The Scarsdale High School boys’ golf team has reclaimed the Section 1 team championship after a competitive round at Rye Golf Club on May 23 against Rye, John Jay-Cross River and Bronxville.
This year’s victory marks the seventh team win for the Raiders in the last 10 years, having previously won the title in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Last year, the Raiders, despite holding the top seed, had a disappointing third-place finish in the team Sectionals, shooting a 218 to Bronxville’s 209 and Carmel’s 214.
This year with Rye sneaking in as the top seed, Scarsdale shot 197 for a dominant victory. Rye shot 205, John Jay 207, Bronxville 217.
“We were serious about winning the Section title,” junior Cole Gerson said. “For the last decade, Scarsdale has dominated the Section in golf, and we almost took last year as an embarrassment. We were motivated to reclaim our place atop Section 1 golf, and it feels good to have successfully done it.”
Liam Draddy was the medalist for Rye with a 37, but Scarsdale had the overall firepower behind 38s from Justin Liu and Section 1 champ Leo Chu, a 39 by Brian Nicholas, 40 from Gerson, a 42 by Ryan Nicholl and a 45 by Sajiv Mehta.
The Raiders came out looking for revenge against any top challenger who stood in their way and had a 16-1 regular season record.
“Winning back the Section title was all the captains talked about,” Coach Andy Verboys said of Matthew Choe, Nicholas and Nicholl.
For junior Liu, last year’s loss “definitely motivated me to practice a lot during the off-season. I was motivated by the loss and how I could help the team bounce back.”
At the end of the regular season, the Raiders were in a dead-heat race with Rye for the lowest scoring differential, which would determine who got home course advantage for the team championship. Rye ended up with a team scoring differential 0.1 strokes lower than Scarsdale’s, meaning the championship would be played at Rye Golf Club.
Coach Verboys knew Rye Golf Club “is a very tricky [course] that can throw some big numbers out there quickly.”
Junior Gerson actually thought it was a bit of an advantage for the Raiders. “I think losing home course advantage may have helped us in some ways,” he said. “Last year we had home course advantage and there was more stress to play well, as we all felt like we were supposed to win. This year we were all confident we were going to win, but coming in as neither the regular-season winner nor the defending champs gave us an underdog mentality that led to some great golf.”
Verboys sent out his best lineup for the team finals.
Sophomore Chu has been “rock solid all season,” Verboys said, and became the second Scarsdale golfer to win the Section 1 individual title. Verboys said Chu “shot two stellar rounds in difficult conditions.”
Senior Nicholas “put his hockey stick down, raced back (from Sioux City, Iowa), got back into school, and got his seven matches in,” according to Verboys. This season, Nicholas “was the only two-time All-Section player we had, so he’s helped out the team in a lot of our matches and getting us here to the team championship,” Verboys said.
According to Verboys, junior Mehta “has just elevated his game to a different level. His hands are so soft; he’s great around the greens, and when his putter is going he’s tough to beat.”
Junior Liu, whom Verboys said “struggled a little bit last year,” rebounded and “really came out playing well this season.”
Junior Gerson — or Rock Solid Cole Gerson, as Verboys likes to call him — “has just been there for us every match I’ve asked him to play in,” Verboys said proudly.
Senior Nicholl “has just been solid and I call him my closer because when we need somebody to come through for us, he’s done it in every match for us,” Verboys said.
With a lineup with five returning players and the Section 1 individual champion, the Raiders went out to the potentially problematic Rye Golf Club and shot lights out.
“The team performed great on a hard course,” Liu said. “I feel like we lived up to our potential and showed other teams what we could do.”
Throughout the season, the Raiders have developed as a team, despite the individual nature of golf and weaving in 12 players to try to get them all qualified for sectionals.
“I think that by the end of the year, we had all gotten much closer as a team and understood each other [better],” Gerson said. “I learned that certain players need help locking in and staying focused, while others need someone to make sure they don’t get too worked up about the round.”
The Raiders are graduating six seniors, Choe, Nicholas, Nicholl, Matthew Steuerman, Ari Lemisch and Ryan Phillips. That puts the pressure on Gerson, Liu, Chu and Mehta to step up along with junior Thomas Kronenberg and freshman Reece Schneider.
“We’re not going to be as deep next year, but we’re going to be better than any team I put them up against next year,” Verboys said.
That said, Verboys added, “This year’s team was good; next year I am expecting greatness.”
