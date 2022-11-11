Sc boys VB 1111 celebrate 2.jpg
Buy Now

The Scarsdale boys volleyball celebrate their second Section 1 title.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Before the 2021 season even started, the Scarsdale boys volleyball team had its ticket punched to states. However, a late-season injury to the best player in Section 1, senior Santiago Gomez, derailed the juggernaut and the Raiders lost to Suffern in the sectional semifinals.

Fast forward one year and Scarsdale was back in the finals. The Raiders had won their first sectional title in the 2021 fall 2 season, beating Suffern for the first time that year — once in regular season, once in the finals — but there was no state tournament that year due to COVID-19.

shs boys volleyball 11-11 box.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.