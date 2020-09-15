The Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party swept the three Scarsdale Village Trustee seats after all ballots were counted Tuesday night.
Incumbents Lena Crandall and Justin Arest led the way with 1,310 and 1,294 votes, respectively, while board newcomer Randy Whitestone had 1,271. Voters Choice Party candidates Bob Berg (635 votes), Bob Selvaggio (614) and Sean Cohen (598) trailed by a wide margin.
For Village judge, Joaquin Alemany was re-elected as a CNPP candidate with 1,468 votes. He ran unopposed.
There were 1,167 machine votes cast and 754 absentee ballots. Voters were allowed to vote for up to three candidates.
Check back for full coverage this week.
