Police responded to a burglar alarm going off at Scarsdale-Spencer Pharmacy on Spencer Place shortly after midnight on June 3. Thieves entered the business breaking a door window; cash and a small number of items were taken. There was no other damage to the property and no suspects on scene. Police checked the surrounding area looking for the burglars with negative results. Dave Ferreira, a pharmacist at the store, said that police had obtained video of cars in the area at the time. The incident is under investigation. Police ask members of the public to contact Scarsdale Police Investigations at 914-722-1200 if anyone has further information.
Break-in at Scarsdale-Spencer Pharmacy; police seek leads
