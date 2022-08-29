Jamaal Bowman

Following spirited campaigning by four candidates, incumbent Jamaal Bowman clinched the party nomination Aug. 23 in the Democratic primary for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes Scarsdale and Edgemont.

Bowman garnered 13,940 votes, or 55.5%, whereas Westchester County Legislators Vedat Gashi and Catherine Parker respectively tallied 23% (5,792) and 19% (4,792), according results posted by the NYS Board of Elections on Aug. 24. Candidate Mark Jaffe, who suspended his campaign Aug. 8 but remained on the primary election ballot, tallied 450 votes.

