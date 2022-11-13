The 2022 Scarsdale boys soccer team will play one more game this season — the New York State finals today, Sunday, Nov. 13, at 5:30 p.m. against McQuaid Jesuit. The Raiders punched their ticket with a 2-0 win over Cicero-North Syracuse the previous day.
The Raiders are now 20-0 with a chance at a perfect season.
“It’s just surreal,” senior Henry Rifkin said. “We put in work every single day, every game we fight to the end no matter what. This is our 20th game this season and we were only losing once and we came back and won. This team is resilient. Our captains are amazing. Everyone just fights. We’re a fighting team.”
Sophomore Lev Stahl came up big with a goal in the second minute of the semifinal game against Cicero-North Syracuse.
“It honestly did not feel real,” Stahl said. “I went to the corner with my teammates after and we were all just stunned by what happened. We knew we couldn’t stop playing and we had to continue the whole game.”
Stahl called the early lead a “weight off our shoulders.”
“I think we were all composed and really focused the whole game,” he said. “We were passing to each other, trusting each other and eventually got the result.”
Stahl is no stranger to well-timed goals this season, including putting up a pair to break a 2-2 tie in the Section 1 semifinals against John Jay-East Fishkill.
“He’s Mr. Clutch,” coach Marcos Monteagudo said. “It’s unbelievable that he shows up when we need him the most. It’s incredible.”
Monteagudo got some advice from Byram Hills coach Matty Allen and took it to heart: “He has been here a thousand times and told us when it comes to the playoffs you’ve got to try to win the first five minutes. He’s seen that and he’s seen it over and over again and so we sent that message and they delivered.”
With 15:08 left in the second half, sophomore Leo Khang gave the Raiders an insurance goal.
“I was just thrilled for him because he had missed that breakaway in the first half and he was really upset about it at halftime,” Monteagudo said. “To see him be the guy who made it 2-0 was rewarding for him. He was down on himself, but he picked himself right back up.”
Junior Henry McAllister assisted both goals.
“We went the first eight or nine games without Henry and we were undefeated and I remember looking at my coaching staff and saying, ‘We’re actually going to get better when Henry gets back,’” Monteagudo said. “It’s unbelievable. To have him out there healthy and fit is a blessing for our team.”
Cicero-North Syracuse is a strong defensive team and Scarsdale knew that going in.
“Apparently North Syracuse hasn’t let up a goal in the last like six games, so scoring in the first minute and a half we knew it could only help us, give us more energy and hurt their morale,” Rifkin said. “We just played our game. We like to pass on the ground and I guess in our section final against New Rochelle we were more kicking the ball. In this game I felt like we kept it on the ground and followed through.”
Defensively the Raiders were not heavily challenged. Junior Lucas Kantor made five saves, but his defense prevented most good looks.
It was impressive as the team was without senior Matthew Choe — he is expected back for the finals — and made position and personnel adjustments to make up for his absence.
Senior David Wang started for Choe, but Monteagudo switched Wang to the left side and junior Jose Alava Marino to the right for the first 20 minutes of the game. Sophomore Zach Grossberg then moved to right back, Alava Marino to his natural spot on the other side and sophomore Daniel Enrique Cisneros Lacruz and Rifkin rotated out wide.
No matter the configuration, the Raiders secured their 12th shutout of the season in 20 games.
“Any time you shut somebody out in a state semifinals you’ve got a lot to be proud of,” Monteagudo said.
Khang said the Raiders have been successful for what they do on and off the field.
“I think we work in practice well, we all know how each other plays, we all have the right mentality,” he said. “I think every single game we go in knowing we can’t be cocky. We work with each other, we build chemistry. After many of the practices we hang out and we’re all just best friends. I think all the time we spend together translates on the field. We all know how each other plays and we play well together. We just have some great chemistry that not many teams really have.”
Rifkin has been a top sub playing major minutes all season. As a senior, this is Rifkin’s first year on varsity after being on varsity B last fall.
“I didn’t even know if I was going to see any minutes when I made the team,” he said. “I’m playing in the state finals tomorrow and it’s more than I ever imagined.
“I feel like every day playing with this team I’m improving every day. My coaches have helped me. I came in as more of an athlete and I developed into more of a soccer player as the season went on.”
Scarsdale’s sports program has had an unheard of fall season with girls tennis winning the section and state titles for the second straight year, field hockey winning the section and making the state semifinals (they lost 1-0 in overtime against Northport Saturday morning), boys volleyball winning the section and playing in states for the first time, girls soccer making the section finals, girls cross-country taking second in the section, girls volleyball making the semifinals and football returning to sectionals in the quarterfinals. Boys soccer outlasted them all.
“I think it’s a really proud moment for me and the boys,” Khang said. “Knowing we’re the last team standing is good, but we can’t let that get to our heads. We need to take it one game at a time. Tomorrow’s the big day, so we have to get this out of our system, hydrate, sleep on it. Tomorrow is a brand new day. Forget about all of this and we have one final game.”
Only five other Scarsdale team sports have played in the New York State finals — field hockey in 1996 and 1999, girls basketball in 1993 and 1998, boys basketball in 1979 — and currently the 1996 field hockey is the only one to have come out victorious.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Monteagudo said. “When we spoke in preseason I told you that we had the Ferrari, so we knew what we had and we knew what this team was capable of. We’re just so happy to be in this position playing in the finals tomorrow.”
Monteagudo is looking forward to taking his finely tuned luxury car out for one more spin.
