out each month, get the proper paperwork in order and prepare the reports.
Three reports will be presented each month, a treasurer’s report, an appropriations report and a revenue report. Yusuf said it was part of the board’s “commitment to increased oversight and transparency.”
As treasurer, part of Zareski’s job is advanced planning to make sure there is enough cash in the right place to cover certain expenses and a proper amount is also earning interest for the district.
“Part of the process is keeping a balance of investments to make sure that we’re earning enough interest, but also we are cutting down on whatever fees are associated with banking,” Zareski said.
Public comment
Rachana Singh attended a Reveal Math presentation for parents last month at Quaker Ridge Elementary School, where she has a third grader. After moving to Scarsdale in 2019 Singh was “never really impressed” with Primary Math, had always supplemented her child’s math education and was “happy” to see the district go “another route.”
Singh said it was “great” to meet Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh and his “math squad,” but wondered if the next steps after the trial period and implementation might include some sort of “report card” to see how the program is working in terms of computational and application scores.
