On Dec 3, a Hanover Road resident reported her car, a 2023 BMW valued at $100,000, was stolen while parked in her driveway. She said she last saw the car around 3 p.m.; when her husband arrived home later that evening, he saw the car was gone. Also missing from inside the house was the woman’s handbag, which contained the key fob to the car. Also inside the handbag was her driver’s license, a bank card and $100 cash. Depositions were taken. Police said it’s likely the thief entered and exited the house through an unsecured back door. 

