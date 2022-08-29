Following spirited campaigning by four candidates, incumbent Jamaal Bowman clinched the party nomination Aug. 23 in the Democratic primary for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes Scarsdale and Edgemont.
Bowman garnered 13,940 votes, or 55.5%, whereas Westchester County Legislators Vedat Gashi and Catherine Parker respectively tallied 23% (5,792) and 19% (4,792), according results posted by the NYS Board of Elections on Aug. 24. Candidate Mark Jaffe, who suspended his campaign Aug. 8 but remained on the primary election ballot, tallied 450 votes.
Turnout in the 2022 primary was half the level of 2020, when voters chose Bowman over incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel and most of the votes were cast by mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yonkers resident Bowman, 46, a former middle school principal and first-time congressional candidate, will appear on the Democratic line in the November general election. He will face off against Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, former mayor of Scarsdale who was tapped last week to run on the Republican Party ticket for Congress in CD-16 [“Former Scarsdale mayor running for Congress,” The Scarsdale Inquirer, Aug. 19; https://bit.ly/3wuz8OW]. The Westchester County GOP chose Dr. Levitt Flisser to run for the seat because of the vacancy created by lawyer John Ciampoli, who was selected to run for New York State Supreme Court. With just one GOP candidate, there was no Republican primary election this year in the district, which has been in Democratic hands since 1949. Levitt Flisser is in the process of registering and launching her campaign, according to Scarsdale Republican Town Committee chair Linda Killian.
New York’s Congressional District maps were redrawn in May this year by a court-appointed “special master,” shifting much of CD-16 out of the Bronx and into southern Westchester County, encompassing the cities of Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains and Mount Vernon.
