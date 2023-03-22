Police are investigating a car theft reported March 13 at a residence on Hampton Road when a 2021 Infiniti valued at $37,000 was stolen from a driveway. The owner said they returned from a trip and the car was gone. The report didn’t specify a possible time frame. A key fob was found that same day by a neighbor who said the fob was discovered in his daughter’s car and he didn’t know who the owner was. Police took the fob into safekeeping.
Burglary and grand larceny were reported March 13 at a residence on Gaylor Road. The reporting party said $1,200 in cash was stolen. The victim said he’d been away for three days and when he returned home, saw his home was entered and money stolen. Police performed a check of the residence and took his report. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary, auto theft and criminal mischief with intent to damage property were reported March 14 at a residence on Crossway. A 2021 BMW valued at $65,000 was stolen. A home window screen was destroyed and keys to the house and car were taken. The resident told police the front door was forced open. Police received the call as a burglary in progress. The resident was home and heard her alarm sounding; when she went to investigate, she saw an unknown figure in her entry foyer. The person left through the front door, taking the keys to her car and driving away in it.
Criminal mischief and burglary were reported March 14 at a house on Corell Road; the victim said a window screen was destroyed in an attempted burglary. The homeowner said she noticed fresh damage to a rear window screen. Video surveillance showed an unknown party walking away from her house from her rear deck. The damaged screen is valued at $100. It appears no entry was made.
A Vanderbilt Road resident March 14 reported window screens were damaged at his home during an attempted burglary that happened earlier that day. Police were shown the vandalized screens. The homeowner reported the residence wasn’t entered and nothing was taken. Three damaged screens were valued at $100. Possible suspects were visible on video.
A Harvest Drive resident March 16 reported a BMW, valued at $80,000, was stolen during a burglary at the house. The resident advised dispatch that an unknown person entered the house, took a car key and drove off in the resident’s car. The resident said he and his wife were awakened after midnight by an activated alarm. He saw a tall, skinny man in a hooded sweatshirt entering the residence through an unsecured door. He told police the person left through the same door, driving off in his car.
Used syringe
A used syringe was reported March 13 in the parking lot of the Golden Horseshoe shopping center by a property owner who reported a few days earlier maintenance staff had found the item and disposed of it. The property manager said there have been other instances in recent weeks where used syringes had been located on the property. The area was searched for contraband but none was found at the time.
Suspicious activities
An Ogden Road resident March 13 reported a minivan parked in a lot. When they approached the car, the driver waved them off. The caller thought that was suspicious. Police arrived but the minivan was no longer in the area.
A 911 caller from Christie Place March 14 reported a man entered his store with his hands in his pockets and was behaving suspiciously. He demanded that the caller call for a paramedic, but did not say why one was needed. The person then left the store and crossed the street. He was described as wearing a navy blue puffer coat with a hood.
A Correll caller March 15 reported a suspicious white car had stopped her on the street and then sped away. The car matched a description of a car involved in a recent theft attempt. Police arrived and looked for the car with negative results. The caller showed them video of a white Mercedes backing up and then driving off.
A caller who identified himself as a security officer working near Post and Burgess roads March 15 reported a man in his 40s wearing a brown hoodie and blue jeans walking in an area of Scarsdale High School where he had no business. He said the man was there the day before as well. Police looked for the described person but didn’t find him.
A Westview Lane caller March 16 reported a suspicious man walking up and down driveways in the area. The person was described as having a beard, wearing a black baseball cap, a sweatshirt and a green jacket with gray sleeves. Police investigating determined the man was making legitimate deliveries for a pharmacy and no police assistance was required.
A Walworth Avenue resident March 16 reported an unknown man with gray hair rang her doorbell and then left after she asked him what he wanted. She told police the man’s appearance was very unkempt and he rang her doorbell half an hour earlier. Police looked for the man without result.
No front license plate
Patrol traveling southbound March 15 on Mamaroneck Road saw a green BMW traveling eastbound with no front license plate and an expired registration sticker; in the driver’s side mirror, the officer saw a blue and gold New York state license plate affixed to the rear. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, male, 25, from Yonkers, was issued numerous summonses.
Young driver arrested
A Scarsdale male, 18, was arrested March 15 after he ran over a police officer’s foot and drove off. An officer on patrol saw a car parked in a marked handicapped parking space without any display of a proper permit. They saw a young man approaching on foot and asked if it was his car; he said it was. The officer informed him he was illegally parked. He said he was helping a friend who’d just been in a collision in the school parking lot. He suggested the officer attend to that instead. He got in the car, started it, and tried to leave.
The officer indicated their business wasn’t finished, but the driver remained uncooperative. He was told to put the car in park and turn off the ignition; instead he put the car in reverse as the officer was starting to write a ticket and drove over the officer’s left foot. The officer pointed out that the car was on his foot; the driver drove away at a high rate of speed. The officer, who said his foot was bruised and swollen, notified dispatch, and the 2019 Mercedes sedan was located on Roosevelt Place and the driver arrested. He was brought to headquarters for processing and charged with assaulting a police officer, failure to obey a police officer, reckless driving, speeding in a school zone, leaving the scene of a personal injury incident, unsafe backing up of a vehicle, unsafe movement of a stopped vehicle and no seat belt.
Aggravated harassment
A 30-year-old Norwalk, Connecticut, woman was arrested March 15 charged with aggravated harassment. Her victim was a Meadow Road resident who is 30 years her senior. The woman turned herself in at police headquarters after being contacted by police. She was searched and placed in a holding cell, fingerprinted, photographed and processed. She was taken to Scarsdale Village Court where she appeared before a judge who released her on her own recognizance. An order of protection was issued to the victim who had complained to police about the alleged harasser March 4.
Identity theft
An Elmdorf Drive resident went to police headquarters March 15 to report identity theft. He said in November 2022 he received a call from someone allegedly in Mexico who demanded $5 million from the caller’s ex-husband. A sizable amount of money was wired to an escrow account at the time. The resident was contacted on the day he went to police headquarters by someone who identified himself as a federal employee and said that in order to get the money back, the resident would have to change his Social Security number. Police told him to contact his bank to discuss the matter and monitor his escrow account.
School classroom tossed
A caller from a school on Brewster Road reported March 16 someone rummaged through an unoccupied classroom during bingo night. She believes it was a student and said nothing was taken although she wanted the incident to be documented for informational purposes in the event of similar unreported acts.
Lost and confused
Police assisted an elderly man March 18 who called 911 to say he was lost and confused. He was located near Lincoln and Farragut roads, saying he had no idea how he got there. Police called the man’s son to come get him.
Accidental lock out
A Sage Terrace resident March 15 reported being accidentally locked out of the house with a sleeping child inside. Firefighters were able to gain entry without waking up the child and without incurring damage to the house.
Fire
Firefighters responded to a reported water condition on Autenrieth Road March 13 with a possible sewage issue. The resident said wastewater was coming up through a sink trap in her basement. The sewer system outside was checked and showed no problem. The resident was advised the problem stemmed from her own house and she needed to call a plumber.
Smoke in a house on Carthage Road March 14 reportedly was coming from a chimney. Firefighters arrived and saw smoke but no fire. They saw some wood still burning in the firebox, which they extinguished and the lower portion of the flue was cooled. The house was ventilated with a portable fan. All debris was removed from the fireplace but the homeowner was advised that some water used to put out the fire might leak through the ceiling to the floor below.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from March 13 to March 19, was made from official reports.
