Police are investigating a car theft reported March 13 at a residence on Hampton Road when a 2021 Infiniti valued at $37,000 was stolen from a driveway. The owner said they returned from a trip and the car was gone. The report didn’t specify a possible time frame. A key fob was found that same day by a neighbor who said the fob was discovered in his daughter’s car and he didn’t know who the owner was. Police took the fob into safekeeping.

Burglary and grand larceny were reported March 13 at a residence on Gaylor Road. The reporting party said $1,200 in cash was stolen. The victim said he’d been away for three days and when he returned home, saw his home was entered and money stolen. Police performed a check of the residence and took his report. The incident is under investigation.

