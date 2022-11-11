Before the 2021 season even started, the Scarsdale boys volleyball team had its ticket punched to states. However, a late-season injury to the best player in Section 1, senior Santiago Gomez, derailed the juggernaut and the Raiders lost to Suffern in the sectional semifinals.
Fast forward one year and Scarsdale was back in the finals. The Raiders had won their first sectional title in the 2021 fall 2 season, beating Suffern for the first time that year — once in regular season, once in the finals — but there was no state tournament that year due to COVID-19.
This time around on Nov. 5, Scarsdale and Suffern were set to do battle for the title and a trip to states. Scarsdale came out victorious with a 3-0 sweep that included an intense 29-27 comeback win in the second set after dominating the first set 25-17 and taking the third handily 25-14.
“We talked about it all year how we’re not going to let it end that way again,” senior Samuel Wetzstein said. “We’re such a tightknit group of people and we’re just excited to get to this game. We knew we weren’t losing. Even if we faced a little bit of adversity we knew we were going to be able to come back as a group and not let that happen again.”
Scarsdale features nine seniors this year — Charlie Hirschhorn, Tommy Dilorenzo, Jonny Gates, Ian Silberstein, Wetzstein, Daniel Love, Jedd Frydman, Varun Bansal and Paris Jordan.
“Last year we lost in the first round and I saw how upset the seniors were — they were in anguish,” Dilorenzo said. “That was their final season, their final game, and it’s painful to go out that way. As seniors we did not want that to happen to us. Every game from now on could be our last. We’re going to cherish it, make the absolute most of it and come out with energy and play our best. That’s a real emphasis for us, especially with what happened last year. I think we still have a chip on our shoulders from that.”
Dilorenzo feels the 2021 fall 2 championships team was “a bit unproven” since they didn’t get to compete at states.
“I think we had a great team sophomore year, but I think we have an amazing team this year,” he said. “Everyone gels so well together and Suffern is the team we lost to last year in the first round of playoffs. We were undefeated that year, we were confident, we had played them earlier in the season and destroyed them.
“We didn’t think anything of it and they wanted it more than us, they prepared more than us and they beat us. This year we were determined not to let that happen. Everyone was taking it extremely seriously. Everyone had great energy coming out today. I’m super proud of how everyone played. We were so focused, gelling together well. It was amazing to be part of.”
Junior Joseph Sharpe ended the match with 21 kills. He had 41 kill attempts and made only five errors.
“I just feel like I know where the ball’s going, I know where I can put it,” Sharpe said. “They adjusted themselves where they were blocking in the second and third set. To be unstoppable like that in the first was a great feeling.”
Sharpe played club ball in Oklahoma before transferring to Scarsdale this school year. He met several team members prior to the season and “fit into their system pretty easily.” Sharpe didn’t have high school volleyball back home, so this was a new experience, one he enjoyed.
“I looked them up and saw they had won Section 1 two years prior and they had gone undefeated,” Sharpe said. “I knew it was going to be a great group already. It was just a different atmosphere with fans. With club you don’t really get that.”
The Raiders showed their depth throughout the rest of the match. “I might have been show-stopping in the first set, but they easily were better than me in the second and third set because they helped out when I wasn’t,” Sharpe said.
Langford and Dilorenzo had eight and seven kills, respectively. Gates and Love both served lights out, 18/18 and 13/14. Sharpe was 9/10 with four aces, Hirschhorn 11/11, Silberstein 6/6.
“It’s good to have a kid who can hit from anywhere on the floor,” coach Jim Williams said. “I’ll just leave it at that.”
Gates and Love made strong decisions the entire match and had 20 and 15 assists, respectively.
“There’s no one on the court who our setters are not comfortable giving the ball to,” Wetzstein said. “There’s no one on the court who we don’t want to get the ball. We only hide the setter. On a serve we’re never hiding someone who is in the back row because we know they can step up and do the right thing.”
Hirschhorn, Dilorenzo, Gates, junior Oscar Langford, Love and Sharpe took the court for the first set, with Wetzstein, Frydman and Silberstein rotating in, and fell behind 1-0 and 3-1 before taking control of the game. Sharpe got the Raiders on the board, the first of 10 kills in the set. A Dilorenzo kill and a couple of errors by Suffern gave the Raiders a 4-3 lead, which they would not relinquish. Sharpe got four kills to pull ahead 9-5. Frydman got a pair of kills to make it 11-5 and Suffern took its first timeout.
