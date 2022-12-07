On Dec 3, a Hanover Road resident reported her car, a 2023 BMW valued at $100,000, was stolen while parked in her driveway. She said she last saw the car around 3 p.m.; when her husband arrived home later that evening, he saw the car was gone. Also missing from inside the house was the woman’s handbag, which contained the key fob to the car. Also inside the handbag was her driver’s license, a bank card and $100 cash. Depositions were taken. Police said it’s likely the thief entered and exited the house through an unsecured back door.
Still blowin’
Landscapers working at an address Dec. 1 on Sage Terrace were advised not to use their gas-powered leaf blowers within 100 feet of each other, in accordance with local laws. They complied and no further action was taken.
Multiple landscapers and homeowners on Colvin, Clarence and Lee roads received summonses Nov. 28 for using gas-powered leaf blowers in violation of local ordinances. The tools are not allowed to be used on Mondays and holidays through Dec. 31.
Residents should remind their landscapers that gas-powered blowers can be used Tuesday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. only Oct. 1-Dec. 31. A total gas blower ban goes back into effect on Jan. 1 and continues through Sept. 30. Electric leaf blowers are still allowed any day, year-round, on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. and weekends between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Disabled motorist(s)
A motorist who reported his car was completely inoperable while stopped on Mamaroneck and Garden roads Nov. 28 was truly unable to move his car to a safer location even with police assistance. The latter provided traffic control around the disabled car until it was moved by a tow truck.
A caller Dec. 1 reported a car stopped in the intersection of Popham and Post roads. The driver told police the car ran out of gas and someone had been called to bring gas. The car was refueled and left the area.
An officer on patrol Dec. 4 saw a disabled car near Palmer Avenue and Mamaroneck Road. The Mustang was stopped but it wasn’t obstructing traffic. The driver was pushing the car into a parking spot and told police no assistance was needed. When patrol drove by the area again, the Mustang was gone.
Collisions
A sanitation truck and a Poland Spring delivery truck collided Nov. 28 at the intersection of Berkeley and Claremont roads. The driver left the sanitation truck parked at the scene; no injuries were reported.
No one was injured Nov. 29 when two drivers banged into each other at Overhill and Popham roads. One driver told police he was approaching the intersection and was about to make a turn when another driver entered the turning lane at the same time and they collided.
One person was reported injured Nov. 29 in a two-car collision at Olmsted and Post roads. One car rear-ended a car that was stopped in front of her. The driver who allegedly caused the collision told police she wasn’t sure what had happened.
Who doesn’t like Christmas lights?
Criminal mischief was reported Nov. 28 on Lyons Road after a resident reported someone cut the wires of the Christmas lights outside her house. The caller showed an officer how the wiring was severed in two places. Police found a 4-foot length of wire on the ground. The cuts were clean and not believed to have been caused by an animal. The caller was unconcerned about the small financial loss incurred, but requested a report be made to document the incident.
Stolen packages
A Gatehouse Road resident Nov. 28 reported packages were stolen from his porch. He said he’s already been in touch with Amazon about the theft but he wanted a police report.
Bus vs. car
A Scarsdale Public Schools employee Nov. 29 informed police one of the school’s buses was involved in a collision with a car near Chase and Popham roads. No injuries were reported.
Sick raccoon dispatched
A caller Nov. 30 on Birchall Drive reported a sick raccoon on his property. The animal was dispatched by an officer and its remains were disposed of.
Identity theft and fraud
A Park Road resident Nov. 30 reported being a victim of identity theft and grand larceny due to a scam in which someone they thought was a representative of a company selling office supplies bilked the resident out of $20,000. The victim followed a list of directives over a week’s worth of emails believing he was making a down payment on a large purchase before realizing he was being scammed. He told police he is out the $20,000.
A Lyons Road resident Dec. 1 reported he’d been notified by his bank of two accounts someone fraudulently tried to open in his name. The bank flagged the accounts and the man was not out any money. A report was made for documentation.
Not gunshots
A caller Dec. 2 on Secor Road reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police spoke to a golf course employee who said they were using a noisemaker to deter geese from roaming the course. Police said this noise could be confused with gunshot; no further action was taken.
Car broken into, purse stolen
A caller Dec. 3 said her car was broken into and her purse taken while she was parked at the high school track near Post Road. On arrival, police saw the rear passenger side window of the car was smashed; the woman’s handbag contained cash, her driver’s license, credit cards and her vaccination card.
Neighbors
A Wynmor Road caller Dec. 4 reported a problem with a neighbor after the caller’s cat went into the neighbor’s yard. The neighbor shooed the cat away and it ran into the street. The cat was fine but the caller was upset about the action, and said the neighbor also takes pictures of her house, which she finds suspicious. A report of the incident was completed but no further action was taken.
Fire
A Dobbs Terrace resident Nov. 28 reported a popping sound coming from a gas-powered stove when they turned it on. Firefighters on arrival found no gas leaking; a Con Ed gas representative came on scene and advised the stove would have to be shut down as it was malfunctioning.
An outside odor of gas was reported on Brite Avenue Nov. 29. Firefighters traced the issue to a pool heating unit and saw a gas line to the unit was left open and gas was freely flowing into the atmosphere. The line was isolated and shut and Con Edison was notified.
Dust created by sanding brought firefighters to a residence on Donellan Road Nov. 30 and a residence on Brookline Road on Dec. 1. Contractors were advised to cover the smoke detector heads and put the units on test mode to avoid setting off the alarm.
Burnt food on the stove brought firefighters to a house on Heathcote Road Dec. 2. On arrival, firefighters saw a slight haze of smoke inside the kitchen. The resident was told to open a window to ventilate the space.
A smoldering portable space heater brought firefighters to a house on Heathcote Road Dec. 3. The space heater was taken outside and the outlet was checked. Firefighters found no problem with the outlet and told the resident to get rid of the space heater.
A Kent Road resident was advised to evacuate their house Dec. 3 after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated. The problem was traced to the boiler, which was shut down. The house was ventilated to safe levels, and a Con Edison gas representative took over the scene.
A car hit an electric pole Dec. 3 on Tompkins Road. On firefighters arrival, all occupants had self-extricated from the car. Firefighters remained on scene until the car was removed by a tow truck. No injuries were reported.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from inside the window of a house on Brittany Close Dec. 3. Firefighters said a clothes dryer caused the fire. A water source was established and walls were opened in the room that was on fire. The homeowner was not on scene but was contacted by phone. Someone else who was in the house at the time was assessed by Scarsdale ambulance medics; a dog was also brought outside the house. Con Ed Gas and Electric were on scene to isolate the electrical works in the fire room and gas to the entire house.
Firefighters went to a house on Mamaroneck Road Dec. 4 after a small amount of smoke was reported coming from a fireplace, activating an alarm. Firefighters suspected the fireplace draft was poor or weak, which contributed to the condition. No fire was found.
This report covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, was made from official reports.
