A Westchester County Bee-Line bus drove under an awning and got stuck after hitting the old Scarsdale train station building on Depot Place Monday morning, Nov. 23, at 8:32. The police and fire departments responded to the scene. Traffic is impacted in that area.
Scarsdale Fire Chief James Seymour said there is some structural instability and members of the Scarsdale, Hartsdale, Fairview and Greenville fire departments are working on securing the structure so they can get a heavy-duty tow truck on scene to remove the bus, which sustained significant damage to the driver's side, and to avoid a collapse by maintaining the integrity of the building.
The only injury reported was a minor one to the bus driver. There were no passengers on board.
Metro-North train service is not impacted.
Check back later for more information.