The Raiders built a 20-10 lead, despite another Suffern timeout, with multiple kills from Sharpe and Langford, two blocks by Dilorenzo and an ace from Hirschhorn. Langford had two more kills to go up 22-12 before Suffern went on a run to make it 22-15. After it was 23-17, Sharpe made it 24-17 and Suffern hit the ball into the net for the final point of the game.
The second set was the key to the entire match as the Raiders had to fight their way back to avoid playing a fourth or potential fifth set.
“They could have easily gotten down on themselves, but they stuck with it in that second and kept chipping away,” Williams said. “Suffern came out throwing fireballs — they were playing great in that second set. They adjusted to Joe and we were pounding No. 13 on the serve and they adjusted to that.”
Suffern went up 1-0, but Dilorenzo tied it. The Raiders served into the net, but Sharpe tipped the next winner for a 2-2 score.
Scarsdale had some miscues and trailed 6-2 before calling timeout. Suffern built a 9-3 lead, but Langford, Frydman and Sharpe, with an ace, made it 9-6. Suffern went on a run to make it 12-6, but Langford broke that with a kill to make it 12-7 and Suffern called for time.
“We were confident even though we were losing just knowing we were going to play our game and eventually the points would come,” Wetzstein said. “We just had to get it to the right people.”
Hirschhorn put up an ace to make it 12-8 and the Raiders clawed back and three aces by Silberstein gave the Raiders their first lead of the set at 16-15. Suffern went up 18-16 and 19-17 as they were adjusting to Sharpe. That said, Sharpe was still putting the ball on the floor and got the team to within 19-18 before putting down two aces for 20-19 lead.
The teams traded leads and Suffern went up 23-21 before Scarsdale called timeout just two points from dropping the set. Sharpe came out with a kill and after a carry by Scarsdale it was 24-22 and game point for Suffern.
Dilorenzo got the clutch kill and Langford tied the match 24-24 with an ace. Suffern went up 25-24 with a kill and Dilorenzo tied it with a tip. He then served up an ace for a 26-25 lead, but his next serve went long and it was tied at 26-all. Sharpe got the lead back at 27-26, but Suffern tied the game.
For the final two points giving the Raiders a 28-27 lead and a 29-27 win, Suffern hit the ball out of bounds.
“I was talking to some people when I was on the bench and we were saying it was essential we win that set because if we didn’t win that set that game would have gone to five sets,” Dilorenzo said. “Winning that second set was important because it takes a toll on a team mentally when you’re down 2-0. Then when we came out in the third and I said to come out with high energy because they were going to be rattled, not feeling good about themselves, that’s what we did. Everyone did exactly what they needed to do. I’m so proud of them. They played amazing.”
In the third set the Raiders absolutely dominated, going up 9-0 and never looking back. Langford put down the match-winning point at 25-14.
“It feels good to end it with a bang,” Wetzstein said. “They played a great game. We love playing them. We’ve played them a lot and we’re good friends with a lot of the players just through competition and feeding off each other.”
Coach Williams kept stressing to the team the importance of serving to keep Suffern on its heels and have that advantage right away.
“We have four guys who can hit the ball from anywhere on the floor, so if we can get a pass to our setter we’ve got four options and the defense can’t cover them all,” he said. “We get that pass and we’re golden as far as I’m concerned. Putting up a hard serve, receiving a hard serve and controlling the ball, if we can do that we can win.”
The Raiders had capped off an undefeated regular season with a 15-0 record by topping Panas 3-1 on Oct. 26, 25-22, 19-25, 25-12, 25-17.
Langford had 11 kills, Dilorenzo and Wetzstein six each, Silberstein five, Sharpe three. Gates had 13 assists, Love and sophomore Luka Frank seven each, junior Azlan Khan three.
Gates was 16/17 serving with two aces, Silberstein 9/11, Dilorenzo 9/9 with two aces, Wetzstein 8.8 and Sharpe had three aces. Wetzstein had two blocks. Silberstein had 20 digs and 17 serve receives. Wetzstein and Hirschhorn each had 10 serve receives, Langford and Sharpe eight each.
Scarsdale was scheduled to make its state tournament debut upstate Wednesday evening.
“I’m very excited for them and they’re very excited,” Williams said. “It’s a good group of kids. They really support each other. The parents have been tremendous as far as support and help and making sure the kids are where they need to be. And we’ve got a phenomenal athletic director who gave us an extra team this year so we were able to keep a bunch of really good kids. We coached them, but we made room for another 15 kids, so that’s another 15 kids in the pipeline. I’m excited for the program.”
