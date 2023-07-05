Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

Police responded to an activated burglar alarm July 2 at a residence on Cushman Road. After searching the house exterior, police saw broken glass at the front door, which led police to search the interior. Inside the house, police saw no indication of criminal behavior. The homeowner, who was not home at the time, was advised, and said she would be responding to the scene. Damage to the door was estimated at $1,500. Police are investigating. 

Stolen car 

