Samantha Richter, 16, a rising senior at Edgemont High School, still vividly remembers trying out for Model U.N., an academic activity in which students role-play as members of the United Nations. Though Richter had participated in her school’s debate, “I didn’t feel super confident in my public speaking skills, because there was only so much time I had to prepare,” she recalled.
Now, Richter and classmate Isha Bahadur, 16, also a rising senior, have begun an initiative to help other young people learn to speak with confidence. Together, they have founded the Youth Public Speaking Association (YPSA), a student-led organization committed to teaching younger students the fundamentals of public speaking. The fully remote program, which is free, launched earlier this month.
The girls first conceived the idea of the YPSA after connecting through a Model U.N. event with peers from West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South in New Jersey. Those students had begun a similar initiative in their own area, with great results. “We got to sit in on one of their classes, and we had our cameras on and were listening in, seeing how the tutors interacted with the students,” said Bahadur, the program’s director of logistics. “We didn’t acquire their curriculum, but we were able to take some inspiration.”
Richter and Bahadur tapped a friend and classmate, Anisha Rao, to design the bulk of YPSA’s curriculum, which was hashed out in April and May. “Anisha had done a public speaking camp, and had some great ideas — some fun games to create laughs through the activities,” Richter said.
Next came student recruitment. “A big way we did this was through Facebook; a lot of mom groups worked well in spreading the word,” Bahadur said. “We also posted on Nextdoor, and then Sammy and one of the other tutors were able to place flyers around different parts of Hartsdale and Scarsdale Village.”
Word of mouth helped too: “We reached out to people that we know personally, and I have a younger brother, so I spoke to his friends about it,” Bahadur said.
Richter even courted the support of Paul Feiner, Greenburgh’s town supervisor. In early June, she met with him and his board and presented an overview of the program and its goals. Afterward, Greenburgh advertised YPSA on its town website and Facebook page.
The response was tremendous. “We got way more sign-ups than we thought we would,” Bahadur said — around 65 in total, many from Edgemont and Scarsdale and neighboring towns, plus a few out-of-staters. Seeking to provide age-specific instruction, the girls divided students into two age groups, 7 to 10 and 11 to 14.
The YPSA runs multiple courses as well: there are three six-week programs which meet on Wednesdays, and next week (beginning July 19) the organization will also launch an intensive four-day course for students who are unable to commit to the longer instructional period.
Two tutors teach an hourlong class. The teachers are fellow students who were recruited by Richter and Bahadur and are generously volunteering their time. “We try to keep the tutor-student ratio to about one to seven,” Richter said.
They also try to keep the classes fun. “A main thing that we wanted to focus on was making sure that this doesn’t seem like school, because no kid wants to be doing school in the summer,” Bahadur said. “We wanted to incorporate fun ways to do public speaking through activities that are exciting to do, and also enriching.”
When Bahadur sat in as a tutor on one class, “We asked the students to come up with a topic that they’re passionate about, and then come up with a 30-second speech on it. [We told them] it could be about video games, and a few of them talked about Roblox and Minecraft, or books that they liked. And so we are making sure that they can incorporate things that they like, and we’re not just forcing them to talk about topics that are super serious.”
Already, students are coming out of their shells. “During one of the lessons I was sitting in on, during the first 10 minutes the tutor was really asking kids to share sentences, and had to pull a lot out of them,” Richter remembered. “But as they realized that they could talk about what they were passionate about, and if they could share their own interests through public speaking, then they were volunteering.”
Some children, in fact, could hardly contain themselves, with one excited student speaking for a minute and a half with no preparation. “We had to extend certain activities because they wanted to talk longer,” Richter said. “That was just super exciting to see, because when you see a kid that’s excited by their own confidence with public speaking, that’s exactly the goal of what we’re trying to do.”
The students’ mothers and fathers are likewise thrilled with the program’s effectiveness. “We’ve had three parent emails saying that their kids enjoyed their class,” Richter shared. “It’s going really well so far.”
She and Bahadur are considering extending the program into the school year and adding more offerings to the curriculum. They are also aiming to recruit guest speakers from among community figures, such as New York State Assembly Leader Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
“My hope [for YPSA’s students] is that these kids will see that they’re not only able to speak publicly, but are good at public speaking, and it’s a skill that you can develop and work on,” Richter said. “I think allowing kids to see it as something not to be afraid of, but rather something to look forward to and be enthusiastic about, is doable.”
Added Bahadur, “Public speaking doesn’t necessarily have to be presentations. It doesn’t have to be Model U.N. or debate. I can just be participating in class … I just hope it helps kids in that, too.” Doubtlessly, the lucky students under YPSA’s tutelage are already finding their voices.
For more information about YPSA, visit https://youthpsa.com/westchester.
