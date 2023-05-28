The Scarsdale High School boys’ golf team has reclaimed the Section 1 team championship after a competitive round at Rye Golf Club on May 23 against Rye, John Jay-Cross River and Bronxville.

This year’s victory marks the seventh team win for the Raiders in the last 10 years, having previously won the title in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

shs boys golf box 5-26 issue.jpg
Sc golf Cole Gerson.jpg
Cole Gerson
Sc golf Brian Nicholas 4.jpg
Brian Nicholas

