Police responded to an activated burglar alarm July 2 at a residence on Cushman Road. After searching the house exterior, police saw broken glass at the front door, which led police to search the interior. Inside the house, police saw no indication of criminal behavior. The homeowner, who was not home at the time, was advised, and said she would be responding to the scene. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,500. Police are investigating.
Stolen car
A Richelieu Road resident June 28 reported her husband’s 2019 BMW convertible was stolen from their driveway. Police went to the residence and spoke with the caller who said her spouse was out of town; she didn’t know what valuables might have been inside the car. She was issued paperwork regarding the stolen car and said her husband would be in touch with the detective division. The theft is under investigation.
Hit a parked car
A caller June 26 reported another motorist hit his car parked on Wakefield Road. That person remained on scene and police facilitated an information exchange. No injuries were reported. Paperwork was issued.
Stolen phone
A person went to police headquarters June 26 to report his iPhone 13 was stolen from his unlocked car, which had been parked in a church parking lot on Carman Road. If the church has any surveillance video of value to police, that information will be forwarded to police for investigation. The victim said he’s already been sent a new phone and requested a report from police for documentation only.
Whose car is this?
A Sherbrooke Road caller reported there was an unknown car parked in her driveway on June 26. Police arrived and determined the car belonged to someone working on the woman’s property. This was explained to the caller and no further assistance was needed.
Trim the bush
On June 27, a Kingston Road resident reported a neighbor’s shrubbery grew over a fence and was preventing motorists traveling on Kingston Road from seeing oncoming southbound Post Road traffic. Police arrived at the intersection and saw the shrubbery was overgrown; the homeowner was contacted and advised. She said she will have the bushes trimmed accordingly and no further action was taken.
Check on my husband
On June 27, a Lyons Road resident asked police to check on her 89-year-old husband. She said she was away and unable to reach him; she told police he might be driving in a 1998 GMC maroon truck. Police went to the residence and noticed the truck wasn’t there and no one answered the door. The house was secure. All appeared in order. The caller was advised.
Acting strangely
A woman was reported talking to herself in a store June 27 on East Parkway. The reporting party said the woman was behaving erratically, picking things up and putting them down while chattering to herself. The woman left as soon as police entered the store and no further action was taken.
Pulled over
A 52-year-old Valhalla man was pulled over June 28 at Brewster and Fenimore roads after police on patrol saw a headlight was out on the man’s 2019 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck. A check of the operator’s paperwork revealed he was driving with a suspended license. His registration was also marked suspended. Tow on duty was summoned to take the truck back to the man’s residence after police removed the license plates to be photographed and vouchered. The operator was issued five citations, including one for driving without insurance.
Sounds like gunshots
Police responded to the vicinity of Sheldrake Road on June 28 when a concerned caller reported what sounded like two gunshots. Upon arrival, police spoke with the caller who said the shots happened six minutes earlier. They went to Fenway Golf Club and spoke with an employee who said they were using equipment that sounded like a gunshot.
In a collision?
A Christie Place caller June 28 told police she thought she might have been in a collision but wasn’t certain. She showed them damage to her driver’s side mirror but didn’t remember colliding with or being in physical contact with another vehicle. Police looked at the damage and thought it looked old, not recent. Police advised her to contact her auto body shop to get the mirror repaired.
Dead on arrival
A caller June 29 reported his mother, 97, unresponsive at her house on White Road. Scarsdale paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman dead. Police notified the county medical examiner and next of kin, presumably the son, made funeral home arrangements.
Door-to-door contractor
A Nelson Road resident June 29 reported he’d paid $2,000 cash to a contractor who knocked on his door soliciting driveway repair services. The contractor showed up and filled the cracks but never returned to smooth out the surface or apply sealant. The homeowner said the contractor is not answering calls or responding to texts. A report was made for documentation.
Phone recovered
On June 29, a public works employee turned in to police a cellphone they found near Mamaroneck and Secor roads. The owner of the phone’s brother-in-law responded and went to headquarters to retrieve the phone after police spoke with the phone owner who provided information only the owner would know about the phone. The phone was handed over to the brother-in-law and no further action was required.
Just FYI
A Cohawney Road caller June 29 told police she thought her car tires might have been tampered with after she said her car was driving strangely. She found what she thought was an upholstery nail in her tire. She wanted to document this with police in case this proves to be a developing trend of criminality in the area. A report was made for documentation.
Where did she park?
While doing traffic enforcement June 29 on Post Road, an officer was approached by a woman who said she forgot where she parked her car. Her car was located on Scarsdale Avenue and no further assistance was required.
Found wallet
A 16-year-old Lincolndale teen handed over to police a wallet he found June 29 at the municipal pool on Mamaroneck Road. Officers were not able to locate the wallet’s owner. The wallet contained a New York State ID and a debit card. Police brought the wallet to headquarters where it was vouchered for safekeeping.
Biker runs out of gas
A motorcyclist who ran out of gas June 26 in the vicinity of Post Road and Boulevard was assisted by officers who helped him move the bike out of the roadway and into a nearby parking lot. He was offered and accepted a courtesy ride to a gas station and back to his motorcycle. No further assistance was requested.
Car broke down
A car that broke down in the roadway June 30 in the intersection of Drake and Post roads was towed from the scene by R&D Towing.
Car died
A motorist whose car died June 29 on Huntington Avenue and Brewster Road told police AAA was on the way. As the car was not posing a traffic hazard, police continued on their way.
Weird letters received
A woman went to headquarters June 30 to report strange correspondence had been delivered to her address on Chesterfield Road. She received two letters, each requesting substantial amounts of money to be used to start a business. There was nothing threatening about the letters. The second letter requested 10 times the original amount. She disregarded the letters other than reporting them to the police. A report was made for documentation and no further action taken.
Said she was sorry
A Meadow Road resident June 30 said a man and a woman got out of a car parked in front of her house and were walking around the property; when the caller asked them what they were doing, they turned away and got back in the car and drove off. She told police they were in a black Acura SUV with New York plates. Police quickly located the described car; the driver said they did get out of the car and walked around the house, not realizing the new resident had moved in. She apologized profusely for alarming the resident and no further action was taken.
Property line dispute
A Richbell Road resident called police July 1 to document an ongoing property line dispute they have with a neighbor. Police have been to the location many times. As they have done in the past, police advised the disagreeing parties that it is a civil matter and to avoid contact.
Driver assisted
Police received a report July 2 of a woman driving a white Toyota Sienna who seemed in need of assistance on Mamaroneck Road. Police located the car and spoke with the operator, male, who said he had a flat tire and was waiting for his mom to arrive with a spare. Police advised him to contact them directly any time he needed assistance.
Extortion threatened
A Saxon Woods Road caller July 2 reported someone they’d briefly been in contact with was trying to extort the caller by threatening to share pictures of him if he didn’t gift card money. The reporting party said the extortionist didn’t really have anything of value and took the advice of the police, who said it was a scam and said the caller should block the other person from calling.
Coyote sighted
On July 1, a caller on Greenacres Avenue reported a coyote sighting in the area. Police arrived and saw a lone coyote acting normally. It didn’t appear sick and since the area was lightly populated at the time, police left it alone.
Bobcat observed snagging its dinner
A Harvest Drive caller July 2 said there was a bobcat in his yard with a bunny in its mouth. Police arrived and saw the bobcat had left the caller’s property. The caller said it looked healthy. Another caller reported seeing the bobcat, sans bunny, about two hours later near Rural Drive.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from June 26 to July 2, was made from official reports.
